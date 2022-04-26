2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 15 Foxborough – Massachusetts

Images by Jeff Kardas

With Jett Lawrence being crowned 2022 250 East Champion on the weekend, adding that gong to his AMA Pro Motocross Championship he won in the outdoor series last year, the 18-year-old will carry plenty of confidence into the outdoor series and will be hoping to end the supercross season on a high in the east-west showdown finale.

In recognition of his great achievement, the Foxborough AMA Supercross gallery is all about him, we give you Jett Lawrence!