2026 Kawasaki KLE500

Kawasaki is bringing back the KLE500 nameplate for 2026! And just like the 90s original, the KLE500 is powered by a parallel-twin. Back in the day, I almost bought a KLE500 for its better on-road performance than its single-cylinder competition, but ultimately ended up with an XT600 followed by a DR650.

In Australia, Kawasaki had much more success with the single-cylinder KLR650 than with the twin-cylinder KLE500. Still, tastes seem to have changed, and many brands are now having significant success with a slew of parallel-twin adventure models doing well in the Australian market. The new 2026 Kawasaki KLE500 dual-sport will be another welcomed option in the market.

The new KLE500 strikes a handsome and purposeful pose, riding on an off-road-ready spoked 21/17 rim combination, just like the original. The high screen and instruments lend a bit more rally-style, while, in combination with the inner cowling, help protect the rider from the elements. The screen is adjustable through three positions.

Also riding relatively high is the slim 16-litre fuel tank, which angles sharply upwards from what appears to be a well-padded stepped seat.

The quoted standard seat height is a reasonable 860 mm, while an optional seat lowers the perch to 830 mm, which is unlikely to match the standard seat for comfort due to reduced padding thickness. A flatter seat is also available for those who value the ability to move more freely around the machine during off-road work.

Kawasaki claims that the KYB suspension package is class-leading, with cartridge forks offering 210 mm of travel paired with 200 mm from the Uni-Trak rear. Stepless preload adjustment is offered on the rear shock to help tailor the machine for different load weights.

The powerplant is a little smaller than its moniker suggests, displacing 451 cc, but it is thoroughly modern in design with a machined balancer shaft and what Kawasaki describes as a ‘light flywheel mass’ that enables the engine to offer sharp response.

No power numbers are quoted, but Kawasaki Australia tell us the machine will be learner-legal, so we can assume it makes less than 50 horsepower. A slip-assist clutch helps provide a light clutch feel and a slipper function on deceleration.

The KLE500 will also be available in an SE model, complete with a much larger windshield, metal-reinforced hand guards, and a larger skid plate.

The SE model also scores more comprehensive full-colour instrumentation with a TFT, complete with Bluetooth and app-driven navigation functionality, replacing the still quite comprehensive LCD on the base model.

Kawasaki has engineered both models to comfortably accommodate accessory panniers and a top case, completing the long-distance touring amenities.

Kawasaki tells us that the high-tensile steel trellis frame weighs 19 kg, but has not yet shared the machine’s overall weight. The Versys-X 300, which the KLE500 will likely replace, weighs 175 kg fully fuelled, for comparison.

With only a single disc front end, one would hope that the mass comes in at a reasonable number. The Nissin ABS system can be switched off with a button on the bars, nice.

A compact triple LED headlight rounds out the machine’s angular face. The two upper lights are the low beams, while the central lower light is the high beam.

As for the exact specifications, Kawasaki tells us that pricing and final specifications will be announced closer to the mid-2026 release date. Those numbers will essentially determine the model’s success. Nonetheless, it is excellent to see Kawasaki enter the game with a new offering that gives learner riders even more choice. However, I can also see plenty of experienced riders weighing up the KLE500 as an option.