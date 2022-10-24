Josh Waters on Ducati for remainder of ASBK

Following his stunning guest ride at the MotoGP Support races at Phillip Island, Josh Waters will join regular rider and reigning Champion Wayne Maxwell in the Boost Mobile Racing With K-Tech Team for the remaining two rounds of the Mi-Bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship.

With Wayne Maxwell unavailable to ride at Phillip Island over the MotoGP weekend, Waters made an impressive debut onboard the Boost Mobile Racing with K-Tech Ducati V4R taking three wins from three starts including a new lap record in race two.

After such an impressive debut, Team owner Craig McMartin was keen to investigate the possibility of Waters joining the team for the final two rounds of the championship to be held over consecutive weekends at the end of November.

“We were so impressed with Josh’s results along with his professionalism and how well he fit into the team” said Team Manager Craig McMartin. “After that guest ride, that was so very successful, the Boost Mobile Racing with K-Tech Team are thrilled to announce that Josh will be joining us for the last two rounds of the Australian Superbike Championship. To achieve three wins after just one day of testing was an incredible achievement and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve with both Josh and Wayne on our Ducati V4R’s.”

Waters will partner with Maxwell to form a two-pronged Boost Mobile Racing with K-Tech Ducati V4 R attack on the Championship.

Wayne Maxwell is vying to become the first rider to ever win four ASBK Championships along with equaling Shawn Giles stunning three-peat in 2000, 2001 and 2002.

Waters, himself a three-time ASBK Champion, has also demonstrated not only his exceptional level of skill and adaptability but also his drive and determination to remain in the hunt for a fourth championship with his incredible results at Phillip Island.

“It will be great to finish off the year with the Boost Mobile Racing with K-Tech team, a big thank you to Craig, Adrian and the team for this opportunity” commented Josh Waters. “I had a great hit out on the bike at the GP Support races, it was a fairytale really. I know that things won’t always be like that though, so I’ll be trying my hardest each time I get on the Ducati V4R. To be teamed with Wayne will be great, he was a big help at the Island and I’ll be trying my hardest to help the team finish first and second to reward the teams sponsors as well as my personal sponsors that have stuck by me and made this all possible.”

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Mike JONES 242 2 Wayne MAXWELL 213 3 Bryan STARING 189 4 Troy HERFOSS 170 5 Cru HALLIDAY 161 6 Glenn ALLERTON 160 7 Arthur SISSIS 156 8 Josh WATERS 136 9 Anthony WEST 117 10 Daniel FALZON 111 11 Max STAUFFER 76 12 Lachlan EPIS 66 13 Broc PEARSON 65 14 Jed METCHER 62 15 Michael EDWARDS 59 16 Mark CHIODO 58 17 Aiden WAGNER 47 18 Matt WALTERS 32 19 Beau BEATON 27 20 Ben STRONACH 25 21 Nathan SPITERI 22 22 Chandler COOPER 21 23 Paul LALLY 20 24 Sloan FROST 17 25 Benjamin LOWE 11 26 Luke MACDONALD 10 27 Luke JHONSTON 7 28 Corey FORDE 3

2022 ASBK Calendar