2024 Aussie Flat Track Nationals

Rounds One & Two – Brisbane

Images by RbMotoLens

Queensland’s Jarred Brook has put the AFTN Pro 450 field on notice, taking five from seven race wins over the first two rounds of the Yamaha Blu Cru Aussie Flat Track Nationals at Brisbane’s Mick Doohan Raceway over the weekend.

With Brook leading the charge in Pro 450, Neiko Donovan and Cooper Archibald traded round wins in Junior Lites while Taylen Howard and Levi Layton in Junior 85 shared a round win each to open their season campaigns.

Round One

Dale Borlase (Yamaha) set the Pro 450 pace early with the quickest time in Qualifying combined times, but it was Daniel Wicks (KTM) that took the SuperPole win for round one on the 513m decomposed granite flat track circuit, setting the tone for an epic season-opener.

Cyshan Weale (KTM) took the race one win, before Jarred Brook (Husqvarna) took control, with two race wins on a dry and challenging race surface, that ultimately saw the round reduced from four to three races for all competitors.

Cyshan Weale crashed out before the third race on a sighting lap, ending his weekend which relegated him to seventh.

Cyshan Weale

“Well the weekend started off great at the first rounds of AFTN qualifying P2 then followed by a race win in the first race and a second in the second race. Going into the last race I was ready to battle and go all in, they gave us two sighting laps, on the first sight lap I found a pretty good line so the next lap round I hit the corner how I would in a race and unfortunately it bit me, hit a slick spot and it drove me clean into the wall there was nothing I could I do I tried to bounce off the wall but I was going way to fast. Twisted my left leg up pretty badly, torn muscles and ligaments and a small hematoma ruled me out for the rest of the weekend. As for now I’m still not sure how long I’m out for and I’ll be doing everything I can to be ready for rounds 3/4 in Appin. A massive thank you to everyone who continues to support me I couldn’t do it without y’all!”

In Junior 85’s, Taylen Howard (Husqvarna) revelled in the difficult conditions to secure pole and 3 race wins.

An action-packed Junior Lites saw Jed Fyffe (KTM) set the fastest lap in combined Qualifying before Cooper Archibald and Bodie Paige (KTM) battled on track, with Archibald coming out on top, two wins to one.

Local rider Benny Thistleton was hard to fault, with Pole and three wins in Clubman Open as the KTM rider also supported his son racing in Junior 85.

Kenny Angel (Ducati) officially took all three Pro Twins wins, despite Matt Davies aboard a custom frame machine ineligible for points setting the fastest laps and crossing the line first.

Pro 450 Round One Overall – Top 10

Pos Name Machine Pole R1A R2A R3A Total 1 Jarred BROOK Husqvarna 50 55 55 160 2 Daniel WICKS KTM 5 43 43 50 141 3 Jordan DALL Honda 46 46 36 128 4 Ronan JACOBS KTM 40 38 46 124 5 Thomas HERRICK Husqvarna 34 40 43 117 6 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 36 36 40 112 7 Cyshan WEALE KTM 55 50 105 8 John LYTRAS KTM 32 32 34 98 9 Cody LEWIS Yamaha 24 30 38 92 10 Dale BORLASE Yamaha 19 34 30 83

Twins Round One Overall

Pos Name Machine R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Kenny ANGEL Ducati 55 55 55 165 2 Kristian O’DONNELL CF 50 50 50 150 3 Tyler O’DONNELL CF 46 46 46 138 4 Jamie PORTELLI Harley 40 43 40 123 5 Darcy KLAVER Harley 38 40 43 121 6 Ajay MUGGLETON Ducati 36 38 74 7 Shane RICHARDS Yamaha 43 43 8 Bede HUNT Kawasaki 36 36

Junior Lites Round One Overall

Pos Name Machine Pole R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Cooper ARCHIBALD Husqvarna 55 55 50 160 2 Jed FYFFE KTM 5 34 43 46 128 3 Riley NAUTA KTM 38 50 32 120 4 Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS KTM 40 40 38 118 5 Neiko DONOVAN Gasgas 28 46 43 117 6 Jake PAIGE KTM 46 30 40 116 7 Billy RYAN KTM 43 36 34 113 8 Lenny DUGGAN Husqvarna 36 34 36 106 9 Bodie PAIGE KTM 50 55 105 10 Max CARTER KTM 32 32 30 94 11 Jaiden TREMBATH KTM 26 38 24 88 12 Jai PARK Husqvarna 30 28 28 86 13 Max KELLY Husqvarna 24 24 22 70 14 Matilda HEATON-NEW KTM 26 26 52

