Yamaha EPS Steering Support

Yamaha are working on a new EPS Steering Support tech, which will offer the benefits of a steering damper at high speeds, alongside steering assist at low speeds, thanks to a torque sensor, actuator and magnet technology, with Aussie Jay Wilson helping race test the tech during development.

This means riders will enjoy improved stability with reduced fatigue at high speed and in rough conditions, while assisted steering contributes to lightness and agility at low speed. This assistive intervention has the advantage of feeling completely natural according to Yamaha.

The magnetostrictive system already has a proven track record in detecting torque with Yamaha’s electrically power-assisted bicycles.

The lightweight system has been tested by Australian racer Jay Wilson who is currently working for the factory and competing with the All Japan Yamaha Factory Race Team. The team will compete in this year’s All Japan Motocross Championship with YZ450FM and YZ250F motocross racers fitted with the unique new system.

The decision to use race conditions to develop electronic power steering for Yamaha motorcycles will deliver real-world R&D feedback. Yamaha plans to use the wealth of data it acquires in the harsh environment of top-level motocross competition to accelerate the system’s refinement.

This is the first step by Yamaha in the area of electronic assistance designed to improve motorcycle stability and agility. The system has been developed under the Transforming Mobility focus area of the company’s long-term vision of ART for Human Possibilities.

Yamaha has stated it aims to equip a cross section of its motorcycles with innovative EPS systems.

Further technical details and information about future production model fitment is yet to be released.