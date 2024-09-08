2024 SMX World Championship

Play Off 1 – Concord, NC

450SMX

Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence stamped his authority on Playoff 1 of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Finals, taking the overall win at Charlotte Motor Speedway, in Concord, North Carolina.

After missing most of the Pro Motocross season with a thumb injury, the defending SMX Champion showed he hasn’t lost speed or endurance with a thrilling battle for the final moto win and overall victory.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac dominated the first 450SMX moto on the high-speed, hybrid SuperMotocross track. He led most of the second moto but finished in the runner-up spot after a fierce battle with Lawrence.

SuperMotocross event results are determined by a combined two-moto score, so Tomac earned second overall with (1-2) moto finishes. It was brilliant to see the youngster go head to head with the seasoned legend that is Tomac.

The freshly-crowned AMA Pro Motocross champion, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton, was in the mix in both 20-minute plus one lap motos. Sexton had to settle for a third overall when the two leaders pulled away from him late in the final moto.

Jett Lawrence – P1

“I surprised myself more than you guys, I think. That race pace [was] a little different than practice. But that’s so cool. I remember back in 2023 I was saying I really wanted to battle Eli in outdoors, and this is as close as we get to outdoors, so it was a really cool thing to do. I could say a goal checked off, or a little check off the bucket list, you could say. I’m just super pumped to be up here again, and yeah, I’m back!”

Eli Tomac – P2

“I felt really good. It was close. The rhythm section got me. [Jett] was better in the sand, too, but I felt like I kind of could have survived that. But that rhythm section, as soon as I started missing my big quad, and then I wasn’t able to actually do the over-over so well, [I lost time], so [I’m] trying to learn from it. Either way it was a really fun day, [and I] felt really good on the motorcycle. That was so cool just to be having that flow again… [when asked why he stopped jumping the quad in the track’s rhythm lane] On the step-on step-off, the landing of it just got a little bit deep in the bottom of the transition. And then I wasn’t comfortable to go off the ramp and really gas it. So, I was too conservative, I was playing it safe, and it cost me.”

Chase Sexton – P3

“We definitely have a lot to improve on. I felt a little bit like a re-run of Chicago last year, by trying super hard but I wasn’t really going that fast. So [I] gotta find some more comfort, but these guys are riding really well. They honestly just smoked me today, so gotta get better. We have two more rounds, the ones that really count, obviously this one is just single points, then double points and triple points, so just trying to improve and really capitalize in that last race.”

450 Moto One Results

POS RIDER BIKE GAP 1 Eli Tomac (HS) Yamaha Winner 2 Jett Lawrence Honda +5.099 3 Hunter Lawrence Honda +8.922 4 Chase Sexton KTM +12.282 5 Ken Roczen Suzuki +21.223 6 Aaron Plessinger KTM +24.303 7 Justin Cooper Yamaha +26.042 8 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +35.654 9 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha +44.436 10 Colt Nichols Suzuki +45.293 11 Dylan Ferrandis Honda +59.269 12 Freddie Noren Kawasaki +1:01.106 13 Marshal Weltin Yamaha +1:07.910 14 Cooper Webb Yamaha +27.446 15 Shane McElrath Kawasaki +1:09.262 16 Grant Harlan Yamaha +1:11.128 17 Harri Kullas KTM +1:12.355 18 Jerry Robin Yamaha +1:17.417 19 Dean Wilson Honda +1:21.989 20 Christian Craig Husqvarna +1:28.807 21 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki +1:48.421 22 Justin Hill KTM 1 Lap

450 Moto Two Results

POS RIDER BIKE GAP 1 Jett Lawrence Honda Winner 2 Eli Tomac Yamaha +2.414 3 Chase Sexton KTM +9.264 4 Justin Cooper (HS) Yamaha +12.510 5 Ken Roczen Suzuki +14.041 6 Hunter Lawrence Honda +20.774 7 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +23.132 8 Cooper Webb Yamaha +37.908 9 Christian Craig Husqvarna +46.255 10 Colt Nichols Suzuki +48.309 11 Aaron Plessinger KTM +56.732 12 Dylan Ferrandis Honda +58.241 13 Shane McElrath Kawasaki +59.908 14 Marshal Weltin Yamaha +1:08.031 15 Grant Harlan Yamaha +1:09.702 16 Jerry Robin Yamaha +1:12.142 17 Harri Kullas KTM +1:15.362 18 Freddie Noren Kawasaki +1:21.363 19 Dean Wilson Honda +1:25.500 20 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki +2:03.611 21 Justin Hill KTM DNF 22 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha DNF

