2024 Aussie Flat Track Nationals
Rounds One & Two – Brisbane
Images by RbMotoLens
Queensland’s Jarred Brook has put the AFTN Pro 450 field on notice, taking five from seven race wins over the first two rounds of the Yamaha Blu Cru Aussie Flat Track Nationals at Brisbane’s Mick Doohan Raceway over the weekend.
With Brook leading the charge in Pro 450, Neiko Donovan and Cooper Archibald traded round wins in Junior Lites while Taylen Howard and Levi Layton in Junior 85 shared a round win each to open their season campaigns.
Round One
Dale Borlase (Yamaha) set the Pro 450 pace early with the quickest time in Qualifying combined times, but it was Daniel Wicks (KTM) that took the SuperPole win for round one on the 513m decomposed granite flat track circuit, setting the tone for an epic season-opener.
Cyshan Weale (KTM) took the race one win, before Jarred Brook (Husqvarna) took control, with two race wins on a dry and challenging race surface, that ultimately saw the round reduced from four to three races for all competitors.
Cyshan Weale crashed out before the third race on a sighting lap, ending his weekend which relegated him to seventh.
Cyshan Weale
“Well the weekend started off great at the first rounds of AFTN qualifying P2 then followed by a race win in the first race and a second in the second race. Going into the last race I was ready to battle and go all in, they gave us two sighting laps, on the first sight lap I found a pretty good line so the next lap round I hit the corner how I would in a race and unfortunately it bit me, hit a slick spot and it drove me clean into the wall there was nothing I could I do I tried to bounce off the wall but I was going way to fast. Twisted my left leg up pretty badly, torn muscles and ligaments and a small hematoma ruled me out for the rest of the weekend. As for now I’m still not sure how long I’m out for and I’ll be doing everything I can to be ready for rounds 3/4 in Appin. A massive thank you to everyone who continues to support me I couldn’t do it without y’all!”
In Junior 85’s, Taylen Howard (Husqvarna) revelled in the difficult conditions to secure pole and 3 race wins.
An action-packed Junior Lites saw Jed Fyffe (KTM) set the fastest lap in combined Qualifying before Cooper Archibald and Bodie Paige (KTM) battled on track, with Archibald coming out on top, two wins to one.
Local rider Benny Thistleton was hard to fault, with Pole and three wins in Clubman Open as the KTM rider also supported his son racing in Junior 85.
Kenny Angel (Ducati) officially took all three Pro Twins wins, despite Matt Davies aboard a custom frame machine ineligible for points setting the fastest laps and crossing the line first.
Pro 450 Round One Overall – Top 10
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|Pole
|R1A
|R2A
|R3A
|Total
|1
|Jarred BROOK
|Husqvarna
|50
|55
|55
|160
|2
|Daniel WICKS
|KTM
|5
|43
|43
|50
|141
|3
|Jordan DALL
|Honda
|46
|46
|36
|128
|4
|Ronan JACOBS
|KTM
|40
|38
|46
|124
|5
|Thomas HERRICK
|Husqvarna
|34
|40
|43
|117
|6
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|36
|36
|40
|112
|7
|Cyshan WEALE
|KTM
|55
|50
|105
|8
|John LYTRAS
|KTM
|32
|32
|34
|98
|9
|Cody LEWIS
|Yamaha
|24
|30
|38
|92
|10
