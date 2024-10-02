2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100 SX

In 2025, Kawasaki’s Ninja 1100 SX enters its fifth generation and has been confirmed for both the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Unfortunately, we can’t give you any indicative pricing as yet as that will not be announced until closer to the local launch date; but for reference, the outgoing model retails for around 18k here in Australia. If Kawasaki Australia can keep the new model somewhere near that, then it is a pretty value-packed sports-touring proposition.

Engine capacity is up from 1043 cc to 1099 cc with a corresponding bump in hump from 118 to 135 horsepower. Torque is up by ten per cent with 112 Nm of twist peaking at 7600 rpm.

The six-speed gearbox is aided by an improved two-way quick-shifter and slip-assist clutch while final drive is via chain. Fifth and sixth gear are now longer ratios to make highway cruising a more relaxed affair.

The ergonomics look to strike a nice balance in the sports-touring spectrum with a reasonably sized screen and a very much upright riding position. A passenger also looks to be fairly well catered for.

An Öhlins S46 shock absorber is easily adjustable to suit rider preferences.

The 28-litre panniers look to be well integrated without the need for any messy racks and the electronic cruise control should help you easily achieve 400+ kilometre ranges from the generous 21-litre fuel tank.

A USB-C socket is mounted on the left bar for you to plug your phone into something like a QuadLock to take advantage of the smartphone app controlled turn-by-turn navigation and other features via the Bluetooth equipped screen.

Dual Brembo front brake discs stopped by Brembo M4.32 calipers are complemented by a Brembo master cylinder and steel-braided brake lines to deliver excellent stopping power and precise braking performance.