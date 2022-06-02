Kawasaki Dealers turn the heat up with June demo days

If you’re keen to check out the current Kawasaki road and off-road motorcycle ranges, then Kawasaki dealers have you covered in June, with shops across the country offering a chance to check out and test ride various models, joining local events and offering special deals.

Here’s a run down of all the events, kicking off with Lithgow Bike Stop who started the month early with their Kawasaki Demo Week, featuring the Z650RS, Z900, KLR650 and KX450 models, with test rides available, running until June 3.

You can find them at 219 Main Street, Lithgow, NSW. For more info give them a call on 02 6352 2688 or email at bikestop@westnet.com.au.

June 4, 2022

Sydney City Motorcycles (Wollongong, NSW)

Sydney City Motorcycles will have a great range of Kawasaki models for Adults and Kids to take to the track. For adults the KX450, KX250, KX450X and KX250X. For kids the KLX110R, KLX110RL, KLX140R and KLX140RL.

Spots are limited and online bookies are essential. You can also receive a bonus if you place an order on the day.

Adult riders are required to wear their own off-road riding gear including MX boots; kids are required to wear closed shoes. Helmets will be available on the day. There is a $60 insurance/licence fee charge. The location will be Wollongong Motorcycle Club at 340 Harry Graham Dr, Kembla Heights NSW 2526.

Follow this link to book a test ride, more information is available on the Sydney City Motorcycles Facebook event page.

QLD Bike & 4WD (Torrington, QLD)

Check out the QB4 – Kawasaki offroad sales event, with sales offers on the KX250 and KX450. Save up to $1,000, with fun bikes in-stock, and accessories also on sale.

Open 9am-12pm at QB4 Toowoomba, 6 Carrington Road, Torrington, QLD 4350. Call (07) 46326062 or email sales@qb4.com.au for more information.

TeamMoto Kawasaki Bowen Hills (NSW)

Come and join the TeamMoto team from 12 noon and learn how to look after your bike, what sorts of things to look out for and correct fitting of gear, with plenty of time to ask questions about motorcyles.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

There’s also deals on servicing and vouchers, alongside a BBQ, with the event running until 1pm. For more details call (07) 3666 2000 or drop into TeamMoto Kawasaki Bowen Hills, 39 Allison Street, Bowen Hills, NSW 4006.

TeamMoto Epping (Victoria)

Come meet the friendly TeamMoto team for some expert advice. In-store you will find some great savings on a vast range of motorcycle accessories, parts and riding gear, including awesome “Head to Toe” packages, and a great range of bikes for immediate delivery. There will also be a free customer BBQ and the chance to win a $300 voucher.

Runs from 9 am to 4 pm, at Teammoto Epping, 2/342 Cooper Street, Epping, Victoria, 3076. For more information call 03 9401 0000 or visit https://www.teammoto.com.au.

June 5, 2022

Minikhana Display (Orange, NSW)

Head over to the Orange Moto Park Former Trotting Track, Perc Griffith Way in Orange, and check out the latest KX and KLX models on display during the Minikhana event.

The event will be supported by Morris Motorcycles and Mick Muldoon Motorcycles. For more information visit https://www.canobolasmc.org.au/minikhana-june-5th-2022/.

June 7, 2022

Advance Motors – Elders Farmfest (Kingsthorpe, QLD)

Queensland’s largest and most successful annual commercial agricultural business event, FarmFest plays a vital role in Australian agriculture, showcasing and demonstrating a vast range of new products and services, highlighting new technology and innovation and providing information to professionals on the land. Running over two days from Tuesday 7th June to Thursday 8th June. Gates are open from 8:30 am till 5 pm.

The Advance team can be located at: Site M-N/28. A selection of Kawasaki Mule SXS and Motorcycles’ will be present to check out. For more information call: 07 4662 1255 or check out the Elders Farmrest website.

June 11, 2022

Ultimate Kawasaki Ipswich Demo Day (QLD)

Come and meet the friendly Ultimate Kawasaki Ipswich team and test ride a variety of models including the Kawasaki Vulcan S, Ninja 400, Ninja 650RL, Z900RS, Z650 and the Z400. With great savings on the day on a huge range of accessories and parts and a large selection of bikes for immediate delivery, as well as a free customer BBQ. Runs from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, at Ultimate Kawasaki Ipswich, 359 Brisbane Street, West Ipswich QLD 4305.

For more information call 07 3050 4191 or see https://www.ultimatekawasakiipswich.com.au/contact-us/.

Ultimate Kawasaki Gold Coast Test Ride Day (QLD)

Come and meet the friendly Ultimate Kawasaki Gold Coast team and test ride a variety of models including the all new 2022 KLR 650, the Ninja 400, Ninja 650L, Z900RS, Ninja 1000 and the Z400. With great savings on the day on a huge range of accessories and parts and a large selection of bikes for immediate delivery, as well as a free customer BBQ. Runs from 9:00am – 4:00pm at Ultimate Kawasaki Gold Coast, 35 Lawrence Drive, Nerang, Queensland, 4211

For more information call 07 5578 2722 or see the website: https://www.ultimatemotorbikes.com.au.

Teammoto Moorooka Learner (LAMS) Bike Day

Come meet the Teammoto Moorooka team for some expert advice in-store, a BBQ, great savings on a vast range of motorcycle accessories, parts and riding gear including “Head to Toe” packages, and a great range of bikes for immediate delivery. Runs from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at Teammoto Moorooka, 969 Ipswich Road, Moorooka, Queensland, 4105

For more information call 07 3426 4400 or visit https://www.teammoto.com.au.

June 17, 2022

Whitehouse Motorcycles MX Sale (Albury, NSW)

Head into Whitehouse Motorcycles for a day in the store that is focused on the Kawasaki range of motocross bikes. Come in, and talk to the team about the KX65, KX85, KX85-II, KX250, KX250X, KX450 and KX450X. Special pricing is available on the day, at 523 Young Street, Albury, NSW, 2640.

Contact the team at Whitehouse Motorcycles for more information on (02) 6021 7588.

June 18, 2022

Matt Jones Motorcycles (Melton, VIC)

Join the Matt Jones Motorcycles team for a sausage sizzle run by ‘TEAM RIVER’ with all profits directed to a Local Family with a child suffering from Leukemia (River Cambridge). Team River will also be selling raffle tickets to raise money for The Cambridge Family.

Adding to the excitment there will be giveaways on the day, supplied by Matt Jones Motorcycles and sponsoring wholesalers. Matt Jones Motorcycles arealso running a Kawasaki LAMS promotion with KMF and Kawasaki Insurances, where you can nab a free helmet, gloves and jacket to the value of $400 with the purchase of a Kawasaki LAMS motorcycle.

Running from 9.00 am – 1.00 pm at Matt Jones Motorcycles at 2259A Melton Highway in Melton, call 03 9746 0134 for more details or email sales@mattjonesmotorcycles.com.au.