Kawasaki invest in the future with TAFE NSW donation

Western Sydney’s aspiring motor mechanics will learn to be masters of their trade at TAFE NSW with the help of a brand-new motorcycle donated by Kawasaki Motors Australia. The rise in motorcycle popularity underscores the need for a continuous pipeline of skilled motorcycle mechanics to meet the growing demand.

As the only TAFE NSW campus in the Western Sydney region offering the Certificate III in Motorcycle Mechanical Technology, the Mount Druitt campus serves as the primary training hub for aspiring motorcycle mechanics.

Kawasaki Motors Australia are honoured to offer these learners access to a brand-new Kawasaki KV230 Stockman and support their training as future motorcycle technicians.

TAFE NSW Mount Druitt students Laura Callaghan and Matthew Pace, are keen to get to work on the bike. “It’s important we get the training from TAFE NSW on these bikes because the skills will be required when we are on the job,” said Laura.

“We get lots of Kawasaki’s coming through the door, so it’s great that Kawasaki have paired up with TAFE NSW,” added Matthew.

TAFE NSW Automotive Head Teacher Andrew Berta is proud that students will have access to top of the range models for learning.

Andrew Berta – TAFE NSW Automotive Head Teacher

“We want to ensure that TAFE NSW students receive practical training that will set them up for success in the industry. Learning on the Kawasaki motorcycle prepares them for what they will encounter in the workshops, making them job ready. We are pleased to have this relationship with Kawasaki, helping us to build a pipeline of skilled motorcycle mechanics in Western Sydney.”

Kawasaki Motors Australia Assistant TSD Manager Jeremy Fuller is excited to work with TAFE NSW to upskill the next generation of motorcycle mechanics.

Jeremy Fuller – Kawasaki Motors Australia Assistant TSD Manager

“Over the last few years, Kawasaki Motors Australia has developed a strong relationship with TAFE NSW through product donation and support. We aim to provide the latest products and diagnostic service tools so that apprentice technicians can benefit from learning on modern machinery. Aside from the donation of motorcycles and diagnostic service tools, we have also trained some teachers on best practice for delivering mostly diagnostic training focused on Kawasaki products.”