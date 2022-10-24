Josh Waters on Ducati for remainder of ASBK
Following his stunning guest ride at the MotoGP Support races at Phillip Island, Josh Waters will join regular rider and reigning Champion Wayne Maxwell in the Boost Mobile Racing With K-Tech Team for the remaining two rounds of the Mi-Bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship.
With Wayne Maxwell unavailable to ride at Phillip Island over the MotoGP weekend, Waters made an impressive debut onboard the Boost Mobile Racing with K-Tech Ducati V4R taking three wins from three starts including a new lap record in race two.
After such an impressive debut, Team owner Craig McMartin was keen to investigate the possibility of Waters joining the team for the final two rounds of the championship to be held over consecutive weekends at the end of November.
“We were so impressed with Josh’s results along with his professionalism and how well he fit into the team” said Team Manager Craig McMartin. “After that guest ride, that was so very successful, the Boost Mobile Racing with K-Tech Team are thrilled to announce that Josh will be joining us for the last two rounds of the Australian Superbike Championship. To achieve three wins after just one day of testing was an incredible achievement and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve with both Josh and Wayne on our Ducati V4R’s.”
Waters will partner with Maxwell to form a two-pronged Boost Mobile Racing with K-Tech Ducati V4 R attack on the Championship.
Wayne Maxwell is vying to become the first rider to ever win four ASBK Championships along with equaling Shawn Giles stunning three-peat in 2000, 2001 and 2002.
Waters, himself a three-time ASBK Champion, has also demonstrated not only his exceptional level of skill and adaptability but also his drive and determination to remain in the hunt for a fourth championship with his incredible results at Phillip Island.
“It will be great to finish off the year with the Boost Mobile Racing with K-Tech team, a big thank you to Craig, Adrian and the team for this opportunity” commented Josh Waters. “I had a great hit out on the bike at the GP Support races, it was a fairytale really. I know that things won’t always be like that though, so I’ll be trying my hardest each time I get on the Ducati V4R. To be teamed with Wayne will be great, he was a big help at the Island and I’ll be trying my hardest to help the team finish first and second to reward the teams sponsors as well as my personal sponsors that have stuck by me and made this all possible.”
mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance
Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Mike JONES
|242
|2
|Wayne MAXWELL
|213
|3
|Bryan STARING
|189
|4
|Troy HERFOSS
|170
|5
|Cru HALLIDAY
|161
|6
|Glenn ALLERTON
|160
|7
|Arthur SISSIS
|156
|8
|Josh WATERS
|136
|9
|Anthony WEST
|117
|10
|Daniel FALZON
|111
|11
|Max STAUFFER
|76
|12
|Lachlan EPIS
|66
|13
|Broc PEARSON
|65
|14
|Jed METCHER
|62
|15
|Michael EDWARDS
|59
|16
|Mark CHIODO
|58
|17
|Aiden WAGNER
|47
|18
|Matt WALTERS
|32
|19
|Beau BEATON
|27
|20
|Ben STRONACH
|25
|21
|Nathan SPITERI
|22
|22
|Chandler COOPER
|21
|23
|Paul LALLY
|20
|24
|Sloan FROST
|17
|25
|Benjamin LOWE
|11
|26
|Luke MACDONALD
|10
|27
|Luke JHONSTON
|7
|28
|Corey FORDE
|3
mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance
2022 ASBK Calendar
|Round 1 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC 25 – 27 February
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, SBK Masters
|Round 2 Queensland Raceway, Ipswich QLD 18 – 20 March
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecars
|Round 3 Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn NSW 22 – 24 April
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Aussie Racing Cars
|Round 4 Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin NT 17 – 19 June
|* With Supercars – SBK Only
|Round 5 Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick QLD 5 – 7 August
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|Round 6 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Cowes VIC 18 – 20 November
|SBK, SSPT, SS300
|Round 7 The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend SA 25 – 27 November
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|ASBK Night of Champions Dinner – The Bend 27 November