2020 British Superbike Championship Finale Sunday wrap
Josh Brookes has celebrated becoming the Bennetts British Superbike Championship for a second time, following a sensational title-deciding triple-header on the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit.
Brookes was last crowned champion in 2015, and his performance this weekend in the final three rounds gave him a final 21-point advantage over closest rival Jason O’Halloran to seal the crown.
The title victory for VisionTrack Ducati means that the PBM team successfully defended their title, to score an incredible eighth Bennetts BSB Championship victory.
The championship momentum swung back in favour of the VisionTrack Ducati team following the penultimate event at Donington Park, and Brookes came into the final round with a 16-point advantage over teammate Christian Iddon.
The season started with a podium at the opening round at Donington Park, before disaster struck following a collision with Andrew Irwin, which left a zero point score finish to the opening weekend.
However Brookes rebounded at Snetterton to claim victory in the opening race, which he followed up with a podium finish, before another podium following a testing weekend at Silverstone.
Oulton Park was another tough start to the racing action, but claiming the victory in the final race in Cheshire, put Brookes back on the winning course and confident ahead of the return to Donington Park.
Two third places and a victory, as championship leader Glenn Irwin crashed out of the opening race, gave the Australian the edge coming into the title-decider.
Brookes had his lead reduced in the standings in the opening race to seven-points, but then on the final day of the season he claimed a commanding Round 17 victory before sealing the final win of 2020 to lift the title.
Jason O’Halloran had done everything he could to try and bag his first title; winning the dramatic opening race on Saturday and with teammate Tarran Mackenzie, they pushed the Australian all the way to the finish in the last race of the year.
O’Halloran’s third place in Round 18 gave him second in the standings, with Christian Iddon completing the 2020 top three for VisionTrack Ducati as the pair celebrated their strongest career result.
Josh Brookes
“It feels awesome to win the title and a lot of my talking was done out on the track today. When I’m under pressure, I seem to be able to find that little bit more and get the results when I need to, which is exactly what I’ve done today. I had to ride aggressively in both races and although I only needed to finish third in the final race to clinch the championship, I didn’t want to win the title with a third, I wanted to win. It’s been a hard fought year and I was pushed hard all weekend but the bike worked really well and it felt natural to go out there and win so a big thank you to everyone at the PBM team.”
Christian Iddon
“When I left the pre-season test at Donington Park in 18th place, I would have settled Christian Iddonfor third in the championship but in reality, I’m disappointed. To take it to the final race of the season was always the plan and congratulations to both Jason and of course, my teammate Josh for winning the title. I can’t thank Paul Bird and the whole VisionTrack team enough, they have been superb and to end up first and third in the championship is a fantastic effort. And I guess I should be happy with being the best non-Australian in the standings!”
Paul Bird – VisionTrack Ducati Team Owner
“That went to plan and congratulations to Josh who rode impeccably under such pressure. He never buckled at all and he deserves the championship, I’m just glad he got out of bed the right side today! I’d like to thank Stuart Higgs and his team for their hard work in getting the championship on although it’s been strange and sad without the fans. Well done to Christian too, he’s been a pleasure to work with this season and third in the final standings is a great achievement on his first year in the team. That’s eight titles and 123 race wins now so thanks to our sponsors, my friends and my family and a special mention for my dad, without whose help none of this would be possible so this one’s for him.”
Andrew Irwin
“2020 when I look at it we had a lot of potential, we had a new bike, we won three races and it’s been a strong year. I finished sixth in the championship, we lost a few points here and there, so to finish sixth and only 54 points from Glenn it wasn’t such a bad year. This weekend I think we made big steps forward throughout and in the first race we made the most of what we could. The next two races were quite positive and to finish Round 17 fourth was good, we were almost the best of the rest as such. The final race was really strong, and I feel probably one of my best races this season, we made a massive step forward with the race time. I want to thank all the Honda Racing team for their hard work this season and believing in me when things got tough.”