450 Round Results

POS RIDER BIKE M1 M2 TOTAL 1 Jett Lawrence Honda 2 1 3 2 Eli Tomac Yamaha 1 2 3 3 Chase Sexton KTM 4 3 7 4 Hunter Lawrence Honda 3 6 9 5 Ken Roczen Suzuki 5 5 10 6 Justin Cooper Yamaha 7 4 11 7 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna 8 7 15 8 Aaron Plessinger KTM 6 11 17 9 Colt Nichols Suzuki 10 10 20 10 Cooper Webb Yamaha 14 8 22 11 Dylan Ferrandis Honda 11 12 23 12 Marshal Weltin Yamaha 13 14 27 13 Shane McElrath Kawasaki 15 13 28 14 Christian Craig Husqvarna 20 9 29 15 Freddie Noren Kawasaki 12 18 30 16 Grant Harlan Yamaha 16 15 31 17 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha 9 22 31 18 Jerry Robin Yamaha 18 16 34 19 Harri Kullas KTM 17 17 34 20 Dean Wilson Honda 19 19 38 21 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki 21 20 41 22 Justin Hill KTM 22 21 43

SMX 450 Standings

POS RIDER POINTS 1 Chase Sexton 45 2 Jett Lawrence 41 3 Hunter Lawrence 40 4 Eli Tomac 33 5 Justin Cooper 33 6 Aaron Plessinger 32 7 Malcolm Stewart 30 8 Ken Roczen 26 9 Dylan Ferrandis 25 10 Cooper Webb 24 11 Jason Anderson 20 12 Christian Craig 18 13 Shane McElrath 17 14 Marshal Weltin 14 15 Freddie Noren 14 16 Colt Nichols 13 17 Justin Barcia 13 18 Phillip Nicoletti 11 19 Grant Harlan 9 20 Harri Kullas 8 21 Jerry Robin 4 22 Dean Wilson 2 23 Kyle Chisholm 2

Concord 450 Highlights

250SMX

In the 250SMX Class, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan delivered two impressive moto charges after mid-pack starts in both motos; Deegan took both 250SMX moto wins in convincing fashion to earn the 250SMX overall win, working his way past nearly all the top racers.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Julien Beaumer led several laps in the first moto and battled up front in the second to score his first professional podium finish.

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen pulled an early gap on the field in the second moto but had to settle for second place when Deegan caught and passed him in the final minutes of the race.

Haiden Deegan – P1

“Yeah, we gotta go back to work this week. When I get back, we’re working. Because even though I went 1-1 today there’s a lot of errors that were made and I’m not happy about it… But it was nice to win the first one, that was a good goal [to] check off the list.”

Julien Beaumer – P2

“Yeah, it’s very important leading those laps and getting good starts like that. It’s very important for confidence, and after that first moto I had a lot of confidence. I just made too many mistakes in those early laps [of the second moto], [then] got it going a little bit in the middle, and just [on] that last lap made another big mistake. But I was able to hold off Jo [Shimoda]; he’s riding great, and same with Haiden, they’re all riding great today, so I’m very excited to be up here and ready for Dallas.”

Levi Kitchen – P3

“You never know. It’s racing. I actually didn’t know I was that great at the beginning. I felt like I couldn’t actually get away. But it was a decent race. I’m happy to kind of bounce back after the first one. It’s a little emotional getting a holeshot and getting a red flag [after the first start of the opening moto]. If there’s one [event at which] to be a tick off, it would definitely be this one. We’ve got double points and then triple points, so [I’m] looking forward to the next two.”

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Tom Vialle – the reigning AMA Supercross 250SX East Champion – qualified in eighth position and then raced to fourth in the first moto. A P7 result in the final outing placed him fifth overall, which was a solid way to commence his post-season, and he sits third in the SMX standings.

Tom Vialle – P5

“I went 4-7 today – my starts were really bad – so I finished fifth overall. I’m still third in the championship and we all know that the next couple of races are most important with double and triple points available, so we will come out swinging next week.”