|Dale BORLASE
|Yamaha
|19
|34
|30
|83
Twins Round One Overall
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Kenny ANGEL
|Ducati
|55
|55
|55
|165
|2
|Kristian O’DONNELL
|CF
|50
|50
|50
|150
|3
|Tyler O’DONNELL
|CF
|46
|46
|46
|138
|4
|Jamie PORTELLI
|Harley
|40
|43
|40
|123
|5
|Darcy KLAVER
|Harley
|38
|40
|43
|121
|6
|Ajay MUGGLETON
|Ducati
|36
|38
|74
|7
|Shane RICHARDS
|Yamaha
|43
|43
|8
|Bede HUNT
|Kawasaki
|36
|36
Junior Lites Round One Overall
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|Pole
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Cooper ARCHIBALD
|Husqvarna
|55
|55
|50
|160
|2
|Jed FYFFE
|KTM
|5
|34
|43
|46
|128
|3
|Riley NAUTA
|KTM
|38
|50
|32
|120
|4
|Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS
|KTM
|40
|40
|38
|118
|5
|Neiko DONOVAN
|Gasgas
|28
|46
|43
|117
|6
|Jake PAIGE
|KTM
|46
|30
|40
|116
|7
|Billy RYAN
|KTM
|43
|36
|34
|113
|8
|Lenny DUGGAN
|Husqvarna
|36
|34
|36
|106
|9
|Bodie PAIGE
|KTM
|50
|55
|105
|10
|Max CARTER
|KTM
|32
|32
|30
|94
|11
|Jaiden TREMBATH
|KTM
|26
|38
|24
|88
|12
|Jai PARK
|Husqvarna
|30
|28
|28
|86
|13
|Max KELLY
|Husqvarna
|24
|24
|22
|70
|14
|Matilda HEATON-NEW
|KTM
|26
|26
|52
Junior 85 Round One Overall
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|Pole
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Taylen HOWARD
|Husqvarna
|5
|55
|55
|55
|170
|2
|Hugo HOLMES
|KTM
|50
|46
|46
|142
|3
|Lockie DUGGAN
|Husqvarna
|46
|50
|40
|136
|4
|Lucy HEATON-NEW
|KTM
|40
|43
|43
|126
|5
|Austin ATTARD
|Husqvarna
|34
|38
|50
|122
|6
|Chaz WILLIAMS
|Gasgas
|36
|40
|38
|114
|7
|Levi LAYTON
|KTM
|38
|26
|34
|98
|8
|William WIGGINS
|KTM
|30
|32
|32
|94
|9
|Tahj EDWARDS
|KTM
|26
|28
|30
|84
|10
|Theo AFEAKI
|Husqvarna
|43
|36
|79
|11
|Bailey BROOKES
|Gasgas
|24
|24
|28
|76
|12
|Braxton LAYTON
|KTM
|22
|22
|26
|70
|13
|Jake STRANEY
|KTM
|32
|36
|68
|14
|Lawson SEAM
|Honda
|19
|19
|24
|62
|15
|Roy DUGGAN
|Husqvarna
|20
|20
|22
|62
|16
|Jye FRENCH
|KTM
|28
|30
|58
|17
|Jonny COOPER
|Honda
|18
|34
|52
|18
|Oliver THISTLETON
|KTM
|18
|20
|38
Clubman Round One Overall
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|Pole
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Benny THISTLETON
|KTM
|5
|55
|55
|55
|170
|2
|Lawrence FAIREY
|Husqvarna
|50
|40
|43
|133
|3
|John MCLEAN
|Husqvarna
|38
|38
|50
|126
|4
|Jacob RICHARDSON
|Honda
|46
|46
|34
|126
|5
|Jason GRIFFIN
|Honda
|40
|36
|38
|114
|6
|Darren WEBB
|KTM
|43
|50
|17
|110
|7
|Lee HUNTER
|Honda
|36
|24
|40
|100
|8
|Derek SEAM
|Honda
|28
|34
|36
|98
|9
|Ajay MUGGLETON
|KTM
|32
|30
|28
|90
|10
|Neil GIRDLER
|Husqvarna
|43
|46
|89
|11
|Rhys SANDOW
|Honda
|34
|32
|19
|85
|12
|Luke BARNES
|Kawasaki
|26
|26
|30
|82
|13
|Ryan NEW
|Husqvarna
|30
|22
|22
|74
|14
|Liam GRIMSHAW
|Husqvarna
|22
|19
|26
|67
|15
|Andy FISHER
|KTM
|28
|32
|60
|16
|Robert RAUTMAN
|Kawasaki
|20
|20
|18
|58
|17
|Timothy HOLDUP
|Honda
|19
|18
|20
|57
|18
|Colin NELSON
|Husqvarna
|24
|24
|48
Round Two
Track crews worked tirelessly overnight to present competitors with a rejuvenated surface for round two’s TT that saw an incredible day of racing for the Australian Flat Track Championship with Jarred Brook (Husqvarna) once again showing his calibre, taking SuperPole and three race wins.
