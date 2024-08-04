2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Pirelli National Superstock – Silverstone MotoGP

Pirelli National Superstock Race One

Josh Brookes claimed the opening Pirelli National Superstock Championship race win at the Monster Energy British Grand Prix as a wildcard for Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW, regaining the lead on the penultimate lap to take victory.

Joe Talbot had been the early race leader for SAF INTRADISC Honda by JR Performance and he held the advantage ahead of Davey Todd and Brookes. By lap three, the Australian had moved ahead of the Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing rider, before taking the lead on lap nine.

Talbot fought back to regain the advantage, but Brookes was determined and he regained the position and then was able to edge away from the group in the final laps, breaking the Superstock lap record in the process.

Todd meanwhile had managed to move ahead of his title rival in the closing stages, as the pair shared the podium in second and third respectively.

Peter Hickman on the second Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW was fourth, just 0.489s adrift of Talbot ahead of him with Scott Swann completing the top five from his front row start.

Pirelli National Superstock Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Brookes BMW 25m19.311 2 D Todd BMW +1.679 3 J Talbot Hon +2.081 4 P Hickman BMW +2.570 5 S Swann Hon +6.129 6 T Ward Hon +6.387 7 M Truelove Hon +14.807 8 S Winfield Hon +20.305 9 S Reid Hon +20.482 10 J Owens Yam +20.755 11 F Arscott Hon +24.733 12 A Beech Hon +31.010 13 D Connell Hon +31.191 14 J Lyons Hon +32.280 15 J Mcguinness Hon +37.567 16 K Dixon Yam +37.748 17 S Cox Hon +38.174 18 B Luxton Hon +38.469 19 N Harrison Hon +46.312 20 C Bey Hon +51.871 21 F Barnes Apr +51.980 22 H Crosby Hon +52.142 23 B Baker Kaw +52.386 24 M Whelan Hon +52.903 25 A Compton Hon +53.507 26 J Skelding Hon +53.624 27 J Bednarek Hon +54.550 28 M Symonds Yam +1m04.104 29 J Hopper Kaw +1m04.394 30 J Howard Kaw +1m08.646 31 E Best Kaw +1m09.171 32 R Parker Hon +1m20.923 33 S Middlemas Suz +1m45.373 34 L Wallington Hon +1m45.771 35 A Williams Hon +1m46.141 36 C Kennelly Hon +1m47.063 37 R Cooper Hon +1m52.042 38 J Burrill Hon +1m54.326 Not Classified DNF J Campbell Kaw 2:19.559 DNF M Hardie Yam 1 Lap DNF C Thomson Kaw 1 Lap DNF D Allingham BMW

Pirelli National Superstock Race Two

Scott Swann was awarded the second Pirelli National Superstock Championship race win of the weekend at the Monster Energy British Grand Prix, following a post-race technical exclusion for initial race winner Josh Brookes and his FHO BMW team-mate Peter Hickman as the master-cylinder for the rear brake was not approved for use in the Superstock category.

Brookes had been dicing with Swann over the opening laps, but the double Bennetts British Superbike champion had the edge, as the Swann Racing Honda rider remained determined to return to the podium after missing yet.

Swann managed to hold the edge for second place following a battle with Joe Talbot, Tom Ward and Davey Todd, who were all in the dice for the final podium positions. Talbot held onto third place ahead of Ward and Todd at the chequered flag.

Pirelli National Superstock Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Brookes (DSQ) BMW 2m05.797 2 T Ward (Promoted to winner) Hon +0.098 3 S Swann Hon +0.129 4 J Talbot Hon +0.449 5 D Todd BMW +0.480 6 P Hickman (DSQ> BMW +0.510 7 M Truelove Hon +0.956 8 S Reid Hon +1.259 9 F Arscott Hon +1.834 10 S Winfield Hon +2.016 11 D Allingham BMW +2.218 12 J Owens Apr +2.515 13 B Luxton Hon +2.713 14 A Beech Hon +2.868 15 D Connell Hon +3.232 16 K Dixon Yam +3.249 17 S Cox Hon +3.415 18 J Mcguinness Hon +3.604 19 J Lyons Hon +3.662 20 F Barnes Apr +4.232 21 M Hardie Yam +4.353 22 N Harrison Hon +4.354 23 M Whelan Hon +4.449 24 B Baker Kaw +4.525 25 J Skelding Hon +4.549 26 A Compton Hon +4.572 27 H Crosby Hon +4.580 28 J Bednarek Hon +4.646 29 C Bey Hon +4.969 30 M Symonds Yam +5.512 31 J Howard Kaw +5.839 32 E Best Kaw +5.975 33 J Hopper Kaw +6.088 34 R Parker Hon +6.454 35 C Thomson Kaw +6.698 36 A Williams Hon +7.569 37 S Middlemas Suz +7.656 38 J Campbell Kaw +8.168 39 R Cooper Hon +8.177 40 C Kennelly Hon +8.266 41 L Wallington Hon +8.849 42 J Burrill BMW +9.092 43 C Grover Yam +9.119 44 P Barker Hon +9.401 45 L Healey Hon +10.341 Not Classified DQ J Thompson GBR /

Pirelli National Superstock Points

