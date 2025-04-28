Motorcycling Australia have released an official statement on the passing of racer Joel Evans, who was seriously injured at the Gillman round of AusProMX on Sunday. The 30-year-old was rushed to hospital but sadly passed away on Sunday night.

Motorcycling Australia and the ProMX Management Team are deeply saddened by the passing of MX1 rider Joel Evans, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a single bike accident during race two of the ProMX Championship at Gillman in South Australia on Sunday, April 27.

We share the grief and sadness of Joel’s family on a life that was tragically cut short at just 30 years old. He was a partner, sibling, uncle, friend, son and expecting his first child with fiancé, Michaela.

Our thoughts are with Joel’s family and friends, as well as the wider motocross and motorcycling community.

Evans made his ProMX debut in 2011, and in 2020 he left his full-time job to chase his dream of being a professional motocross racer. He quickly became a well respected rider in the ProMX Championship, never giving up on his passion for the sport despite injuries and setbacks.

The bold career move and increased focus on training – all documented in his ‘privateer to pro’ video – was rewarded with some exceptional MX1 performances for the popular rider from Caloundra, including top 10 finishes in two of the last three championships.

His career highlight was a third place at a 2019 ProMX round in Wonthaggi.

Joel was a cheerful and magnanimous presence in the ProMX paddock, and away from racing was a keen hiker and enjoyed spending quality time with Michaela and family.

Motorcycling Australia is continuing to work with the relevant authorities as the investigation into the incident continues.

RIP Joel Evans: 10/11/1994 – 27/04/2025