2024 SMX World Championship
Play Off 1 – Concord, NC
450SMX
Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence stamped his authority on Playoff 1 of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Finals, taking the overall win at Charlotte Motor Speedway, in Concord, North Carolina.
After missing most of the Pro Motocross season with a thumb injury, the defending SMX Champion showed he hasn’t lost speed or endurance with a thrilling battle for the final moto win and overall victory.
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac dominated the first 450SMX moto on the high-speed, hybrid SuperMotocross track. He led most of the second moto but finished in the runner-up spot after a fierce battle with Lawrence.
SuperMotocross event results are determined by a combined two-moto score, so Tomac earned second overall with (1-2) moto finishes. It was brilliant to see the youngster go head to head with the seasoned legend that is Tomac.
The freshly-crowned AMA Pro Motocross champion, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton, was in the mix in both 20-minute plus one lap motos. Sexton had to settle for a third overall when the two leaders pulled away from him late in the final moto.
Jett Lawrence – P1
“I surprised myself more than you guys, I think. That race pace [was] a little different than practice. But that’s so cool. I remember back in 2023 I was saying I really wanted to battle Eli in outdoors, and this is as close as we get to outdoors, so it was a really cool thing to do. I could say a goal checked off, or a little check off the bucket list, you could say. I’m just super pumped to be up here again, and yeah, I’m back!”
Eli Tomac – P2
“I felt really good. It was close. The rhythm section got me. [Jett] was better in the sand, too, but I felt like I kind of could have survived that. But that rhythm section, as soon as I started missing my big quad, and then I wasn’t able to actually do the over-over so well, [I lost time], so [I’m] trying to learn from it. Either way it was a really fun day, [and I] felt really good on the motorcycle. That was so cool just to be having that flow again… [when asked why he stopped jumping the quad in the track’s rhythm lane] On the step-on step-off, the landing of it just got a little bit deep in the bottom of the transition. And then I wasn’t comfortable to go off the ramp and really gas it. So, I was too conservative, I was playing it safe, and it cost me.”
Chase Sexton – P3
“We definitely have a lot to improve on. I felt a little bit like a re-run of Chicago last year, by trying super hard but I wasn’t really going that fast. So [I] gotta find some more comfort, but these guys are riding really well. They honestly just smoked me today, so gotta get better. We have two more rounds, the ones that really count, obviously this one is just single points, then double points and triple points, so just trying to improve and really capitalize in that last race.”
450 Moto One Results
|POS
|RIDER
|BIKE
|GAP
|1
|Eli Tomac (HS)
|Yamaha
|Winner
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|+5.099
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|+8.922
|4
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|+12.282
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki
|+21.223
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|+24.303
|7
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|+26.042
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+35.654
|9
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|+44.436
|10
|Colt Nichols
|Suzuki
|+45.293
|11
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Honda
|+59.269
|12
|Freddie Noren
|Kawasaki
|+1:01.106
|13
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|+1:07.910
|14
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha
|+27.446
|15
|Shane McElrath
|Kawasaki
|+1:09.262
|16
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha
|+1:11.128
|17
|Harri Kullas
|KTM
|+1:12.355
|18
|Jerry Robin
|Yamaha
|+1:17.417
|19
|Dean Wilson
|Honda
|+1:21.989
|20
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna
|+1:28.807
|21
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki
|+1:48.421
|22
|Justin Hill
|KTM
|1 Lap
450 Moto Two Results
|POS
|RIDER
|BIKE
|GAP
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|Winner
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|+2.414
|3
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|+9.264
|4
|Justin Cooper (HS)
|Yamaha
|+12.510
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki
|+14.041
|6
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|+20.774
|7
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+23.132
|8
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha
|+37.908
|9
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna
|+46.255
|10
|Colt Nichols
|Suzuki
|+48.309
|11
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|+56.732
|12
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Honda
|+58.241
|13
|Shane McElrath
|Kawasaki
|+59.908
|14
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|+1:08.031
|15
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha
|+1:09.702
|16
|Jerry Robin
|Yamaha
|+1:12.142
|17
|Harri Kullas
|KTM
|+1:15.362
|18
|Freddie Noren
|Kawasaki
|+1:21.363
|19
|Dean Wilson
|Honda
|+1:25.500
|20
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki
|+2:03.611
|21
|Justin Hill
|KTM
|DNF
|22
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|DNF
450 Round Results
|POS
|RIDER
|BIKE
|M1
|M2
|TOTAL
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|2
|1
|3
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|4
|3
|7
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|3
|6
|9
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki
|5
|5
|10
|6
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|7
|4
|11
|7
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|8
|7
|15
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|6
|11
|17
|9
|Colt Nichols
|Suzuki
|10
|10
|20
|10
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha
|14
|8
|22
|11
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Honda
|11
|12
|23
|12
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|13
|14
|27
|13
|Shane McElrath
|Kawasaki
|15
|13
|28
|14
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna
|20
|9
|29
|15
|Freddie Noren
|Kawasaki
|12
|18
|30
|16
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha
|16
|15
|31
|17
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|9
|22
|31
|18
|Jerry Robin
|Yamaha
|18
|16
|34
|19
|Harri Kullas
|KTM
|17
|17
|34
|20
|Dean Wilson
|Honda
|19
|19
|38
|21
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki
|21
|20
|41
|22
|Justin Hill
|KTM
|22
|21
|43
SMX 450 Standings
|POS
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1
|Chase Sexton
|45
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|41
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|40
|4
|Eli Tomac
|33
|5
|Justin Cooper
|33
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|32
|7
|Malcolm Stewart
|30
|8
|Ken Roczen
|26
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|25
|10
|Cooper Webb
|24
|11
|Jason Anderson
|20
|12
|Christian Craig
|18
|13
|Shane McElrath
|17
|14
|Marshal Weltin
|14
|15
|Freddie Noren
|14
|16
|Colt Nichols
|13
|17
|Justin Barcia
|13
|18
|Phillip Nicoletti
|11
|19
|Grant Harlan
|9
|20
|Harri Kullas
|8
|21
|Jerry Robin
|4
|22
|Dean Wilson
|2
|23
|Kyle Chisholm
|2
Concord 450 Highlights
250SMX
In the 250SMX Class, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan delivered two impressive moto charges after mid-pack starts in both motos; Deegan took both 250SMX moto wins in convincing fashion to earn the 250SMX overall win, working his way past nearly all the top racers.
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Julien Beaumer led several laps in the first moto and battled up front in the second to score his first professional podium finish.
Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen pulled an early gap on the field in the second moto but had to settle for second place when Deegan caught and passed him in the final minutes of the race.
Haiden Deegan – P1
“Yeah, we gotta go back to work this week. When I get back, we’re working. Because even though I went 1-1 today there’s a lot of errors that were made and I’m not happy about it… But it was nice to win the first one, that was a good goal [to] check off the list.”
Julien Beaumer – P2
“Yeah, it’s very important leading those laps and getting good starts like that. It’s very important for confidence, and after that first moto I had a lot of confidence. I just made too many mistakes in those early laps [of the second moto], [then] got it going a little bit in the middle, and just [on] that last lap made another big mistake. But I was able to hold off Jo [Shimoda]; he’s riding great, and same with Haiden, they’re all riding great today, so I’m very excited to be up here and ready for Dallas.”
Levi Kitchen – P3
“You never know. It’s racing. I actually didn’t know I was that great at the beginning. I felt like I couldn’t actually get away. But it was a decent race. I’m happy to kind of bounce back after the first one. It’s a little emotional getting a holeshot and getting a red flag [after the first start of the opening moto]. If there’s one [event at which] to be a tick off, it would definitely be this one. We’ve got double points and then triple points, so [I’m] looking forward to the next two.”
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Tom Vialle – the reigning AMA Supercross 250SX East Champion – qualified in eighth position and then raced to fourth in the first moto. A P7 result in the final outing placed him fifth overall, which was a solid way to commence his post-season, and he sits third in the SMX standings.
Tom Vialle – P5
“I went 4-7 today – my starts were really bad – so I finished fifth overall. I’m still third in the championship and we all know that the next couple of races are most important with double and triple points available, so we will come out swinging next week.”