Glenn Irwin
“Coming into this season off the back of last year it was about re-building and reminding myself of what I can do, and also the project of the all-new Fireblade, so there were lots of goals to come better again and do a better job than we did in 2018. I had to establish myself again and I think we did that, doing it on an all-new bike was never going to be easy but it’s testament to the team for giving us the package we had as we didn’t expect to be so strong so soon. We had very few difficult periods, but the ones we had we will look at as a team to improve the bike, but as I say there were a lot less of them compared to the good moments. I have really enjoyed working with the team, getting my mojo back, enjoyed winning a race again and fighting for podiums and to come racing again. For me that was a big thing, to come and enjoy my racing and be happy, and be happy away from racing. Personally it’s been a great season regardless of what the outcome was with the championship, it’s been a huge success. Thanks to all at Honda Racing, I feel we’re back!”
Glenn Irwin
Honda Team Manager Havier Beltran
“2020 started so strong for us and straight away the results were above our expectations if I’m honest. What that did, yes it gives you the motivation and drive but it also puts your expectations a lot further in front than we were able to reach with the development of the new Fireblade. I said to the guys if we’re to win this championship we have to be winning races and that’s where it let us down. But putting all that to one side all the highs and lows throughout Superbike and Superstock, we’ve had a great season we’ve learnt a lot and know a lot of areas where we can be a lot stronger for 2021. We’ve had the new Fireblade to develop and we should be proud of the success we’ve had with it to date, I’d like to thank all the team, Andrew, Glenn, Tom and Davey for all their hard work this year.”
Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Josh BROOKES
|Ducati
|28m39.070
|2
|Jason O’HALLORAN
|Yamaha
|+1.085
|3
|Christian IDDON
|Ducati
|+10.880
|4
|Andrew IRWIN
|Honda
|+16.097
|5
|Lee JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|+16.246
|6
|Luke MOSSEY
|BMW
|+16.523
|7
|Danny BUCHAN
|Kawasaki
|+16.590
|8
|Peter HICKMAN
|BMW
|+17.889
|9
|Gino REA
|Suzuki
|+17.964
|10
|Tommy BRIDEWELL
|Ducati
|+19.935
|11
|Kyle RYDE
|Suzuki
|+24.559
|12
|Glenn IRWIN
|Honda
|+24.769
|13
|Jack KENNEDY
|Kawasaki
|+35.463
|14
|Taylor MACKENZIE
|BMW
|+46.244
|15
|Josh OWENS
|Kawasaki
|+56.940
|16
|Storm STACEY
|Kawasaki
|+57.039
|17
|Bjorn ESTMENT
|Suzuki
|+1m21.230
|Not Classifeds
|DNF
|Joe FRANCIS
|BMW
|12 Laps
|DNF
|Tarran MACKENZIE
|Yamaha
|13 Laps
|DNF
|Héctor BARBERÁ
|BMW
|15 Laps
|DNF
|Graeme IRWIN
|Kawasaki
|16 Laps
|DNF
|Bradley RAY
|BMW
|18 Laps
|DNF
|Brian McCORMACK
|BMW
|/
|DNF
|Lachlan EPIS
|BMW
|/
Race Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Josh BROOKES
|Ducati
|28m35.963
|2
|Tarran MACKENZIE
|Yamaha
|+0.578
|3
|Jason O’HALLORAN
|Yamaha
|+1.339
|4
|Christian IDDON
