PRA No. – 2020/18653

Date published – 13 December, 2020

Campaign number – DAJ430A

Supplier – Kawasaki Motors Pty Ltd

Traders who sold this product – Authorised Kawasaki Motorcycle Dealers

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Dates available for sale – 1 October 2017 – 5 November 2020

Motorcycle Models Affected

Kawasaki ZX1002DKF Ninja H2 SX SE+ MY2019

Kawasaki ZX1002DLF Ninja H2 SX SE+ Motorcycle MY2020

Kawasaki ZX1002BJF Ninja H2 SX Motorcycle MY2018

Click here for VIN list (link)

103 affected motorcycles

What are the defects?

The Engine Control Unit (ECU) programming may not control the gear shifting process properly when the transmission gears are not properly engaged. This may result in abnormal wear or damage to the gears, resulting in difficulty or failure to change gears.

What are the hazards?

If there is a failure to change gears while riding, this could increase the risk of an accident and injury or death to rider(s) and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected motorcycles should contact their nearest Kawasaki dealer to arrange an inspection and repair of the vehicle.

For further information, consumers can contact their nearest Authorised Kawasaki dealer by using the following link https://kawasaki.com.au/dealer-locator/ or contacting Kawasaki Motors Pty Ltd at https://kawasaki.com.au/faqs/