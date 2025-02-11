ASBK 2025

Supersport

Kawasaki, a brand synonymous with motorcycle racing for over 60 years, is the new naming rights partner of the Australian Supersport Championship.

Kawasaki’s commitment to the championship comes at a thrilling time for the Supersport class, which has undergone a massive rejuvenation in recent years and continues to be a major feeder category for the premier Superbike class.

Broc Pearson, Cameron Dunker, Tom Toparis and Jonathan Nahlous are among the 2025 Superbike roster who have taken the Supersport route, which is an ideal platform for riders to learn and fine-tune their race craft without having to tame brute horsepower.

The 2025 Kawasaki Supersport campaign will commence at the season-opening round of the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul (ASBK) at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit from February 21-23.

Following the release of its razor-sharp Ninja ZX-6R in 1995 – in the company’s signature lime green livery which first appeared in 1968 – Kawasaki became a regular fixture in the Australian Supersport Championship, winning its first title in 1996 with Kevin Curtain followed by Damon Buckmaster in 1998 and Andrew Pitt in 1999.

Kawasaki’s 2025 Supersport assault will be spearheaded by the BCperformance team of Hayden Nelson and new signing Olly Simpson, in a field that oozes talent with seasoned veterans, teenage stars, returning Aussie internationals and talented riders graduating from the Supersport 300 class – including last year’s Kawasaki-riding champion, Josh Newman.

Gina Costello – Kawasaki Motors Australia Lead Brand Marketing Specialist

“Kawasaki is incredibly proud to extend the support of the ASBK Championship and become the naming rights sponsor of the Supersport category. Production-based racing has been a cornerstone of Kawasaki motorcycle development for decades and is an integral part of the iconic Ninja’s DNA. The Ninja ZX-6R is an exceptionally competitive platform for riders to challenge for the championship and, through this partnership, Kawasaki is enthusiastically contributing to the future of racing in Australia.”

Peter Doyle – Motorcycling Australia – CEO

“It’s great to see Kawasaki committing to the ongoing success of the Supersport category and, more broadly, the continued growth of the ASBK Championship. Kawasaki’s motorcycle racing pedigree is legendary, and to have such an iconic marque joining the ASBK paddock is a major boost. The Supersport class has delivered superb racing over the last few years, and I fully expect we’ll be witnessing more of the same in 2025.”

2025 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar