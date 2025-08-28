Josh Waters Interview

ASBK 2025 – One Raceway Test

Trev: I’m here with Josh Waters at a wet and cold One Raceway. Josh, the season’s been fantastic so far. You’ve been so consistent. You have built a pretty awesome lead in the championship. How do you feel about how the season’s gone thus far?

Josh Waters: “The season’s gone great so far, and to be able to achieve what I was able to achieve at those three Queensland rounds… my rivals, Mike especially, are so good up there. So that was a great thing for myself and also the team. I know no one would believe it, but it was exactly the same bikes that I’ve been riding before, but you go there with a different mindset, and you can do it.”

Trev: I actually wanted to chat about those rounds, those Queensland rounds, because as you said, that has been Mike’s backyard. That’s generally where Mike goes well, and the Yamaha is also very good. And he has been riding very well. It was actually really interesting at the most recent Queensland round to see the reactions of both of you to your wins. I don’t think I’ve ever seen Mike celebrate a win as much as he did after that win on Sunday morning; he was absolutely pumped.

You just saw his reaction after the flag, it clearly meant a lot. And then, when you took the race win in the afternoon, it was also clearly evident that you were just absolutely elated. It was really good to see.

You could really see how much that win meant to Mike, getting that little inch back on you. And then again, how much it meant to you to pull that little inch back again later in the day.

From here…. We’re at Phillip Island next, where Casey’s got a corner there named after him. We could almost name something after you at Phillip Island! Because that’s a place where you generally perform so well. Then we’re back here at Wakefield (One Raceway), hopefully in better weather than we have now, and hopefully some more of the same at The Bend. So, I guess from here on in, as you say, they are good circuits for you. From here, I suppose it’s about being mistake-free…?

Josh Waters: “Yeah, it is. I’ve really, really enjoyed the year so far because of going there to try and do the best we can, and far out… like that. After the final race at Queensland Raceway, I was so bloody happy because of the intensity of the race; I know it was probably boring to watch on TV.

Trev: No, it was great, and the emotion so clearly demonstrated by both of you was the icing on the cake.

Josh Waters: “Every lap was so quick, the battles, Mike would attack and I would challenge back, and that’s what I was saying to Troy Herfoss just before, I said it was into the final turn, there were so many times that I could have crashed because I was on the [limit], and that’s where it meant something.

“Going to Philip Island, everyone says it’s so strong for me, but trust me, I don’t think that way. Because everyone’s trying to beat me, and I want to do the best I can.

“Maybe at Tailem Bend, the final race or something, I’d think differently. But even at Tailem Bend, I’m really looking forward to that because a lot of people from home, I’ve had a lot of interest at home (Mildura) with people wanting to head down for it. I’m looking forward to it and coming back here (One Raceway) to try to conquer something I haven’t been able to achieve before. I’d really like to do that.

“That’s a big motivation. I hate going to Morgan Park, but I was able to tick off a goal that I had never been able to achieve racing there: winning a race. I got pole also, and I never expected to get pole there.”

Trev: The racing has been great. Well done. And of course, Craig (McMartin) can build a Ducati. He’s proven that, and he can ride a Ducati pretty bloody fast as well! Adrian (Monti) is good on the computer. You know, it’s just everything’s coming together in that team. I suppose people have noticed that, and they’re jealous of it. And now you’ve got another fella out there that you are going to have to try and beat, and he will be on a McMartin Ducati just like yours!

Josh Waters: “Yeah, it’s great. Cru’s also very strong at Phillip Island. The bike likes Phillip Island. It’s going to be hard, and that’s where I mean I have to go there, go the best I can. Another thing I try is to listen to the guys, try to step out of my comfort zone, and do what they think is best. So, yeah, it’s not like you don’t have to push and so on, the bike doesn’t ride itself. If you ride it the way it should be ridden, you reap the rewards.”

Trev: Funnily enough, I was talking to Cru and he said from here on, he’s got to learn how to ride the motorbike – how it needs to be ridden, and obviously you’ve had plenty of time on the bike now. Will you be helping him? Will the team be sharing your data with him? Is it a joint effort from here?

Josh Waters: “I’m sure it will be, like when Harry (Voight) comes in and sees all my data and we try and do the best we can. Then, as I said before, it means more when you do well. It would help me in the championship if more people got between me and Mike. However, anything can happen in racing; I just need to worry about myself and each race individually.”

Trev: Congratulations on the year so far, mate. Good luck for the season ahead. I think you’ve set the benchmark for everyone, as has the team. Hopefully, we get out on track here this afternoon. If not, we’ll see you at Phillip Island in a couple of weeks.

Josh Waters: “Thanks for coming down, and I’ll see you in a week’s time.”

SW-Motech Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Waters Duc 261 2 M. Jones Yam 207 3 A. West Yam 191 4 G. Allerton Duc 161 5 C. Dunker Yam 150 6 B. Pearson Duc 147 7 M. Stauffer Yam 147 8 J. Nahlous Yam 142 9 J. Favelle Yam 137 10 J. Lytras Yam 126 11 C. Halliday Yam 109 12 R. Yanko Yam 79 13 A. Sissis Yam 67 14 T. Lynch Yam 65 15 T. Edwards Yam 48 16 J. Soderland Yam 43 17 T. Toparis Yam 38 18 M. Walters Apr 26 19 M. Edwards Yam 25 20 P. Linkenbagh Yam 23 21 M. Aizuddin Bmw 20 22 E. Leeson Yam 19 23 C. Holding Yam 18 24 M. Hamod Hon 17 25 B. Beaton Yam 12 26 N. Mahon Yam 7 27 A. Senior Yam 7 28 S. Condon Yam 6 29 K. Higuchi Suz 5 30 M. Kemp Yam 1