|Ducati
|+8.816
|5
|Andrew IRWIN
|Honda
|+8.882
|6
|Danny BUCHAN
|Kawasaki
|+9.042
|7
|Tommy BRIDEWELL
|Ducati
|+17.660
|8
|Peter HICKMAN
|BMW
|+17.827
|9
|Lee JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|+17.891
|10
|Gino REA
|Suzuki
|+18.028
|11
|Glenn IRWIN
|Honda
|+21.320
|12
|Luke MOSSEY
|BMW
|+26.027
|13
|Joe FRANCIS
|BMW
|+26.168
|14
|Bradley RAY
|BMW
|+27.224
|15
|Héctor BARBERÁ
|BMW
|+42.349
|16
|Taylor MACKENZIE
|BMW
|+49.018
|17
|Storm STACEY
|Kawasaki
|+53.163
|18
|Josh OWENS
|Kawasaki
|+53.603
|19
|Bjorn ESTMENT
|Suzuki
|+1m16.695
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Jack KENNEDY
|Kawasaki
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Kyle RYDE
|Suzuki
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Brian McCORMACK
|BMW
|15 Laps
|DNF
|Graeme IRWIN
|Kawasaki
|18 Laps
British Superbike Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Josh BROOKES (Ducati)
|288
|2
|Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha)
|267
|3
|Christian IDDON (Ducati)
|258
|4
|Glenn IRWIN (Honda)
|226
|5
|Tarran MACKENZIE (Yamaha)
|215
|6
|Andrew IRWIN (Honda)
|172
|7
|Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati)
|168
|8
|Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki)
|157
|9
|Kyle RYDE (Suzuki)
|137
|10
|Danny BUCHAN (Kawasaki)
|131
|11
|Luke MOSSEY (BMW)
|95
|12
|Gino REA (Suzuki)
|89
|13
|Bradley RAY (BMW)
|76
|14
|Peter HICKMAN (BMW)
|71
|15
|Ryan VICKERS (Kawasaki)
|45
|16
|Jack KENNEDY (Kawasaki)
|34
|17
|Héctor BARBERÁ (BMW)
|32
|18
|Joe FRANCIS (BMW)
|24
|19
|Keith FARMER (Suzuki)
|10
|20
|Alex OLSEN (BMW)
|8
|21
|Taylor MACKENZIE (BMW)
|7
|22
|Storm STACEY (Kawasaki)
|4
|23
|Markus REITERBERGER (BMW)
|2
|24
|Dan LINFOOT (Yamaha)
|2
|24
|Josh OWENS (Kawasaki)
|1
|25
|Graeme IRWIN (Kawasaki)
|1
British Supersport Championship & British GP2 Cup
Rory Skinner concluded his dominant Quattro Group British Supersport Championship season with another dominant win. Harry Truelove launched off pole position to take the holeshot ahead of Brad Jones and Ben Currie. As they started the second lap, series leader Skinner sliced his way into third as the leading four riders were covered by less than half a second.
A mistake at Druids by Truelove saw the two Tyser Yamaha riders find their way through before a big crash from Truelove just two corners later saw him tumble out of contention. Wasting no time, Skinner was into the lead and soon setting a string of fast laps to edge away from Jones.
As the race reached the halfway stage, Bradley Perie was holding third ahead of Ben Currie, Lee Johnston and Korie McGreevy. Maintaining positions until the final lap, Skinner eventually took the win by 4.003s. Perie eventually secured seconds whilst Jones was third ahead of Australian Ben Currie.
Tom Toparis was the tenth Supersport machine home to round out a highly creditable, but injury interrupted, last minute entry in the BSB Supersport ranks.
Mason Law took the GP2 class victory to secure the 2020 title for the Moto2 machines.
Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Rory SKINNER
|Yamaha
|23m38.191
|2
|Bradley PERIE
|Yamaha
|+4.003
|3
|Brad JONES
|Yamaha
|+4.073
|4
|Ben CURRIE
|Kawasak
|+4.113
|5
|Korie McGREEVY
|Yamaha
|+9.746
|6
|Lee JOHNSTON
|Yamaha
|+9.835
|7
|Mason LAW GP2
|Spirit
|+19.608
|8
|James WESTMORELAND
|Kawasaki
|+21.593
|9
|Alastair SEELEY GP2
|ABM Quattro
|+21.846
|10
|Richard KERR
|Triumph
|+21.962
|11
|Charlie NESBITT GP2
|ABM Quattro
|+22.059
|12
|Tom OLIVER GP2
|Chassis Factory
|+22.778
|13
|Luke HEDGER
|Triumph
|+30.735
|14
|Cameron HORSMAN GP2
|Chassis Factory
|+33.124
|15
|Jake ARCHER GP2
|Kalex
|+33.279
|16
|Tom TOPARIS
|Yamaha
|+33.394
|17
|Kurt WIGLEY
|Yamaha
|+35.626
|18
|Dan JONES GP2
|FTR
|+39.557
|19
|Gary JOHNSON
|Triumph
|+49.078
|20
|Phil WAKEFIELD
|Yamaha
|+51.748
|21
|Tomás DE VRIES GP2
|Chassis Factory
|+51.801
|22
|Cameron FRASER GP2
|Chassis Factory
|+1m01.476
|23
|Mark CONLIN
|Yamaha
|+1m31.743
|24
|David KRAWIEKCI
|Yamaha
|+1 Lap
|25
|Cedric BLOCH
|Kawasaki
|+1 Lap
|Not Classifieds
|DNF
|Jorel BOERBOOM
|Honda
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Jack SCOTT GP2
|Harris
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Rob HARTOG
|MV Agusta
|12 Laps
|DNF
|Harry TRUELOVE
|Yamaha
|13 Laps
Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Rory SKINNER (Yamaha)
|270
|2
|Brad JONES (Yamaha)
|174
|3
|James WESTMORELAND (Kawasaki)
|152
|4
|Bradley PERIE (Yamaha)
|147
|5
|Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha)
|118
|6
|Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha)
|103
|7
|Richard KERR (Triumph)
|98
|8
|Ben CURRIE (Kawasaki)
|91
|9
|Rob HARTOG (MV Agusta)
|76
|10
|Kurt WIGLEY (Yamaha)
|61
|11
|Korie McGREEVY (Yamaha)
|54
|12
|Jamie PERRIN (Yamaha)
|43
|13
|James ROSE (Kawasaki)
|41
|14
|Ross PATTERSON (Yamaha)
|41
|15
|Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha)
|41
|16
|Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha)
|30
|17
|Alan NAYLOR (Yamaha)
|18
|18
|Scott SWANN (Yamaha)
|12
|19
|Ricky TARREN (Yamaha)
|11
|20
|Gary JOHNSON (Triumph)
|8
|21
|Luke HEDGER (Triumph)
|7
|22
|Keenan ARMSTRONG (Kawasaki)
|6
|23
|Mike NORBURY (Kawasaki)
|6
|24
|Ben WOTTON (Triumph)
|6
|25
|Mark CONLIN (Yamaha)
|5
|26
|Grant McINTOSH (Yamaha)
|5
|27
|Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha)
|3
|28
|David KRAWIEKCI (Yamaha)
|3
|29
|Cedric BLOCH (Kawasaki)
|1
British Superstock 1000
Danny Kent took a thrilling victory in the final Pirelli National Superstock 1000 race of the year as Chrissy Rouse was crowned Champion. It was an action-packed race, but disaster struck Championship contender Tom Neave who crashed out on the opening lap.
This left a five river battle for the win but as the race progressed it came down to a three-way scrap between Kent, Dan Linfoot and Chrissy Rouse. Despite a last lap challenge from Linfoot, Kent was able to hang on to the win whilst Rouse completed the podium in third to secure the 2020 crown.
Lewis Rollo was fourth ahead of Billy McConnell, the South Australian coming home fifth while countryman Brayden Elliott rounded out his season with a 13th place finish.
Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Danny KENT
|Kawasaki
|20m8.083
|2
|Dan LINFOOT
|BMW
|+0.044
|3
|Chrissy ROUSE
|BMW
|+0.566
|4
|Lewis ROLLO
|Aprilia
|+1.591
|5
|Billy McCONNELL
|BMW
|+1.614
|6
|Tim NEAVE
|Suzuki
|+6.663
|7
|Keith FARMER
|Suzuki
|+10.264
|8
|Luke HEDGER
|Kawasaki
|+13.282
|9
|Jordan WEAVING
|Suzuki
|+17.073
|10
|Ian HUTCHINSON
|BMW
|20.017
|11
|Shane RICHARDSON
|BMW
|+21.019
|12
|Davey TODD
|Honda
|+21.167
|13
|Brayden ELLIOTT
|Suzuki
|+22.083
|14
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW
|Suzuki
|+22.557
|15
|Shaun WINFIELD
|Honda
|+32.613
|16
|Michael RUTTER
|BMW
|+33.179
|17
|Craig NEVE
|BMW
|+35.461
|18
|Lee WILLIAMS
|Kawasaki
|+36.166
|19
|Tom TUNSTALL
|Suzuki
|+43.424
|20
|Luke HOPKINS
|Kawasaki
|+48.916
|21
|Dani SAEZ GUTERREZ
|Kawasaki
|+51.227
|22
|Conor CUMMINS
|Honda
|+51.569
|23
|Ashley BEECH
|Suzuki
|+51.755
|24
|Josh WOOD
|Kawasaki
|+52.107
|25
|Dave MACKAY
|Suzuki
|+1m21.107
|26
|Robert HODSON
|Kawasaki
|+1m21.488
|27
|Ricky ELDER
|BMW
|+1m22.423
|28
|Ben BROADWAY
|Aprilia
|+1 Lap
|Not Classifieds
|DNF
|Rob McNEALY
|BMW
|3 Laps
|DNF
|David BROOK
|BMW
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Fraser ROGERS
|Kawasaki
|11 Laps
|DNF
|Tom WARD
|Kawasaki
|11 Laps
|DNF
|Luke JONES
|Aprilia
|11 Laps
|DNF
|Tom NEAVE
|Honda
|/
Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Chrissy ROUSE (BMW)
|181
|2
|Tom NEAVE (Honda)
|155
|3
|Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia)
|130
|4
|Billy McCONNELL (BMW)
|121
|5
|Tim NEAVE (Suzuki)
|118
|6
|Danny KENT (Kawasaki)
|113
|7
|Fraser ROGERS (Kawasaki)
|82
|8
|Damon REES (BMW)
|71
|9
|Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki)
|59
|10
|Dan LINFOOT (BMW)
|53
|11
|Jordan WEAVING (Suzuki)
|47
|12
|Davey TODD (Honda)
|46
|13
|Ian HUTCHINSON (BMW)
|43
|14
|Brayden ELLIOTT (Suzuki)
|35
|15
|Matt TRUELOVE (BMW)
|28
|16
|Shane RICHARDSON (BMW)
|25
|17
|Joe COLLIER (Suzuki)
|23
|18
|David ALLINGHAM (Suzuki)
|15
|19
|Luke JONES (Aprilia)
|10
|20
|Keith FARMER (Suzuki)
|9
|21
|Richard COOPER (BMW)
|9
|22
|Leon JEACOCK (Suzuki)
|8
|23
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki)
|8
|24
|Shaun WINFIELD (Yamaha)
|7
|25
|Johnny BLACKSHAW (Aprilia)
|2
|26
|Luke HOPKINS (Kawasaki)
|2
British Superstock 600
Rhys Irwin has taken the final Pirelli National Superstock 600 victory of 2020 in a hard fought battle at Brands Hatch, with brother Caolan Irwin second and TJ Toms third.
Champion of 2020 Ben Luxton grabbed the advantage from the opening lap, leading the pack with Caolan Irwin and TJ Toms second and third. By half race distance the battle at the front became a seven-man strong dice, with Caolan Irwin heading the pack.
But in a battle of attrition over the final four laps, the top four continued to swap places until the flag, with Rhys Irwin taking the victory from brother Caolan and TJ Toms, with Liam Delves fourth.
Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Rhys IRWIN
|Yamaha
|18m24.133
|2
|Caolan IRWIN
|Kawasaki
|+0.360
|3
|TJ TOMS
|Yamaha
|+0.389
|4
|Liam DELVES
|Yamaha
|+0.537
|5
|Ben LUXTON
|Kawasaki
|+1.295
|6
|George STANLEY
|Kawasaki
|+1.958
|7
|Jack NIXON
|Kawasaki
|+2.534
|8
|Joe TALBOT
|Kawasaki
|+2.598
|9
|Simon REID
|Yamaha
|+3.842
|10
|Louis VALLELEY
|Kawasaki
|+10.345
|11
|Eugene McMANUS
|Kawasaki
|+11.229
|12
|James ALDERSON
|Triumph
|+11.426
|13
|Zak CORDEROY
|Kawasaki
|+13.024
|14
|Adam HARTGROVE
|Yamaha
|+21.846
|15
|Asher DURHAM
|Kawasaki
|+21.951
|16
|William LATHROPE
|Triumph
|+21.976
|17
|Aaron SILVESTER
|Yamaha
|+26.793
|18
|Daniel BROOKS
|Kawasaki
|+28.377
|19
|Owen JENNER
|Kawasaki
|+31.615
|20
|Trystan FINOCCHIARO
|Kawasaki
|+32.099
|21
|Nathan DRURY
|Kawasaki
|+32.184
|22
|Matthew BOWER
|Kawasaki
|+32.251
|23
|Conor WHEELER
|Yamaha
|+32.327
|24
|Josh COWARD
|Kawasaki
|+47.154
|25
|Toby REYNOLDS
|Yamaha
|+47.308
|26
|Harry FOWLE
|Triumph
|+52.767
|27
|Bradley RICHMAN
|Kawasaki
|+1m02.905
|28
|Kayla BARRINGTON
|Kawasaki
|+1m03.059
|29
|Jamie LE MASURIER
|Triumph
|+1m10.139
|Not Classifieds
|DNF
|James BULL
|MV Agusta
|11 Laps
|DNF
|Michael LARGE-TAYLOR
|Yamaha
|11 Laps
Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Ben LUXTON (Kawasaki)
|165
|2
|Rhys IRWIN (Yamaha)
|121
|3
|Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki)
|108
|4
|Caolan IRWIN (Kawasaki)
|99
|5
|Liam DELVES (Yamaha)
|75
|6
|Jack NIXON (Kawasaki)
|69
|7
|Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki)
|63
|8
|James ALDERSON (Triumph)
|57
|9
|Simon REID (Yamaha)
|51
|10
|TJ TOMS (Kawasaki)
|46
|11
|Daniel BROOKS (Kawasaki)
|46
|12
|George STANLEY (Kawasaki)
|44
|13
|Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki)
|30
|14
|Adam McLEAN (Yamaha)
|27
|15
|Kade VERWEY (Kawasaki)
|20
|16
|Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki)
|18
|17
|Louis VALLELEY (Kawasaki)
|13
|18
|Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha)
|12
|19
|Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki)
|12
|20
|Adam HARTGROVE (Yamaha)
|9
|21
|Connor THOMSON (Yamaha)
|8
|22
|Conor WHEELER (Yamaha)
|7
|23
|Luke VERWEY (Kawasaki)
|6
|24
|Trystan FINOCCHIARO (Kawasaki)
|4
|25
|Taylor MORETON (Kawasaki)
|4
|26
|William LATHROPE (Triumph)
|3
|27
|Christopher SINANAN (Kawasaki)
|2
|28
|Matthew BOWER (Kawasaki)
|1
Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup
South Australian Levi Day took his fifth win of the season at Brands Hatch in the final Ducati Tri-Options race of the season with Elliot Pinson second and Craig Neve third, as Josh Day took the title with a fifth place finish.
It was David Shoubridge who grabbed the holeshot after making a great start from the second row, but after the opening lap Levi Day led the way ahead of Pinson with Shoubridge in close proximity, with Josh Day down in seventh.
