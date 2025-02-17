Jonathan Rea to Miss Opening Round of 2025 WorldSBK season

Jonathan Rea (Pata Maxus Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team) will miss the opening round of the 2025 FIM Superbike World Championship after a crash on the first day of testing at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

The Northern Irishman fell on the exit of Turn 2 in the closing stages of Monday’s first two-hour test session.

The 38-year-old was taken to the circuit medical centre before being transferred to Cowes for further assessment. There it was confirmed he had sustained multiple fractures to the left foot.

Rea will take no further part in testing or the upcoming race weekend at Phillip Island in what is a tough blow for the six-time Superbike World Champion.