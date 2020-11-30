Second TT cancellation has McPint weighing up his future

With the announcement that TT 2021 has been officially cancelled, many racers are weighing up their futures including the most famous and winningest current Isle of Man specialist John McGuinness.

Now 48, McGuinness will be 50 when the next TT Races take place in 2022, from Saturday 28th May to Saturday 11th June. The TT legend spoke to Manx Radio overnight.

John McGuinness

“A little bit empty really, I am sort of not surprised, just sad really, for me, selfishly it is wrong time of my career to be missing another TT.

“We sort of expected they might try and run it in August, so it is a bit of a shock for it to be called now, but I understand, it is just the way it is. You guys are clean on the Isle of Man that is the way it should be.

“Next time I stand on the start line I will be 50 years old, looking down Bray Hill on a Superbike, I don’t know if that is going to happen.

“The people around me, the family, the friends, the sponsors, the bike will be there if I want it, but a couple of years is a long time ahead isn’t it.

“It is my living, it is my passion, it is my job, it’s what we all look forward to so, it is early in the decision and I am just struggling to get my head around it, but yeah super disappointed.”

McGuinness was then asked by Manx Radio’s John Moss if with this being two years in a row it endangers the future of the TT as a whole.

“I’m worried about that, it was one of my thoughts straight away, if the Isle of Man doesn’t need the TT after two years, are they ever going to need it again. I don’t know, but I really hope this absence makes the heart grow fonder..

“I’m sure we are going to miss it, and I am sure it will be back stronger and better in 2022. It gives everybody time to, the organisers and everyone else, to try and make the event better and stronger.

“To me it was a great event, I live it, a lot of success there and if it was to happen next year it would have been my 100th start so it was going to be a special moment for me, and I would really like to do my 100th start. If it is 2022, it is 2022…”

John McGuinness currently has 99 starts under his belt with a great hit rate that has earned him 23 wins and 47 podiums from his 81 finishes.