250 Moto One Results
|POS
|RIDER
|BIKE
|GAP
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha
|Winner
|2
|Julien Beaumer (HS)
|KTM
|+3.438
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Honda
|+8.103
|4
|Tom Vialle
|KTM
|+11.344
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Kawasaki
|+12.946
|6
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha
|+14.498
|7
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|+15.462
|8
|Pierce Brown
|GasGas
|+17.745
|9
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Kawasaki
|+23.945
|10
|R.J. Hampshire
|Husqvarna
|+29.044
|11
|Max Anstie
|Yamaha
|+30.645
|12
|Ty Masterpool
|Kawasaki
|+31.618
|13
|Chance Hymas
|Honda
|+32.561
|14
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|GasGas
|+38.127
|15
|Coty Schock
|Yamaha
|+39.995
|16
|Nicholas Romano
|Yamaha
|+43.304
|17
|Jett Reynolds
|Yamaha
|+1:02.779
|18
|Carson Mumford
|Honda
|+47.866
|19
|Talon Hawkins
|KTM
|+1:09.621
|20
|Lux Turner
|KTM
|1 Lap
|21
|Nate Thrashser
|Yamaha
|DNF
|22
|Jalek Swoll
|Triumph
|DNS
|23
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha
|13 Laps
250 Moto Two Results
|POS
|RIDER
|BIKE
|GAP
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha
|Winner
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Kawasaki
|+4.043
|3
|Max Anstie
|Yamaha
|+7.830
|4
|Julien Beaumer
|KTM
|+10.982
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Honda
|+12.333
|6
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha
|+16.422
|7
|Tom Vialle
|KTM
|+20.513
|8
|R.J. Hampshire
|Husqvarna
|+21.125
|9
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Kawasaki
|+25.954
|10
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|+28.562
|11
|Ty Masterpool
|Kawasaki
|+30.771
|12
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|GasGas
|+36.081
|13
|Nicholas Romano (HS)
|Yamaha
|+40.275
|14
|Pierce Brown
|GasGas
|+42.947
|15
|Coty Schock
|Yamaha
|+44.915
|16
|Carson Mumford
|Honda
|+47.225
|17
|Jett Reynolds
|Yamaha
|+58.761
|18
|Lux Turner
|KTM
|+1:05.392
|19
|Talon Hawkins
|KTM
|+1:14.409
|20
|Chance Hymas
|Honda
|+1:21.220
|21
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha
|+1:51.230
|22
|Jalek Swoll
|Triumph
|13 Laps
|23
|Nate Thrashser
|Yamaha
|DNS
250 Round Results
|POS
|RIDER
|BIKE
|M1
|M2
|POINTS
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|KTM
|2
|4
|6
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Kawasaki
|5
|2
|7
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Honda
|3
|5
|8
|5
|Tom Vialle
|KTM
|4
|7
|11
|6
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha
|6
|6
|12
|7
|Max Anstie
|Yamaha
|11
|3
|14
|8
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|7
|10
|17
|9
|R.J. Hampshire
|Husqvarna
|10
|8
|18
|10
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Kawasaki
|9
|9
|18
|11
|Pierce Brown
|GasGas
|8
|14
|22
|12
|Ty Masterpool
|Kawasaki
|12
|11
|23
|13
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|GasGas
|14
|12
|26
|14
|Nicholas Romano
|Yamaha
|16
|13
|29
|15
|Coty Schock
|Yamaha
|15
|15
|30
|16
|Chance Hymas
|Honda
|13
|20
|33
|17
|Carson Mumford
|Honda
|18
|16
|34
|18
|Jett Reynolds
|Yamaha
|17
|17
|34
|19
|Lux Turner
|KTM
|20
|18
|38
|20
|Talon Hawkins
|KTM
|19
|19
|38
|21
|Nate Thrashser
|Yamaha
|21
|22
|43
|22
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha
|23
|21
|44
|23
|Jalek Swoll
|Triumph
|22
|23
|45
SMX 250 Standings
|POS
|RIDER
|TOTAL
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|50
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|42
|3
|Tom Vialle
|37
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|36
|5
|Julien Beaumer
|35
|6
|Jordon Smith
|32
|7
|Pierce Brown
|26
|8
|Max Anstie
|25
|9
|Chance Hymas
|23
|10
|R.J. Hampshire
|22
|11
|Ty Masterpool
|21
|12
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|21
|13
|Garrett Marchbanks
|15
|14
|Cameron Mcadoo
|14
|15
|Nicholas Romano
|14
|16
|Coty Schock
|14
|17
|Jalek Swoll
|14
|18
|Carson Mumford
|5
|19
|Jett Reynolds
|4
|20
|Casey Cochran
|4
|21
|Lux Turner
|3
|22
|Talon Hawkins
|2
|23
|Nate Thrashser
|2
|24
|Cole Thompson
|0
|25
|Henry Miller
|0
Concord 250 Highlights
65cc World All-Stars
Between the professional races a select group of promising young amateur racers competed in the 65cc World All-Stars event. Unlike the two-moto event of the pros, these young racers between the ages of 7 to 11 years old lined up for one 8-minute plus one lap moto on the same track on which the professionals competed.
SuperMotocross Playoff 2
SuperMotocross Playoff 2 pits the racers against one another next Saturday, September 14th, at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. The racing intensifies as the points payout doubles in Playoff 2.
Just seven days after that, the racers compete in the SuperMotocross World Championship on September 21st at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The final event pays triple-points for the overall results then pays out the huge prize of $1 Million for the top step of the 450 SMX Class and $500,000 for the 250 SMX Class.
Images by Feld Motor Sports, Inc.