250 Moto One Results

POS RIDER BIKE GAP 1 Haiden Deegan Yamaha Winner 2 Julien Beaumer (HS) KTM +3.438 3 Jo Shimoda Honda +8.103 4 Tom Vialle KTM +11.344 5 Levi Kitchen Kawasaki +12.946 6 Jordon Smith Yamaha +14.498 7 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki +15.462 8 Pierce Brown GasGas +17.745 9 Garrett Marchbanks Kawasaki +23.945 10 R.J. Hampshire Husqvarna +29.044 11 Max Anstie Yamaha +30.645 12 Ty Masterpool Kawasaki +31.618 13 Chance Hymas Honda +32.561 14 Ryder DiFrancesco GasGas +38.127 15 Coty Schock Yamaha +39.995 16 Nicholas Romano Yamaha +43.304 17 Jett Reynolds Yamaha +1:02.779 18 Carson Mumford Honda +47.866 19 Talon Hawkins KTM +1:09.621 20 Lux Turner KTM 1 Lap 21 Nate Thrashser Yamaha DNF 22 Jalek Swoll Triumph DNS 23 Cole Thompson Yamaha 13 Laps

250 Moto Two Results

POS RIDER BIKE GAP 1 Haiden Deegan Yamaha Winner 2 Levi Kitchen Kawasaki +4.043 3 Max Anstie Yamaha +7.830 4 Julien Beaumer KTM +10.982 5 Jo Shimoda Honda +12.333 6 Jordon Smith Yamaha +16.422 7 Tom Vialle KTM +20.513 8 R.J. Hampshire Husqvarna +21.125 9 Garrett Marchbanks Kawasaki +25.954 10 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki +28.562 11 Ty Masterpool Kawasaki +30.771 12 Ryder DiFrancesco GasGas +36.081 13 Nicholas Romano (HS) Yamaha +40.275 14 Pierce Brown GasGas +42.947 15 Coty Schock Yamaha +44.915 16 Carson Mumford Honda +47.225 17 Jett Reynolds Yamaha +58.761 18 Lux Turner KTM +1:05.392 19 Talon Hawkins KTM +1:14.409 20 Chance Hymas Honda +1:21.220 21 Cole Thompson Yamaha +1:51.230 22 Jalek Swoll Triumph 13 Laps 23 Nate Thrashser Yamaha DNS

250 Round Results

POS RIDER BIKE M1 M2 POINTS 1 Haiden Deegan Yamaha 1 1 2 2 Julien Beaumer KTM 2 4 6 3 Levi Kitchen Kawasaki 5 2 7 4 Jo Shimoda Honda 3 5 8 5 Tom Vialle KTM 4 7 11 6 Jordon Smith Yamaha 6 6 12 7 Max Anstie Yamaha 11 3 14 8 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki 7 10 17 9 R.J. Hampshire Husqvarna 10 8 18 10 Garrett Marchbanks Kawasaki 9 9 18 11 Pierce Brown GasGas 8 14 22 12 Ty Masterpool Kawasaki 12 11 23 13 Ryder DiFrancesco GasGas 14 12 26 14 Nicholas Romano Yamaha 16 13 29 15 Coty Schock Yamaha 15 15 30 16 Chance Hymas Honda 13 20 33 17 Carson Mumford Honda 18 16 34 18 Jett Reynolds Yamaha 17 17 34 19 Lux Turner KTM 20 18 38 20 Talon Hawkins KTM 19 19 38 21 Nate Thrashser Yamaha 21 22 43 22 Cole Thompson Yamaha 23 21 44 23 Jalek Swoll Triumph 22 23 45

SMX 250 Standings

POS RIDER TOTAL 1 Haiden Deegan 50 2 Levi Kitchen 42 3 Tom Vialle 37 4 Jo Shimoda 36 5 Julien Beaumer 35 6 Jordon Smith 32 7 Pierce Brown 26 8 Max Anstie 25 9 Chance Hymas 23 10 R.J. Hampshire 22 11 Ty Masterpool 21 12 Ryder DiFrancesco 21 13 Garrett Marchbanks 15 14 Cameron Mcadoo 14 15 Nicholas Romano 14 16 Coty Schock 14 17 Jalek Swoll 14 18 Carson Mumford 5 19 Jett Reynolds 4 20 Casey Cochran 4 21 Lux Turner 3 22 Talon Hawkins 2 23 Nate Thrashser 2 24 Cole Thompson 0 25 Henry Miller 0

Concord 250 Highlights

65cc World All-Stars

Between the professional races a select group of promising young amateur racers competed in the 65cc World All-Stars event. Unlike the two-moto event of the pros, these young racers between the ages of 7 to 11 years old lined up for one 8-minute plus one lap moto on the same track on which the professionals competed.

SuperMotocross Playoff 2

SuperMotocross Playoff 2 pits the racers against one another next Saturday, September 14th, at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. The racing intensifies as the points payout doubles in Playoff 2.

Just seven days after that, the racers compete in the SuperMotocross World Championship on September 21st at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The final event pays triple-points for the overall results then pays out the huge prize of $1 Million for the top step of the 450 SMX Class and $500,000 for the 250 SMX Class.

Images by Feld Motor Sports, Inc.