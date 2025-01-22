Kawasaki Ninja e-1 & Z e-1

Pricing has been confirmed with the arrival in Australia of Kawasaki’s new electric motorcycles, the Ninja e-1 and naked Z e-1, both built on the same platform and mirroring Kawasaki’s sports and naked families riders will be familiar with.

Exact local pricing can be found at the Kawasaki Australia website, but the Ninja e-1 is shown at $11.6K ride-away in Sydney, with the Z e-1 slightly lower at $11.3K ride-away. Traditionally Sydney and NSW tend to be one of the most expensive places to register a bike. Both options are learner legal.

Kawasaki describes the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 as comparable to 125cc motorcycles, a comparison reflected in their respective top speeds of 88 km/h and 85 km/h. However there’s a bit more to the story.

Both e-1 models are powered by a 9 kW motor, with a regular output of 5 kW. Kawasaki promises quick throttle response and strong low-end power, with a torque figure of 40.5 Nm—delivering performance more in line with what riders might expect from these small electric machines.

For context, the latest Ninja and Z500s produce 42.9 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm—only slightly more than the e-1 models. However, they are significantly ahead in terms of power, delivering 33 kW at 9,000 rpm. This comparison highlights the different performance characteristics of these electric and combustion-engine motorcycles.

In contrast, the e-1 models deliver their regular peak power at just 2,800 rpm, with peak torque available from 0 to 1,600 rpm. Additionally, the absence of a clutch simplifies operation, making these bikes an ideal entry point for new riders and a convenient option for general commuting.

The e-1 models feature two ride modes: Road and Eco. The Eco mode acts as a speed-limiting option, reducing the top speed to 64 km/h for the Ninja e-1 and 62 km/h for the Z e-1. Additionally, an e-Boost function is available, providing a temporary 15-second burst of enhanced power before gradually returning to normal performance levels, ideal for quick overtakes or short bursts of acceleration.

Kawasaki claims the e-Boost function enhances acceleration and can temporarily increase the top speed to 99 km/h. However, with standard top speeds just shy of 90 km/h, these models are not designed for highway use, making them more suitable for urban commuting and city riding.

Powering the e-1 models is a pair of lithium-ion batteries, each weighing 11.5 kg and neatly positioned under the tank. Both batteries are removable, allowing for convenient off-bike charging.

Charging each battery takes 3.7 hours for a full charge or 1.6 hours to go from 20% to 85%. Off-board charging requires an adapter, available as an accessory for just over $200. Interestingly, the batteries themselves are neither listed as accessories nor priced. The standard charger appears capable of charging one battery at a time externally.

To extend the range, the e-1 models feature a regenerative braking system that recycles energy generated during deceleration back into the battery. This system is especially effective in urban commuting, where frequent stops and starts help maximise energy recovery.

No official range figures have been provided. However, other sources estimate the range to be around 41 miles (66 km) in Eco mode without using e-Boost.

To be fair, the estimated range could suffice for many urban commutes—provided you keep your throttle use in check. Charging at work (especially if someone else covers the cost) further enhances the practicality of these bikes. With each battery offering a capacity of approximately 1.5 kWh, a full charge should cost around 50 cents per battery.

While this range may disappoint some riders, it aligns with Kawasaki’s positioning of these models as “a light-hearted solution to urban commuting.” However, Kawasaki promises the hallmark build quality, riding excitement, agile handling, and light maneuverability that riders have come to expect from Team Green.

The chassis for the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 is derived from the Ninja and Z400 motorcycles, with substantial weight savings achieved by replacing the traditional engine and fuel tank with electric components. As a result, the Ninja e-1 weighs 140 kg, and the Z e-1 comes in at 135 kg—saving approximately 30-35 kg compared to their combustion-engine counterparts.

The ergonomics are described as featuring a relaxed rider triangle, designed to accommodate a wide range of rider sizes and scenarios. The riding position is relatively upright, with slightly forward-set foot pegs for added comfort.

Braking is handled by a single disc at each end, both paired with dual-piston calipers. The front features a 290 mm rotor, while the rear uses a 220 mm unit, with ABS included as standard. Interestingly, there’s no mention of traction control.

The bikes are equipped with a 4.3-inch full-color TFT display that includes smartphone connectivity, adding convenience and modern functionality. With a low seat height of 785 mm, the bikes should be accessible to most riders. Additionally, a 5-liter storage compartment under the tank offers limited space, with a maximum load capacity of 3 kg.

Zero-emission riding is achievable, though it ultimately depends on the energy source used for charging.

Kawasaki Ninja E-1 & Z E-1 Specifications

Kawasaki Ninja (Z) E-1 Specifications Rated Output 5.0 kW {6.8 PS} / 2,800 rpm Max Output 9.0 kW {12 PS} / 2,600 – 4,000 rpm Max Torque 40.5 Nm {4.1 kgƒm} / 0 – 1,600 rpm Motor Air-cooled, interior permanent magnet synchronous motor Riding Modes ROAD / ECO Max Speed by Mode 85 km/h / 62 km/h Max Speed by Mode (with e-boost) 101 km/h / 72 km/h Battery Lithium-ion battery pack x2 Battery Voltage/Capacity 50.4 V / 30 Ah x2 Battery Weight 11.5 kg x2 Battery Charging Time 3.7 h x2 Primary Reduction Ratio 3.211 (61/19) Final Reduction Ratio 3.867 (58/15) Final Drive Chain Frame Trellis, high-tensile steel Front Suspension ø41 mm telescopic fork, 120 mm travel Rear Suspension Bottom-link Uni Trak, gas-charged shock with adjustable spring preload, 133 mm travel Rake 24.4° Trail 93 mm Steering Angle (L/R) 35° / 35° Tyres 100/80-17M/C 52S, 130/70-17M/C 62S Front Brake ø290 mm disc, Dual-piston Rear Brake ø220 mm disc, Dual-piston Dimensions (LxWxH) 1980 x 730 x 1035 mm Wheelbase 1370 mm Road Clearance 170 mm Seat Height 785 mm Curb Weight* 140 kg (135) kg with batteries

Kawasaki Ninja e-1 & Z e-1 Images