Cam Dunker (Yamaha) and Daniel Wicks (KTM) tied in Superpole, with the pair taking identical lap times (31.357), before Dunker went on to secure his first AFTN Pro 450 race win at 16 years of age.
Cameron Dunker
“I haven’t had much time to ride it, so it was a bit of a surprise to end up on the podium at the end of round two. I do spend a bit of time riding dirt bikes, but not racing them so getting used to having so many riders around me and battling for position on the track was probably more difficult than learning the bike itself. I got faster each time out, so that was good, and I had a heap of fun. Thanks to Yamaha Australia for hooking me up and giving me the chance to do the Flat Track Nationals as well as my parents for coming along and supporting me.”
Bodie Paige (KTM) set the pace early in Junior Lites with Pole and two race wins, while Jed Fyffe (KTM) closed the round with the final race win.
However, it was race three winner Neiko Donovan (GasGas) who took the round win, never outside the top three places.
Junior 85 saw a strong performance on-track from Levi Layton (KTM), clean sweeping the day ahead of an impressive and consistent result from Lucy Heaton-New (KTM) in second.
Neil Girdler (Husqvarna) regathered after a challenging round 1 to be the fastest Clubman Open qualifier and secure two race wins to finish ahead of Benny Thistleton (KTM), with Pole points the deciding margin.
Pro 450 Round Two Overall – Top 10
|Pos
|Name
|Pole
|R1A
|R2A
|R3A
|R4A
|Total
|1
|Jarred BROOK
|5
|55
|55
|55
|50
|220
|2
|Thomas HERRICK
|50
|46
|46
|46
|188
|3
|Cameron DUNKER
|38
|50
|43
|55
|186
|4
|Daniel WICKS
|40
|43
|50
|40
|173
|5
|John LYTRAS
|46
|38
|40
|43
|167
|6
|Jordan DALL
|43
|40
|34
|38
|155
|7
|Jett CARTER
|36
|36
|36
|26
|134
|8
|Paul CASLICK
|32
|30
|38
|32
|132
|9
|Jarryd ORAM
|30
|22
|28
|34
|114
|10
|Thoren OPENSHAW
|24
|34
|26
|30
|114
Junior Lites Round Two Overall
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|Pole
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Neiko DONOVAN
|Gasgas
|46
|50
|55
|50
|201
|2
|Bodie PAIGE
|KTM
|5
|55
|55
|40
|26
|181
|3
|Cooper ARCHIBALD
|Husqvarna
|50
|46
|50
|34
|180
|4
|Jake PAIGE
|KTM
|43
|40
|43
|46
|172
|5
|Jed FYFFE
|KTM
|28
|30
|46
|55
|159
|6
|Riley NAUTA
|KTM
|38
|43
|38
|38
|157
|7
|Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS
|KTM
|40
|38
|34
|40
|152
|8
|Billy RYAN
|KTM
|36
|34
|32
|43
|145
|9
|Jaiden TREMBATH
|KTM
|34
|36
|36
|30
|136
