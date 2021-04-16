Frankie Carchedi ruled out of Portimao

This weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit will see the absence of a key member of Team Suzuki Ecstar following a positive Covid-19 test.

Frankie Carchedi (left of photo), Joan Mir’s Crew Chief, carried out his pre-travel tests and was found to be positive for the virus.

Carchedi has not travelled to Portugal and has instead gone into isolation to prevent any spread of the infection. The rest of the team have received negative results and will be present for the race weekend in Portimão.

The important role alongside Mir will therefore be filled this weekend by Tom O’Kane, who currently serves as Sylvain Guintoli’s Crew Chief in Team Suzuki Ecstar’s test team. The well-respected Irishman has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the world of motorcycle racing. He has been with Suzuki for many years and has been a mainstay since the factory’s return to MotoGP, formerly working as Crew Chief for Aleix Espargaro.

Carchedi’s situation will be assessed again ahead of the Jerez Grand Prix.