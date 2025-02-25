Jorge Martín undergoes further surgery

The MotoGP Champ had already crashed out of the pre-season Sepang Test on day one and sustained multiple injuries after a severe high-side early this month. In that incident, Martin suffered a closed fracture of the 5th metacarpal head in his right hand and fractures of the 3rd, 4th, and 5th metatarsals in his left foot. Martin then underwent surgery on his right hand on February 7, while his foot fractures did not require surgical intervention.

Now, this week, while training on a Supermoto bike, Jorge Martin crashed and suffered a complex fracture of the radius, some carpal bones on the left side and an ipsilateral calcaneal fracture (heel).

Jorge Martín’s surgery was completed overnight at the Dexeus Clinic in Barcelona where Professor Mir and his team implanted two screws at the level of the radius fracture and one at the level of the left scaphoid for stabilisation and to facilitate the healing process.

Surgery was done via a percutaneous approach with arthroscopic assistance.

In the coming days, the prognosis will be evaluated on the basis of Jorge’s clinical condition.