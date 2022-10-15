MotoGP 2022 – Round 18 – Phillip Island

Saturday Support Class Race Three Reports/Results

Superbike Race Three

Josh Waters might have only been a last-minute ring-in for the MotoGP support races, standing in for Wayne Maxwell on the Boost Mobile Ducati V4 R, but he won on debut in a close finish on Friday, before then dominating the second race here on Saturday afternoon. Not only that, he broke the Australian Superbike lap record in the process…

Bryan Staring seemed to have great early pace in the two first bouts, but then looked to be struggling to get the DesmoSport Ducati to hook up off the turns as the race progressed. The team changed front springs to a softer rate ahead of this final bout.

Both YRT riders demonstrated the pace to run with Staring’s Ducati, but they had no answer for the combination of the Boost Mobile Ducati V4 R and Josh Waters here earlier this afternoon.

Troy Herfoss showed much better pace today than yesterday, but he ran very wide on lap six and lost a swag of time, there was no coming back into the battle from there. On the upside, Herfoss had set his fastest ever lap here at Phillip Island, a 1m32.396 almost matching the best today of Halliday, Staring and Jones, but still more than half-a-second off the new lap record set by Waters.

It is fair to say there were some fired up Superbike riders out for redemption and aiming to get the better of Waters in this final bout of the weekend. There might be no ASBK Championship points on offer, but these boys still really, really, want to win… Will Waters douse their fires once again…?

There was drama before the race event started though with Mike Jones collecting a bird on the warm-up lap.

Bryan Staring launched the DesmoSport Ducati hard out of the second row but it was Josh Waters that led them through turn one.

Staring tried to take Waters at turn two but had to pull out of the move. Jones third, Halliday fourth and Herfoss fifth. Metcher right with them again at this early juncture.

Great drive from Waters out of turn ten saw him get a jump on them entering the next fast left-handers to get a small buffer over Staring before they headed down the chute. Metcher ran wide early on lap two which saw him lose touch with the group.

A little slip by Waters through Hayshed next time around allowed Staring to inch closer once again, Jones was right there also. Again though Waters gets the squirt off the following turns to pull away from his pursuers once again through that latter third of the circuit.

Cru Halliday was looking to challenge his YRT team-mate Mike Jones on the entrance to turn four but Jones held on to that third place.

Josh Waters was inching away as the race progressed, but he wasn’t leaving them in his wake as quickly as he had in race two.

The top quartet were all running consistent low 1m32s, but that was a pace Herfoss couldn’t match and he had lost touch with that leading group. Fifth placed Herfoss was starting to come under a concerted attack from Metcher.

The gap at half-race distance between Waters and his pursuers was now out to 1.6-seconds. Cru Halliday was up to second place but the battle was very much on for that second place between Cru, Mike Jones and Bryan Staring. Halliday went from fourth to second only a few corners into that lap after getting in too deep at turn four, as he strived to stay ahead of the DesmoSport Ducati.

With four laps to run they were already negotiating lapped traffic but thankfully they all got through the first of them safely.

The battle over second place was really heating up, but with Staring, Halliday and Jones tripping each other up, Waters was out on his own, reeling off more 1m32s. With three laps to run Waters had a four-second buffer over his pursuers.

Lapped traffic slowed Waters on his next lap, the Boost Mobile Ducati rider was baulked and lost over a second in the process that saw his lead trimmed back to under three-seconds.

Cru Halliday went up the inside of Staring at turn two as they started the final lap. They were going to encounter more lapped traffic before the end of this one… Halliday and Staring swapping positions once again… Halliday looked to have enough of a buffer by Hayshed to keep Staring at bay this time around…

Halliday does exactly that, a hard fought second place to the YRT man. Staring third and Mike Jones fourth.

Ten-seconds further back Herfoss just managed to stave off the advances of Jed Metcher to secure fifth place.

Out front at the chequered flag though was that man Josh Waters once again.

