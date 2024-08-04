2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship
Pirelli National Superstock – Silverstone MotoGP
Pirelli National Superstock Race One
Josh Brookes claimed the opening Pirelli National Superstock Championship race win at the Monster Energy British Grand Prix as a wildcard for Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW, regaining the lead on the penultimate lap to take victory.
Joe Talbot had been the early race leader for SAF INTRADISC Honda by JR Performance and he held the advantage ahead of Davey Todd and Brookes. By lap three, the Australian had moved ahead of the Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing rider, before taking the lead on lap nine.
Talbot fought back to regain the advantage, but Brookes was determined and he regained the position and then was able to edge away from the group in the final laps, breaking the Superstock lap record in the process.
Todd meanwhile had managed to move ahead of his title rival in the closing stages, as the pair shared the podium in second and third respectively.
Peter Hickman on the second Monster Energy by FHO Racing BMW was fourth, just 0.489s adrift of Talbot ahead of him with Scott Swann completing the top five from his front row start.
Pirelli National Superstock Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|J Brookes
|BMW
|25m19.311
|2
|D Todd
|BMW
|+1.679
|3
|J Talbot
|Hon
|+2.081
|4
|P Hickman
|BMW
|+2.570
|5
|S Swann
|Hon
|+6.129
|6
|T Ward
|Hon
|+6.387
|7
|M Truelove
|Hon
|+14.807
|8
|S Winfield
|Hon
|+20.305
|9
|S Reid
|Hon
|+20.482
|10
|J Owens
|Yam
|+20.755
|11
|F Arscott
|Hon
|+24.733
|12
|A Beech
|Hon
|+31.010
|13
|D Connell
|Hon
|+31.191
|14
|J Lyons
|Hon
|+32.280
|15
|J Mcguinness
|Hon
|+37.567
|16
|K Dixon
|Yam
|+37.748
|17
|S Cox
|Hon
|+38.174
|18
|B Luxton
|Hon
|+38.469
|19
|N Harrison
|Hon
|+46.312
|20
|C Bey
|Hon
|+51.871
|21
|F Barnes
|Apr
|+51.980
|22
|H Crosby
|Hon
|+52.142
|23
|B Baker
|Kaw
|+52.386
|24
|M Whelan
|Hon
|+52.903
|25
|A Compton
|Hon
|+53.507
|26
|J Skelding
|Hon
|+53.624
|27
|J Bednarek
|Hon
|+54.550
|28
|M Symonds
|Yam
|+1m04.104
|29
|J Hopper
|Kaw
|+1m04.394
|30
|J Howard
|Kaw
|+1m08.646
|31
|E Best
|Kaw
|+1m09.171
|32
|R Parker
|Hon
|+1m20.923
|33
|S Middlemas
|Suz
|+1m45.373
|34
|L Wallington
|Hon
|+1m45.771
|35
|A Williams
|Hon
|+1m46.141
|36
|C Kennelly
|Hon
|+1m47.063
|37
|R Cooper
|Hon
|+1m52.042
|38
|J Burrill
|Hon
|+1m54.326
|Not Classified
|DNF
|J Campbell
|Kaw
|2:19.559
|DNF
|M Hardie
|Yam
|1 Lap
|DNF
|C Thomson
|Kaw
|1 Lap
|DNF
|D Allingham
|BMW
Pirelli National Superstock Race Two
Scott Swann was awarded the second Pirelli National Superstock Championship race win of the weekend at the Monster Energy British Grand Prix, following a post-race technical exclusion for initial race winner Josh Brookes and his FHO BMW team-mate Peter Hickman as the master-cylinder for the rear brake was not approved for use in the Superstock category.
Brookes had been dicing with Swann over the opening laps, but the double Bennetts British Superbike champion had the edge, as the Swann Racing Honda rider remained determined to return to the podium after missing yet.
Swann managed to hold the edge for second place following a battle with Joe Talbot, Tom Ward and Davey Todd, who were all in the dice for the final podium positions. Talbot held onto third place ahead of Ward and Todd at the chequered flag.
Pirelli National Superstock Race Two Results
To be updated
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|J Brookes (DSQ)
|BMW
|2m05.797
|2
|T Ward (Promoted to winner)
|Hon
|+0.098
|3
|S Swann
|Hon
|+0.129
|4
|J Talbot
|Hon
|+0.449
|5
|D Todd
|BMW
|+0.480
|6
|P Hickman (DSQ>
|BMW
|+0.510
|7
|M Truelove
|Hon
|+0.956
|8
|S Reid
|Hon
|+1.259
|9
|F Arscott
|Hon
|+1.834
|10
|S Winfield
|Hon
|+2.016
|11
|D Allingham
|BMW
|+2.218
|12
|J Owens
|Apr
|+2.515
|13
|B Luxton
|Hon
|+2.713
|14
|A Beech
|Hon
|+2.868
|15
|D Connell
|Hon
|+3.232
|16
|K Dixon
|Yam
|+3.249
|17
|S Cox
|Hon
|+3.415
|18
|J Mcguinness
|Hon
|+3.604
|19
|J Lyons
|Hon
|+3.662
|20
|F Barnes
|Apr
|+4.232
|21
|M Hardie
|Yam
|+4.353
|22
|N Harrison
|Hon
|+4.354
|23
|M Whelan
|Hon
|+4.449
|24
|B Baker
|Kaw
|+4.525
|25
|J Skelding
|Hon
|+4.549
|26
|A Compton
|Hon
|+4.572
|27
|H Crosby
|Hon
|+4.580
|28
|J Bednarek
|Hon
|+4.646
|29
|C Bey
|Hon
|+4.969
|30
|M Symonds
|Yam
|+5.512
|31
|J Howard
|Kaw
|+5.839
|32
|E Best
|Kaw
|+5.975
|33
|J Hopper
|Kaw
|+6.088
|34
|R Parker
|Hon
|+6.454
|35
|C Thomson
|Kaw
|+6.698
|36
|A Williams
|Hon
|+7.569
|37
|S Middlemas
|Suz
|+7.656
|38
|J Campbell
|Kaw
|+8.168
|39
|R Cooper
|Hon
|+8.177
|40
|C Kennelly
|Hon
|+8.266
|41
|L Wallington
|Hon
|+8.849
|42
|J Burrill
|BMW
|+9.092
|43
|C Grover
|Yam
|+9.119
|44
|P Barker
|Hon
|+9.401
|45
|L Healey
|Hon
|+10.341
|Not Classified
|DQ
|J Thompson
|GBR
|/
Pirelli National Superstock Points
TBC