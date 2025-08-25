Jonathan Rea confirms retirement

Six-time FIM Superbike World Champion Jonathan Rea has confirmed that he will step away from full-time racing at the end of the 2025 season.

“After an unforgettable journey in WorldSBK, I’ve made the decision to step away from full time racing at the end of this season. It’s been an incredible ride, full of highs, challenges, and memories that will stay with me forever. I want to thank Yamaha for the opportunity to write this final chapter with them, and for their support throughout the past two seasons. Most of all, I’m grateful to the fans, my family, and everyone who’s stood by me throughout my career. Racing has given me so much, and while it’s time to close this chapter in WorldSBK, my passion for the sport will never fade.”

A Historic Career

Rea’s numbers are unmatched in the history of the Superbike World Championship. Since his debut as a wildcard in 2008, the Northern Irishman has started 459 races, amassed 119 victories, 264 podiums, 44 poles, and 104 fastest laps. Between 2015 and 2019, he achieved a remarkable run of five consecutive titles, cementing his place as the most successful rider in WorldSBK history.

The Yamaha Chapter

In 2024, Rea took on a fresh challenge with Yamaha, ushering in a new era for both rider and manufacturer. While moments of brilliance reminded fans of his legendary talent, injuries and misfortune made for a difficult two-year spell in blue. Highlights included a stunning wet-weather pole at Assen and a Superpole race podium at Donington Park in 2024.

Rea’s perseverance shone through in 2025 as he battled back from a serious foot injury sustained in Australia, underlining his trademark grit and determination.

Looking Ahead

With four rounds remaining in the 2025 campaign, Rea has vowed to savour every lap before closing the curtain on an extraordinary career. His legacy, defined by relentless speed, professionalism, and six world titles, is set to endure as the benchmark for future generations.

