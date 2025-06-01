SMX Next 2025

Scouting Moto Combine

Motocross Round One – Hangtown

The first of three summer events for SMX Next – Motocross was staged in conjunction with the AMA Pro Motocross Hangtown Classic as the Scouting Moto Combine Presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare brought together 20 of the top amateur prospects in the sport to the oldest race in American motocross.

A pair of motos were contested amid a dramatic heatwave that pushed temperatures into the triple digits, from which Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing prospect and Australian native Kayden Minear put forth a dominant performance with a convincing 1-1 sweep as a member of Rider Coach Broc Tickle’s lineup.

Prior to the afternoon races, the hand-picked group of young racers engaged in classroom-style sessions that provided insights into various aspects of the sport, including training, nutrition, and media engagement.

The prospects were also divided into four groups, with each rider assigned to one of four esteemed Rider Coaches – Michael Byrne, Broc Glover, Ezra Lusk, and Tickle – who all provided guidance and mentorship to the aspiring young athletes.

While Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Carson Wood made the first statement of the opening moto by capturing the holeshot, it was Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Vincent Wey who controlled the moto early on as Minear battled forward from a start just outside the top five.

The West Australian was able to fight his way into second in the opening laps and then engaged in a spirited and captivating battle with Wey for the win.

The pair swapped positions several times before Minear got the upper hand and pulled away.

Wey, meanwhile, encountered misfortune about halfway through the moto and lost several positions.

Minear established a double-digit margin late and took the chequered flag nearly 11 seconds ahead of SLR Honda’s Leum Oehlhof in second, followed by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Landon Gibson in third.

SMX Next Moto One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 K. Minear Yam 31m19.031 2 L. Oehlhof Hon +10.953 3 L. Gibson Hus +16.256 4 J. Turner Yam +31.178 5 L. Gordon Kaw +46.810 6 C. Wood Yam +51.286 7 V. Wey Kaw +54.493 8 K. Robbins Gas +55.220 9 K. Johnson Yam +1m16.021 10 L. Fauser KTM +1m26.700 11 C. Lawton Yam +1m41.777 12 J. Kellogg Yam +1m46.066 13 T. Wood Hon +1m54.026 14 B. Walker Hon 1 Lap 15 M. Monty Yam 2 Laps 16 G. Alumbaugh Hon 5 Laps 17 D. Denno KTM 6 Laps 18 R. Busse Yam 10 Laps 19 N. Abbott Yam 12 Laps 20 B. Harrison Gas 14 Laps

SMX Next Moto Two

Minear proceeded to take matters into his own hands in Moto 2, storming to the holeshot and seizing control of the lead from the outset of the race.

KTM Orange Brigade’s Luke Fauser gave chase from second, with Gibson pressuring from third. The clear track for Minear, combined with a tense battle for second between Fauser and Gibson, allowed the Yamaha rider to open up a lead he’d manage the rest of the way.

Gibson eventually solidified his hold on second and gave chase to Minear over the second half of the moto. The Husqvarna rider remained within striking distance but wasn’t able to put pressure on the leader.

Minear capped off an impressive afternoon with a wire-to-wire victory that solidified the moto sweep by 4.7 seconds over Gibson. Oehlhof followed in third.

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 K. Minear Yam 31m21.753 2 L. Gibson Hus +4.718 3 L. Oehlhof Hon +11.763 4 K. Johnson Yam +23.300 5 C. Wood Yam +32.040 6 K. Robbins Gas +33.110 7 J. Turner Yam +55.631 8 L. Fauser KTM +1m29.754 9 J. Kellogg Yam +1m37.319 10 N. Abbott Yam +1m42.822 11 V. Wey Kaw +1m47.416 12 T. Wood Hon +1m53.354 13 C. Lawton Yam +2m07.881 14 R. Busse Yam 1 Lap 15 M. Monty Yam 1 Lap 16 B. Walker Hon 1 Lap 17 B. Harrison Gas 1 Lap 18 L. Gordon Kaw DNS 19 G. Alumbaugh Hon DNS 20 D. Denno KTM DNS

SMX Next Overall

Minear’s 1-1 effort provided him with his first SMX Next triumph, while Gibson and Oehlhof finished tied for the runner-up spot, with the tiebreaker going to Gibson by virtue of his better Moto 2 result.

Kayden Minear

“That first moto was tough. I got a rough start, but I was able to make passes and have a great battle with Vincent [Wey]. It was really hot for Moto 2 and I got a much better start, then I was able to manage the race.”

“These SMX Next opportunities are the perfect stepping stone for these athletes and their journey into the pros,” commented Tickle, who received the Coaches Cup as the winning Rider Coach. “It’s nice to have the opportunity to be here and offer my knowledge and feedback and help them become better racers than they already are.”

SMX Next – Motocross will return to action over the Independence Day holiday weekend, when the RedBud Scouting Moto Combine will take place on Friday, the 4th of July, ahead of the Honda RedBud National.

