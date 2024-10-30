2025 Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki has enhanced the 948cc Z900 naked bike for the 2025 model year, with updates primarily driven by Euro5+ emissions and noise regulations. This required new 36mm ride-by-wire throttle bodies, enabling Kawasaki to equip the bike with an advanced rider-assist suite, which now features, amongst many other things, electronic cruise control.

The Z900, Kawasaki’s four-cylinder naked model, last saw a major upgrade in 2017 when the Z800 evolved into a lighter and more powerful Z900. While the 2025 changes are substantial, they don’t radically alter the bike’s character. Instead, they focus on integrating a more sophisticated electronics suite and Human-Machine Interface (HMI), alongside specification upgrades and updated styling.

Kawasaki Australia has yet to confirm if the up-spec SE model will accompany the standard Z900. Internationally, the SE model boasts radial Brembo brakes, fully adjustable forks, and an Öhlins S46 shock with a remote preload adjuster.

The standard Z900 rides on 41 mm inverted forks with rebound and pre-load available via the left fork cap. The shock is similarly adjustable.

In terms of performance, Kawasaki claims improved engine efficiency and stronger low-to-mid-range torque, though peak figures remain largely unchanged at 122 hp at 9,500 rpm and 98 Nm at 7,700 rpm. Weight is similarly stable at 213 kg.

The transmission now includes revised gear ratios, a two-way quick-shifter, and a slip-assist clutch.

Braking has been enhanced with the addition of radial Nissin four-piston calipers and a new 250mm rear setup.

A redesigned, flatter seat with additional padding has slightly raised the seat height from 820mm to 830mm, though a low-seat option reduces it to 810mm.

A new five-inch TFT display streamlines interaction with the enhanced electronics suite, which includes Bluetooth functionality. Paired with a smartphone, the system supports turn-by-turn navigation through Kawasaki’s Rideology App, marking a first for the brand.

The updates also bring six-axis IMU driven traction control, ABS and ride modes that adapt the engine power delivery, traction and ABS settings according to the role selected.

Minor adjustments to the lightweight trellis frame have improved handling and rigidity, giving the bike a slightly more aggressive stance. The handlebars are now wider and thicker.

The new look is highlighted by triple LED headlights with dual upper lights for low beam and a lower light for high beam.

The bike also adopts a more premium aesthetic with brushed aluminum shrouds engraved with the “Z” logo on the 17-liter fuel tank’s lower front edge. The shortened tail cowl now incorporates LED lighting.

Kawasaki has yet to announce pricing and specifications for the Australian and New Zealand markets. Local release dates will be provided closer to launch.