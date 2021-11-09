Josh Hook to race Penrite Honda Fireblade in ASBK finale at The Bend

Penrite Honda Racing will add Josh Hook to their line-up for the season finale of the Australian Superbike Championship, to be held at Tailem Bend on December 3-5.

Hook recently returned from competing in Europe in the World Endurance Championship for Factory Honda F.C.C. TSR, wrapping up his season with fourth overall in the Championship.

The 2018 World Endurance Champion and dual Le Mans 24 hour winner looks forward to racing in Australia again onboard the Honda Fireblade SP.

Josh Hook

“I’m really looking forward to racing for Penrite Honda this year at the final round of the Australian Superbikes at the Bend. It’s been a long time since I’ve raced in Australia, it’s not something I’d normally do but the opportunity came up and I’d like to thank the team a lot for making this happen. I always enjoy going up against the people I’ve grown up racing in the past and Honda have built a bike that can win races, I feel very comfortable on the Fireblade so I can’t wait to get out there.”

Deon Coote – Penrite Honda Racing Director

“We are excited to have Josh, an experienced international rider back in Australia to race in the last round of the season with us. His knowledge and expertise will be an asset to our team, and we know it will bring some added excitement to the paddock for the fans as well. It’s going to be a great way to wrap up the season.”

Tony Hinton – Honda Australia, General Manager of Sales

“Josh is all class and we are very pleased he will be representing Honda in Australia again for the final round of the ASBK. We have watched his many successes overseas and have always enjoyed watching him race in Australia during his early career so this one will be a race not to miss!”

The mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, will crown five 2021 ASBK Champions at South Australia’s The Bend Motorsport Park in what will be an epic Grand Finale, December 3-5.

Race fans can grab their tickets for the ASBK Grand Finale which are on sale now through Ticketek. More spectator information can also be found at www.thebend.com.au

Following the Grand Finale on Sunday, December 5, a family friendly and BBQ style ASBK presentation event will be held to celebrate and crown the 2021 ASBK Champions.

The ASBK Grand Finale will operate under a COVIDSafe Plan in accordance with SA Government regulations, and all interstate travellers, volunteers and race fans will be required to be double vaccinated for entry into South Australia.

For those fans who are unable to be trackside, you can catch all the fantastic action through ASBK TV partners SBS, FOXSPORTS Australia, Sky Sport NZ and via ASBK TV Live Stream. And of course, as we have been doing for over two decades, the best news coverage of the event will be brought to you right here on MCNews.com.au!

