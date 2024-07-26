MotoGP 2025

Honda Racing Corporation has agreed to a two-year contract extension with Joan Mir to ride for the Factory Team in the MotoGP World Championship.

Joan Mir made his full-time debut in Moto3 class in 2016, winning 10 races and earning his first World Championship the following year. He was promoted to the Moto2 class in 2018 and made the step to the premier class, MotoGP, in 2019 before going on to be crowned World Champion in 2020.

From 2023, he has competed in the MotoGP class with the Repsol Honda Team, and has won a total of 12 Grand Prix victories and 33 podiums during his time in the World Championship.

For the 2025 season, Joan Mir and Luca Marini will continue to compete together. In addition to Stefan Bradl, Aleix Espargaro will join as test riders supporting machine development.

Joan Mir

“First of all, I am very happy to be able to compete with Honda and HRC for the next two years. It was my goal to continue this partnership, and this time I have been able to achieve it. HRC and I have been in partnership since 2023, and as we continue to do so, I believe that by continuing to input my opinions to HRC, I can contribute to improving the RC213V. I know what I need to do and I know what Honda can achieve, so I hope that we can both achieve it. We will continue to work hard for the future for the remainder of this season.”

Koji Watanabe – President of Honda Racing Corporation

“I am very happy to be able to compete in MotoGP with Joan Mir for two years from 2025. This has been a tough season for Honda and HRC, unlike anything they have ever experienced before. Even in these circumstances, Mir has trusted the team, and we are very grateful for his attitude of never giving up and fighting at any time. We, along with Mir, would like to work together with all the stakeholders to make a comeback and do our best to meet the expectations of our fans as soon as possible. Once again, thank you to all the fans who always support us. We look forward to your continued support.”