Junior 85 Round One Overall

Pos Name Machine Pole R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Taylen HOWARD Husqvarna 5 55 55 55 170 2 Hugo HOLMES KTM 50 46 46 142 3 Lockie DUGGAN Husqvarna 46 50 40 136 4 Lucy HEATON-NEW KTM 40 43 43 126 5 Austin ATTARD Husqvarna 34 38 50 122 6 Chaz WILLIAMS Gasgas 36 40 38 114 7 Levi LAYTON KTM 38 26 34 98 8 William WIGGINS KTM 30 32 32 94 9 Tahj EDWARDS KTM 26 28 30 84 10 Theo AFEAKI Husqvarna 43 36 79 11 Bailey BROOKES Gasgas 24 24 28 76 12 Braxton LAYTON KTM 22 22 26 70 13 Jake STRANEY KTM 32 36 68 14 Lawson SEAM Honda 19 19 24 62 15 Roy DUGGAN Husqvarna 20 20 22 62 16 Jye FRENCH KTM 28 30 58 17 Jonny COOPER Honda 18 34 52 18 Oliver THISTLETON KTM 18 20 38

Clubman Round One Overall

Pos Name Machine Pole R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Benny THISTLETON KTM 5 55 55 55 170 2 Lawrence FAIREY Husqvarna 50 40 43 133 3 John MCLEAN Husqvarna 38 38 50 126 4 Jacob RICHARDSON Honda 46 46 34 126 5 Jason GRIFFIN Honda 40 36 38 114 6 Darren WEBB KTM 43 50 17 110 7 Lee HUNTER Honda 36 24 40 100 8 Derek SEAM Honda 28 34 36 98 9 Ajay MUGGLETON KTM 32 30 28 90 10 Neil GIRDLER Husqvarna 43 46 89 11 Rhys SANDOW Honda 34 32 19 85 12 Luke BARNES Kawasaki 26 26 30 82 13 Ryan NEW Husqvarna 30 22 22 74 14 Liam GRIMSHAW Husqvarna 22 19 26 67 15 Andy FISHER KTM 28 32 60 16 Robert RAUTMAN Kawasaki 20 20 18 58 17 Timothy HOLDUP Honda 19 18 20 57 18 Colin NELSON Husqvarna 24 24 48

Round Two

Track crews worked tirelessly overnight to present competitors with a rejuvenated surface for round two’s TT that saw an incredible day of racing for the Australian Flat Track Championship with Jarred Brook (Husqvarna) once again showing his calibre, taking SuperPole and three race wins.

Cam Dunker (Yamaha) and Daniel Wicks (KTM) tied in Superpole, with the pair taking identical lap times (31.357), before Dunker went on to secure his first AFTN Pro 450 race win at 16 years of age.

Cameron Dunker

“I haven’t had much time to ride it, so it was a bit of a surprise to end up on the podium at the end of round two. I do spend a bit of time riding dirt bikes, but not racing them so getting used to having so many riders around me and battling for position on the track was probably more difficult than learning the bike itself. I got faster each time out, so that was good, and I had a heap of fun. Thanks to Yamaha Australia for hooking me up and giving me the chance to do the Flat Track Nationals as well as my parents for coming along and supporting me.”

Bodie Paige (KTM) set the pace early in Junior Lites with Pole and two race wins, while Jed Fyffe (KTM) closed the round with the final race win.

However, it was race three winner Neiko Donovan (GasGas) who took the round win, never outside the top three places.

Junior 85 saw a strong performance on-track from Levi Layton (KTM), clean sweeping the day ahead of an impressive and consistent result from Lucy Heaton-New (KTM) in second.

Neil Girdler (Husqvarna) regathered after a challenging round 1 to be the fastest Clubman Open qualifier and secure two race wins to finish ahead of Benny Thistleton (KTM), with Pole points the deciding margin.

Pro 450 Round Two Overall – Top 10

Pos Name Pole R1A R2A R3A R4A Total 1 Jarred BROOK 5 55 55 55 50 220 2 Thomas HERRICK 50 46 46 46 188 3 Cameron DUNKER 38 50 43 55 186 4 Daniel WICKS 40 43 50 40 173 5 John LYTRAS 46 38 40 43 167 6 Jordan DALL 43 40 34 38 155 7 Jett CARTER 36 36 36 26 134 8 Paul CASLICK 32 30 38 32 132 9 Jarryd ORAM 30 22 28 34 114 10 Thoren OPENSHAW 24 34 26 30 114

Junior Lites Round Two Overall

Pos Name Machine Pole R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Neiko DONOVAN Gasgas 46 50 55 50 201 2 Bodie PAIGE KTM 5 55 55 40 26 181 3 Cooper ARCHIBALD Husqvarna 50 46 50 34 180 4 Jake PAIGE KTM 43 40 43 46 172 5 Jed FYFFE KTM 28 30 46 55 159 6 Riley NAUTA KTM 38 43 38 38 157 7 Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS KTM 40 38 34 40 152 8 Billy RYAN KTM 36 34 32 43 145 9 Jaiden TREMBATH KTM 34 36 36 30 136 10 Max CARTER KTM 30 32 22 32 116 11 Matilda HEATON-NEW KTM 26 28 28 28 110 12 Jai PARK Husqvarna 24 26 26 24 100 13 Lenny DUGGAN Husqvarna 32 30 36 98 14 Max KELLY Husqvarna 22 24 24 22 92

