MXGP Injury List

Jorge Prado is currently second in the MXGP World Championship standings, but the Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing rider will miss round seven of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship, the Grand Prix of Italy, following a practice crash this week.

Jorge Prado sustained a dislocated shoulder in a small crash and, although his shoulder was repositioned without sustaining any further damage, a lack of strength has ruled him out of Maggiora. The injury is set to be re-evaluated in the days prior to Grand Prix of Sardegna, which will be run on May 15.

Jorge Prado

“It was not a very big crash, but I dislocated my shoulder. A shoulder specialist put it back in as quickly as possible and I am thankful for that. I’m working very hard right now, just to make sure that I can get back as soon as possible. Hopefully I will be at Riola Sardo, as long as everything goes well. That would be a big achievement for me! It is a pity that I cannot ride this weekend – I am second in the championship and in the fight for the title. Maggiora is a track that I like as well! I hope that I can put my GASGAS back on track in Sardegna.”

Earlier in the week it was also announced that Jeffrey Herlings was to undergo two further medical procedures and will miss the remainder of the season. It seems as though MXGP 2022 is going to be survival of the fittest!

Herlings will have a plate removed and his left foot corrected and will also visit the operating theatre a second time for more repair work on his troublesome right foot to reduce the discomfort and inflexibility the Dutchman has been suffering. Recuperation and rehab from both processes means that ‘The Bullet’ can head into the winter, fit and ready to test and train with a view to a potential third MXGP title in 2023.

Jeffrey Herlings

“I wish the situation was not like this and it’s so frustrating that my career keeps throwing things at me! I’ve been recovering from the injury but the condition of my foot – because of some old problems – means it is not in the best shape and not enough to think about racing at the highest level this summer. It’s a bummer not to run the #1 plate in MXGP or to think about the chance of doing the AMA Pro Nationals but we’ve made our decision and now my only goal is to get my body right, get pain-free and think about preparation for 2023. It feels like a long way away but I know it will also come quickly. Thanks to all my fans for the messages of support and of course to the best team in the sport. Red Bull KTM have always had my back and I’m really grateful they still do.”

With Herlings out for the season, and Prado forfeiting at least the next round, that certainly puts Honda’s Tim Gajser in the box seat for the 2022 MXGP Title. French Yamaha rider Maxime Renaux looks to be the only one capable of taking the fight up to Gajser if the Honda man remains fit…

MXGP Standings after Round 6