MotoGP 2025
Round Two – Argentina – Termas de Rio Hondo – Preview
Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing) dropped in ‘virtually’ from Spain during the Thursday Press Conference at the Argentina GP, sharing a few updates on his recovery – including when he might come back to racing action.
Jorge Martin
“Here I’m really suffering, it’s not my moment. I’m struggling to recover as fast as I’d like. I can say from here I won’t be in Austin, I would like to be there but I won’t be racing, and I don’t know if I can do in Qatar – I don’t know yet, it’s still really early for sure.
“I’d like to make some sort of test before coming back to racing because I’m not feeling really good, and I know Massimo is working on that. So let’s see if we can make it possible.
“It’s hard to watch from home, I’ll follow this weekend really closely. I’m cheering for Aprilia, hopefully they can improve a bit more and be closer to that podium. For sure, it’s a bit boring without me on track… but I hope these guys can put on a big show this weekend. I’ll watch from home and I’m sure I’ll enjoy the race!”
While Martin has confirmed that he won’t be at COTA, a return two weeks following for the third round at Lusail also seems quite unlikely. A return at Jerez at the end of April might not even be possible due to the nature of the injury.
MotoGP Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
M Marquez
|
37
|
2
|
A Marquez
|
29
|
3
|
F Bagnaia
|
23
|
4
|
F Morbidelli
|
18
|
5
|
A Ogura
|
17
|
6
|
M Bezzecchi
|
10
|
7
|
B Binder
|
10
|
8
|
J Zarco
|
9
|
9
|
E Bastianini
|
7
|
10
|
F Di Giannantonio
|
6
|
11
|
J Miller
|
5
|
12
|
L Marini
|
4
|
13
|
F Quartararo
|
4
|
14
|
P Acosta
|
4
|
15
|
F Aldeguer
|
3
|
16
|
M Oliveira
|
2
|
17
|
J Mir
|
1
|
18
|
M Viñales
|
0
|
19
|
A Rins
|
0
|
20
|
S Chantra
|
0
|
21
|
L Savadori
|
0
|
22
|
R Fernandez
|
0
2025 MotoGP Calendar
|GP
|Date
|Location
|1
|Mar-02
|Thai GP, Chang
|2
|Mar-16
|Argentina GP, Termas De Rio Hondo
|3
|Mar-30
|Americas GP, COTA
|4
|Apr-13
|Qatar GP, Lusail
|5
|Apr-27
|Spanish GP, Jerez
|6
|May-11
|French GP, Le Mans
|7
|May-25
|British GP, Silverstone
|8
|Jun-08
|Aragon GP, Aragon
|9
|Jun-22
|Italian GP, Mugello
|10
|Jun-29
|Dutch GP, Assen
|11
|Jul-13
|German GP, Sachsenring
|12
|Jul-20
|Czech GP, Brno
|13
|Aug-17
|Austrian GP, Spielberg
|14
|Aug-24
|Hungarian GP, Balaton Park
|15
|Sep-07
|Catalan GP, Catalunya
|16
|Sep-14
|San Marino GP, Misano
|17
|Sep-28
|Japanese GP, Motegi
|18
|Oct-05
|Indonesian GP, Mandalika
|19
|Oct-19
|Austraian GP, Phillip Island
|20
|Oct-26
|Malayasian GP, Sepang
|21
|Nov-09
|Portuguese GP, Portimao
|22
|Nov-16
|Valencia GP, Valencia