Junior 85 Round Two Overall

Pos Name Machine Pole R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Levi LAYTON KTM 5 55 55 55 55 225 2 Lucy HEATON-NEW KTM 46 50 50 46 192 3 Chaz WILLIAMS Gasgas 40 43 43 50 176 4 Tahj EDWARDS KTM 36 40 46 40 162 5 William WIGGINS KTM 30 32 36 38 136 6 Taylen HOWARD Husqvarna 38 36 40 22 136 7 Braxton LAYTON KTM 32 38 28 36 134 8 Hugo HOLMES KTM 34 34 32 26 126 9 Theo AFEAKI Husqvarna 22 26 34 43 125 10 Austin ATTARD Husqvarna 43 46 18 17 124 11 Jake STRANEY KTM 28 28 30 32 118 12 Lockie DUGGAN Husqvarna 50 38 30 118 13 Lawson SEAM Honda 24 24 20 34 102 14 Bailey BROOKES Gasgas 26 30 26 19 101 15 Charlie NICHOLS Kawasaki 20 22 22 28 92 16 Roy DUGGAN Husqvarna 19 20 24 24 87 17 Oliver THISTLETON KTM 18 19 19 20 76 18 Koby HUNTER Kawasaki 17 18 17 18 70

Clubman Round Two Overall

Pos Name Machine Pole R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Neil GIRDLER Husqvarna 5 46 55 55 46 207 2 Benny THISTLETON KTM 55 46 46 55 202 3 Andy FISHER KTM 43 50 40 50 183 4 John MCLEAN Husqvarna 50 43 50 38 181 5 Jason GRIFFIN Honda 40 40 43 40 163 6 Ajay MUGGLETON KTM 30 34 38 43 145 7 Lawrence FAIREY Husqvarna 36 38 22 36 132 8 Rhys SANDOW Honda 34 26 36 34 130 9 Darren WEBB KTM 38 36 26 28 128 10 Colin NELSON Husqvarna 24 32 32 26 114 11 Timothy HOLDUP Honda 32 28 30 24 114 12 Jacob RICHARDSON Honda 17 22 34 32 105 13 Luke BARNES Kawasaki 26 20 28 30 104 14 Ryan NEW Husqvarna 28 24 24 22 98 15 Lee HUNTER Honda 19 18 20 20 77 16 Aaron MORGAN Honda 20 19 19 18 76 17 Robert RAUTMAN Kawasaki 18 17 18 19 72 18 Derek SEAM Honda 22 30 52

Pro 450 Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Jarred BROOK 380 2 Daniel WICKS 314 3 Thomas HERRICK 305 4 Cameron DUNKER 298 5 Jordan DALL 283 6 John LYTRAS 265 7 Ronan JACOBS 232 8 Jett CARTER 210 9 Dale BORLASE 193 10 Paul CASLICK 192 11 Thoren OPENSHAW 192 12 Rory MCQUALTER 184 13 Cody LEWIS 184 14 Jarryd ORAM 151 15 Edward GRABHAM 125 16 Rowan TEGART 120 17 Cyshan WEALE 105 18 Lachlan MOODY 96 19 Mackenzie BOOTH 95 20 Travis HALL 94 21 Thomas YARNOLD 86 22 Noah CARDINALE 83 23 Talon CARDINALE 79 24 Brandon BURNS 74 25 Kristian O’DONNELL 73 26 James SAWDY 73 27 William SECOMB 47 28 Daniel LIONETTI 46 29 Tyler O’DONNELL 40 30 Zane KINNA 38 31 Harrison VOIGHT 38 32 Joshua HALL 37 33 Michael PRICE 34 34 Jack GRIFFIN 19 35 Riley PLUM 12 36 Brent WEBLEY 7 37 Katarna ROBINSON 7

Junior Lites Standings

Pos Name Machine Total 1 Cooper ARCHIBALD Husqvarna 340 2 Neiko DONOVAN Gasgas 318 3 Jake PAIGE KTM 288 4 Jed FYFFE KTM 287 5 Bodie PAIGE KTM 286 6 Riley NAUTA KTM 277 7 Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS KTM 270 8 Billy RYAN KTM 258 9 Jaiden TREMBATH KTM 224 10 Max CARTER KTM 210 11 Lenny DUGGAN Husqvarna 204 12 Jai PARK Husqvarna 186 13 Matilda HEATON-NEW KTM 162 14 Max KELLY Husqvarna 162

Junior 85 Standings

Pos Name Machine Total 1 Levi LAYTON KTM 323 2 Lucy HEATON-NEW KTM 318 3 Taylen HOWARD Husqvarna 306 4 Chaz WILLIAMS Gasgas 290 5 Hugo HOLMES KTM 268 6 Lockie DUGGAN Husqvarna 254 7 Austin ATTARD Husqvarna 246 8 Tahj EDWARDS KTM 246 9 William WIGGINS KTM 230 10 Theo AFEAKI Husqvarna 204 11 Braxton LAYTON KTM 204 12 Jake STRANEY KTM 186 13 Bailey BROOKES Gasgas 177 14 Lawson SEAM Honda 164 15 Roy DUGGAN Husqvarna 149 16 Oliver THISTLETON KTM 114 17 Charlie NICHOLS Kawasaki 92 18 Koby HUNTER Kawasaki 70 19 Jye FRENCH KTM 58 20 Jonny COOPER Honda 52

Clubman Standings