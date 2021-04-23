Jorge Martín aims to be back for Mugello

Jorge Martín has undergone extensive surgery by specialists Dr. Xavier Mir, Dr. David Campillo and Dr. Joan Carles Monllau at the Traumatology Department (ICATME) of Dexeus University Hospital in Barcelona.

The Spanish rider had suffered several fractures: to the scaphoid, the first metacarpal of the right hand and the right ankle, which were surgically reduced, while the fractures to the pyramidal bone of the right wrist and the fifth metacarpal of the left hand were reduced and immobilised, without the need for surgery. The fracture to the left tibial plateau was reduced by arthroscopy.

Jorge Martín will remain in hospital under observation for the next 72 hours, and will then have to observe a few days of rest before starting rehabilitation, with the aim of returning to the track for the Italian GP at Mugello.

Tito Rabat will be taking Martin’s place for the Spanish GP in Jerez de la Frontera, which is scheduled to be from the 30th of April to the 2nd of May at the Angel Nieto circuit. The Catalan rider, who will turn 32 on the 25th of May, was the Moto2 World Champion in 2014. He has also been racing in the last 3 years for MotoGP Team Esponsorama Avintia. He therefore knows both the Ducati bike and the Michelin tyres very well.

This year Tito Rabat is racing in the Superbike World Championship for Barni Racing Team on the Panigale V4 R.