|10
|Max CARTER
|KTM
|30
|32
|22
|32
|116
|11
|Matilda HEATON-NEW
|KTM
|26
|28
|28
|28
|110
|12
|Jai PARK
|Husqvarna
|24
|26
|26
|24
|100
|13
|Lenny DUGGAN
|Husqvarna
|32
|30
|36
|98
|14
|Max KELLY
|Husqvarna
|22
|24
|24
|22
|92
Junior 85 Round Two Overall
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|Pole
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Levi LAYTON
|KTM
|5
|55
|55
|55
|55
|225
|2
|Lucy HEATON-NEW
|KTM
|46
|50
|50
|46
|192
|3
|Chaz WILLIAMS
|Gasgas
|40
|43
|43
|50
|176
|4
|Tahj EDWARDS
|KTM
|36
|40
|46
|40
|162
|5
|William WIGGINS
|KTM
|30
|32
|36
|38
|136
|6
|Taylen HOWARD
|Husqvarna
|38
|36
|40
|22
|136
|7
|Braxton LAYTON
|KTM
|32
|38
|28
|36
|134
|8
|Hugo HOLMES
|KTM
|34
|34
|32
|26
|126
|9
|Theo AFEAKI
|Husqvarna
|22
|26
|34
|43
|125
|10
|Austin ATTARD
|Husqvarna
|43
|46
|18
|17
|124
|11
|Jake STRANEY
|KTM
|28
|28
|30
|32
|118
|12
|Lockie DUGGAN
|Husqvarna
|50
|38
|30
|118
|13
|Lawson SEAM
|Honda
|24
|24
|20
|34
|102
|14
|Bailey BROOKES
|Gasgas
|26
|30
|26
|19
|101
|15
|Charlie NICHOLS
|Kawasaki
|20
|22
|22
|28
|92
|16
|Roy DUGGAN
|Husqvarna
|19
|20
|24
|24
|87
|17
|Oliver THISTLETON
|KTM
|18
|19
|19
|20
|76
|18
|Koby HUNTER
|Kawasaki
|17
|18
|17
|18
|70
Clubman Round Two Overall
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|Pole
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Neil GIRDLER
|Husqvarna
|5
|46
|55
|55
|46
|207
|2
|Benny THISTLETON
|KTM
|55
|46
|46
|55
|202
|3
|Andy FISHER
|KTM
|43
|50
|40
|50
|183
|4
|John MCLEAN
|Husqvarna
|50
|43
|50
|38
|181
|5
|Jason GRIFFIN
|Honda
|40
|40
|43
|40
|163
|6
|Ajay MUGGLETON
|KTM
|30
|34
|38
|43
|145
|7
|Lawrence FAIREY
|Husqvarna
|36
|38
|22
|36
|132
|8
|Rhys SANDOW
|Honda
|34
|26
|36
|34
|130
|9
|Darren WEBB
|KTM
|38
|36
|26
|28
|128
|10
|Colin NELSON
|Husqvarna
|24
|32
|32
|26
|114
|11
|Timothy HOLDUP
|Honda
|32
|28
|30
|24
|114
|12
|Jacob RICHARDSON
|Honda
|17
|22
|34
|32
|105
|13
|Luke BARNES
|Kawasaki
|26
|20
|28
|30
|104
|14
|Ryan NEW
|Husqvarna
|28
|24
|24
|22
|98
|15
|Lee HUNTER
|Honda
|19
|18
|20
|20
|77
|16
|Aaron MORGAN
|Honda
|20
|19
|19
|18
|76
|17
|Robert RAUTMAN
|Kawasaki
|18
|17
|18
|19
|72
|18
|Derek SEAM
|Honda
|22
|30
|52
Pro 450 Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Jarred BROOK
|380
|2
|Daniel WICKS
|314
|3
|Thomas HERRICK
|305
|4
|Cameron DUNKER
|298
|5
|Jordan DALL
|283
|6
|John LYTRAS
|265
|7
|Ronan JACOBS
|232
|8
|Jett CARTER
|210
|9
|Dale BORLASE
|193
|10
|Paul CASLICK
|192
|11
|Thoren OPENSHAW
|192
|12
|Rory MCQUALTER
|184
|13
|Cody LEWIS
|184
|14
|Jarryd ORAM
|151
|15
|Edward GRABHAM
|125
|16
|Rowan TEGART
|120
|17
|Cyshan WEALE
|105
|18
|Lachlan MOODY
|96
|19
|Mackenzie BOOTH
|95
|20
|Travis HALL
|94
|21
|Thomas YARNOLD
|86
|22
|Noah CARDINALE
|83
|23
|Talon CARDINALE
|79
|24
|Brandon BURNS
|74
|25
|Kristian O’DONNELL
|73
|26
|James SAWDY
|73
|27
|William SECOMB
|47
|28
|Daniel LIONETTI
|46
|29
|Tyler O’DONNELL
|40
|30
|Zane KINNA
|38
|31
|Harrison VOIGHT
|38
|32
|Joshua HALL
|37
|33
|Michael PRICE
|34
|34
|Jack GRIFFIN
|19
|35
|Riley PLUM
|12
|36
|Brent WEBLEY
|7
|37
|Katarna ROBINSON
|7
Junior Lites Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|Total
|1
|Cooper ARCHIBALD
|Husqvarna
|340
|2
|Neiko DONOVAN
|Gasgas
|318
|3
|Jake PAIGE
|KTM
|288
|4
|Jed FYFFE
|KTM
|287
|5
|Bodie PAIGE
|KTM
|286
|6
|Riley NAUTA
|KTM
|277
|7
|Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS
|KTM
|270
|8
|Billy RYAN
|KTM
|258
|9
|Jaiden TREMBATH
|KTM
|224
|10
|Max CARTER
|KTM
|210
|11
|Lenny DUGGAN
|Husqvarna
|204
|12
|Jai PARK
|Husqvarna
|186
|13
|Matilda HEATON-NEW
|KTM
|162
|14
|Max KELLY
|Husqvarna
|162
Junior 85 Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|Total
|1
|Levi LAYTON
|KTM
|323
|2
|Lucy HEATON-NEW
|KTM
|318
|3
|Taylen HOWARD
|Husqvarna
|306
|4
|Chaz WILLIAMS
|Gasgas
|290
|5
|Hugo HOLMES
|KTM
|268
|6
|Lockie DUGGAN
|Husqvarna
|254
|7
|Austin ATTARD
|Husqvarna
|246
|8
|Tahj EDWARDS
|KTM
|246
|9
|William WIGGINS
|KTM
|230
|10
|Theo AFEAKI
|Husqvarna
|204
|11
|Braxton LAYTON
|KTM
|204
|12
|Jake STRANEY
|KTM
|186
|13
|Bailey BROOKES
|Gasgas
|177
|14
|Lawson SEAM
|Honda
|164
|15
|Roy DUGGAN
|Husqvarna
|149
|16
|Oliver THISTLETON
|KTM
|114
|17
|Charlie NICHOLS
|Kawasaki
|92
|18
|Koby HUNTER
|Kawasaki
|70
|19
|Jye FRENCH
|KTM
|58
|20
|Jonny COOPER
|Honda
|52
Clubman Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|Total
|1
|Benny THISTLETON
|KTM
|372
|2
|John MCLEAN
|Husqvarna
|307
|3
|Neil GIRDLER
|Husqvarna
|296
|4
|Jason GRIFFIN
|Honda
|277
|5
|Lawrence FAIREY
|Husqvarna
|265
|6
|Andy FISHER
|KTM
|243
|7
|Darren WEBB
|KTM
|238
|8
|Ajay MUGGLETON
|KTM
|235
|9
|Jacob RICHARDSON
|Honda
|231
|10
|Rhys SANDOW
|Honda
|215
|11
|Luke BARNES
|Kawasaki
|186
|12
|Lee HUNTER
|Honda
|177
|13
|Ryan NEW
|Husqvarna
|172
|14
|Timothy HOLDUP
|Honda
|171
|15
|Colin NELSON
|Husqvarna
|162
|16
|Derek SEAM
|Honda
|150
|17
|Robert RAUTMAN
|Kawasaki
|130
|18
|Aaron MORGAN
|Honda
|76
|19
|Liam GRIMSHAW
|Husqvarna
|67