By half race distance Pinson took over at front as he looked to take his first victory of the season, but he then became embroiled in a battle with Levi Day, with Shoubridge just behind. However on the final lap Levi Day made his way past Pinson at the front to take his fifth win of the season, with Josh Day crossing the line fifth to take his second Championship in a second.
Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Levi DAY
|BPS Racing
|15m14.545
|2
|Elliott PINSON
|Symcirrus Motorsport
|+0.308
|3
|Craig NEVE
|CN Racing
|+3.769
|4
|David SHOUBRIDGE
|AH Performance
|+3.860
|5
|Josh DAY
|Host-it.co.uk Racing Team
|+13.629
|6
|Samuel COX
|Sam Cox Racing
|+14.841
|7
|Dijon COMPTON
|Ducati
|+17.034
|8
|Carl STEVENS
|Freeman Harris Racing Ducati
|+19.161
|9
|David JONES
|Dragon Racing
|+19.382
|10
|Seb BULPIN
|SBR
|+20.583
|11
|Michael TUSTIN
|Jones Dorling Racing
|+20.697
|12
|Edmund BEST
|Symcirrus Motorsport
|+22.271
|13
|John McGUINNESS
|Lund Group
|+32.230
|14
|Ewan POTTER
|AH Performance
|+43.124
|15
|Matthew JONES
|Dragon Racing
|+43.214
|16
|Lee McLAUGHLIN
|J.A.B Racing
|+43.234
|17
|Craig KENNELLY
|Resideo Racing
|+43.396
|18
|Richard SPENCER-FLEET
|RSF Racing/Army Road Race T
|+43.491
|19
|Matt STEVENS
|Tech 5 Racing
|+43.929
|20
|John REYNOLDS
|Fins Motorcycles
|+59.140
|21
|Hiro ARAZEKI
|JWF Motorsport
|+59.662
|22
|Peter HASLER
|Art of Racing
|+1m00.078
|23
|Mike LONG
|True Heroes Racing
|+1m02.518
|24
|Andre COMPTON
|Lund Group
|+1m02.725
|25
|Tom STEVENS
|Tech 5 Racing
|+1m02.984
|26
|Lee DEVONPORT
|Art of Racing
|+1m06.766
|27
|Ian FLEETWOOD
|Quarry Plant Ltd
|+1m16.414
|28
|Stephen TAYLOR
|Bike Iconics
|+1m17.604
|29
|Jimmy BUCHANAN
|Architectural Coatings Ducati
|+1m36.375
|30
|Murray HAMBRO
|Legless Racing
|+1 Lap
|31
|Matthew FLOWER
|My Ductwork Ltd
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Ben FALLA
|Ducati – True Heroes Racing
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Andy BOOTH
|Ducati – ARBRacing.com
|8 Laps
Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Josh DAY
|216
|2
|Levi DAY
|209
|3
|David SHOUBRIDGE
|119
|4
|Elliott PINSON
|117
|5
|Craig NEVE
|108
|6
|Samuel COX
|77
|7
|John McGUINNESS
|74
|8
|Michael TUSTIN
|70
|9
|Edmund BEST
|68
|10
|Dijon COMPTON
|66
|11
|Carl STEVENS
|60
|12
|David JONES
|35
|13
|Mark CHEETHAM
|28
|14
|Matthew JONES
|23
|15
|Alberto SOLERA
|19
|16
|Ewan POTTER
|16
|17
|Richard SPENCER-FLEET
|15
|18
|Seb BULPIN
|14
|19
|Ben FALLA
|14
|20
|Hiro ARAZEKI
|14
|21
|Sam MIDDLEMAS
|13
|22
|Lee DEVONPORT
|9
|23
|Matt STEVENS
|8
|24
|Craig KENNELLY
|5
|25
|Lee McLAUGHLIN
|2
|26
|Peter HASLER
|1