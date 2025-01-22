TT 2025

Brookes on Jackson Racing Honda

Honda has a veritable armada of quality road racers lined up for the 2025 Isle of Man TT as Big Red ups their efforts to wrestle Senior, Superbike and Superstock TT honours away from BMW.

Josh Brookes was confirmed on a Honda for TT 2025 overnight, supplementing his BSB duties with DAO Racing Honda by teaming up with Jackson Racing for the TT

Brookes lapped at 134.056mph last year on his way to finishing a superb second in the Senior TT on an FHO BMW, becoming the fifth fastest rider ever around the 37 and 3/4-mile Mountain Course.

Brookes will be looking to continue that form at this year’s TT, having taken six top-six finishes since returning in 2023 after a five-year absence. The 41-year-old previously rode for Jackson Racing in 2017 when he took 11th in the solitary Supersport race that year.

Josh Brookes

“With racing a Honda in BSB this season, I wanted to keep that continuity at the roads as well and whilst I had a few options, I’ve ridden with Alan and his team before and I’ve been in touch with him quite a bit with the bike I’ve built and been riding in Australia. The team have got good bikes and equipment and are very eager to make the right steps to not only give me the best but also the whole team. I think that’s quite important, and it gives me confidence that they’re motivated to keep pushing forward, so it seemed like the right move.”

The official Honda Racing UK squad is the strong pairing of Dean Harrison and John McGuinness, while WTF Racing will campaign James Hillier and Dominic Herbertson.

Rising Manxman Michael Evans will ride a Dafabet Racing Fireblade, while Davey Todd will bolster Honda’s efforts to reclaim Supersport glory on a Padgett’s CBR600RR.

Michael Dunlop campaigned a Honda under his own MD Racing banner in 2024 but it seems a little early to call what brand the mercurial Northern Irish star will turn up on in 2025. However, Dunlop has been seen on a Ducati many times of late.

Going into TT 2025 as favourites though are the FHO BMW Racing pairing of Peter Hickman and Davey Todd.

The 2025 Monster Energy Isle of Man TT kicks off with qualifying week on May 26 before race week gets underway on May 31.