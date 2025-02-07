Jorge Martín undergoes hand surgery

The medical team at Quirón Dexeus Clinic in Barcelona, led by Dr. Xavier Mir, has confirmed the successful outcome of Jorge Martín’s hand surgery overnight.

The Spanish rider sustained multiple injuries after a severe high-side crash on the first day of testing in Sepang. He suffered a closed fracture of the 5th metacarpal head in his right hand and fractures of the 3rd, 4th, and 5th metatarsals in his left foot.

After spending a night at Aurelius Hospital in Nilai, Martín returned to Europe for surgery at Quirón Dexeus on Friday morning. While his right hand required surgery, the fractures in his left foot did not. His recovery timeline will be evaluated in the coming days.

Xavier Mir – Surgeon

“The rider Jorge Martín has undergone surgery for a displaced fracture of the head of the right fifth metacarpal, with reduction and percutaneous fixation using an intramedullary screw. The functional recovery will start in a short time period, according to the clinical status”.

Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola has largely attributed the crash of his star rider to Michelin. In response, Michelin boss Piero Taramasso countered by pointing out that the tyre temperature was too cold, effectively blaming Aprilia for sending Jorge Martín on track without properly warmed tyres. Despite this, Rivola has doubled down on his stance, insisting that the tyres are responsible for the numerous crashes and injuries riders experienced during testing at Sepang.

Massimo Rivola – Aprilia Racing CEO

“I’m glad that Jorge’s operation went well and now we hope for a speedy recovery, his health is the priority. Regarding the crash, I would like to make it clear that our data in no way confirm the statements made by Piero Taramasso. I believe that the riders’ safety should be the priority, and I have already suggested him to set a meeting with all the teams in order to deal constructively with what is clearly a critical situation, as evidenced by the number of injuries”.