A solid trifecta for Waters on his debut with Boost Mobile Ducati and I think it might be safe to say we might expect to see him on that bike for ASBK 2023…

Superbike Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Josh WATERS Ducati V4R 15m33.615 298 2 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.768 306 3 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R +2.538 300 4 Michael JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 +2.703 305 5 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR +12.952 299 6 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 +12.981 294 7 Broc PEARSON Ducati V4R +14.340 298 8 Alastair HOOGENBOEZEM Yamaha YZF-R1 +50.367 292 9 Peter BERRY Suzuki GSXR +1m17.203 280 10 Dennis BECH Ducati V4R +1 Lap 284 11 Gary TIDD Ducati V4R +1 Lap 254 12 Tracey DAVIES Ducati P-gale +1 Lap 236 DNF Cori BOURNE Suzuki GSXR +2 Laps 246

Superbike Event Points

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Josh WATERS Ducati 25 25 25 75 2 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 20 20 20 60 3 Bryan STARING Ducati 17 18 18 53 4 Michael JONES Yamaha 18 17 17 52 5 Troy HERFOSS Honda 16 16 16 48 6 Jed METCHER Yamaha 15 15 15 45 7 Alastair HOOGENBOEZEM Yamaha 14 13 13 40 8 Peter BERRY Suzuki 13 12 12 37 9 Dennis BECH Ducati 12 11 11 34 10 Broc PEARSON Ducati 14 14 28 11 Tracey DAVIES Ducati 10 9 9 28 12 Gary TIDD Ducati 11 10 21 13 Cori BOURNE Suzuki 9 10 19

OJC Cup Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 15:m6.867 151 2 Sam DRANE Yamaha YZF-R15 .169 151 3 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R15 .263 151 4 Ella McCAUSLAND Yamaha YZF-R15 .390 151 5 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 .531 153 6 Teerin FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 .660 151 7 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R15 .917 148 8 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 .956 151 9 Alexander CODEY Yamaha YZF-R15 1.126 151 10 James WEAVER Yamaha YZF-R15 1.248 151 11 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 1.469 152 12 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 12.104 150 13 Nixon FROST Yamaha YZF-R15 13.893 150 14 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R15 13.895 150 15 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 13.947 150 16 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R15 31.765 150 17 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R15 52.356 150 DNF Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R15 2 Laps 150 DNF Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R15 2 Laps 149 DNF Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 2 Laps 151

OJC Cup Event Points

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha 16 17 18 51 2 Levi RUSSO Yamaha 20 18 13 51 3 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha 25 25 50 4 Cameron RENDE Yamaha 18 20 38 5 James WEAVER Yamaha 15 11 11 37 6 Harrison WATTS Yamaha 17 16 4 37 7 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha 13 7 16 36 8 Teerin FLEMING Yamaha 11 10 15 36 9 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha 14 12 9 35 10 Sam DRANE Yamaha 14 20 34 11 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha 8 25 33 12 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha 13 14 27 13 Alexander CODEY Yamaha 15 12 27 14 Ella McCAUSLAND Yamaha 9 17 26 15 John PELGRAVE Yamaha 12 4 10 26 16 Toby JAMES Yamaha 8 6 6 20 17 William HUNT Yamaha 9 3 7 19 18 Nixon FROST Yamaha 7 1 8 16 19 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha 10 5 15 20 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha 6 2 5 13

OJC Cup Series Points

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Harrison WATTS Yamaha 17 16 4 276 2 Cameron RENDE Yamaha 18 20 251 3 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha 16 17 18 250 4 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha 25 25 226 5 Sam DRANE Yamaha 14 20 210 6 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha 13 14 208 7 Levi RUSSO Yamaha 20 18 13 206 8 Teerin FLEMING Yamaha 11 10 15 200 9 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha 8 25 187 10 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha 14 12 9 181 11 Alexander CODEY Yamaha 15 12 158 12 William HUNT Yamaha 9 3 7 131 13 John PELGRAVE Yamaha 12 4 10 122 14 James WEAVER Yamaha 15 11 11 92 15 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha 10 5 92 16 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha 13 7 16 90 17 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha 6 2 5 88 18 Toby JAMES Yamaha 8 6 6 72 19 Nixon FROST Yamaha 7 1 8 64 20 Ella McCAUSLAND Yamaha 9 17 47 21 Lachlan MOODY Yamaha 37

