2025 Isle of Man TT – Monster Energy Supersport TT

This year’s Isle of Man TT Races will see two four-lap Monster Energy Supersport TT races take place, as the middleweight class will get underway on Saturday 31st May, and is the first class to have the top-20 riders revealed.

With John McGuinness MBE once more absent from the Supersport races, Paul Jordan will again have the honour of getting the event underway, just as he did in 2024. With two top eight finishes last year, he’ll be on board the Jackson Racing powered by Prosper2 Honda.

Ten seconds behind him will be Australian ace David Johnson (CD Racing by MSS Performance Kawasaki) and right after him comes one of the pre-race favourites, Dean Harrison. Second and third last year, he’ll be hopeful of repeating his 2018 victory and claim his first for Honda Racing UK.

He lapped close to 129mph last year but so too did the rider who takes the number four plate this year, Jamie Coward. With factory Triumph support for the first time, he rides the KTS Macadam Triumph Factory Racing machine and will be confident of claiming his first podium in the class.

Following him will be perennial top six finisher James Hillier, who, despite recent news that he, alongside Dominic Herbertson won’t be racing for WTF Racing, once he has a new ride confirmed, will be again challenging for a podium position.

Back in his regular and favoured number six spot is Michael Dunlop, the clear favourite having dominated with six wins from six races since 2022. All eyes will be on whether he lines up on the ‘next generation’ Ducati Panigale V2, a move that would certainly add another layer of intrigue to the event. But with Michael, there’s always room for a last-minute curveball from the back of the truck.

Josh Brookes lines up again at number seven on the second Jackson Racing powered by Prosper2 machine followed by another Honda rider at number eight – Davey Todd. Like Harrison, he took second and third last year so both he and the Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles team will have the top spot firmly in their sights.

At number nine is Mike Browne on the sole Boyce Precision Engineering by Russell Racing Yamaha entrant and then it’s another of the 765cc Triumph’s, this time in the hands of Peter Hickman with his own Trooper Triumph by PHR Performance team. A race winner in 2019, he found himself down the order last year in fifth and ninth so will be keen to right those wrongs this time around.

Next to go at 11 and 12 will be Conor Cummins (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Ducati) and Ian Hutchinson (MLav Racing Ducati) with the number 13 plate taken in 2025 by Dominic Herbertson who, like Hillier, is awaiting news of a new ride.

Behind Herbertson is Craig Neve, the Bathams AJN Racing rider on a Triumph hoping for a better TT after a practice crash at Greeba Castle ruined his campaign last year, with Rob Hodson (SMT / VRS Recovery Yamaha) and James Hind (North Lincs Components Suzuki) next to go at numbers 15 and 16 respectively. With fifth and sixth in the last two years, Hind is definitely one to watch.

Shaun Anderson (Butterfields of Skipton Suzuki) starts at 17 and rounding out the top twenty are a trio of rapid Manxmen – Michael Evans, ninth and tenth last year on the Smith Racing Triumph, Nathan Harrison (H&H Motorcycles Honda) and Ryan Cringle (Parker Car Transport Racing Yamaha).

2025 Monster Energy Supersport TT Seeded Top 20