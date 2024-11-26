Baggers at Barcelona

Harley-Davidson Factory Racing put the thundering performance of its race-prepared 2024 Road Glide motorcycle on display in a test conducted in conjunction with DORNA and MotoGP at Circuit of Barcelona-Catalunya as part of the 2024 MotoGP season finale.

The test was the first European track appearance of the Harley-Davidson Factory Racing Road Glide motorcycles that are raced in the U.S. Harley-Davidson Factory Racing riders Kyle Wyman and James Rispoli.

The King of the Baggers starts rode the Bagegers on the Monday following the MotoGP race as were joined by additional guest riders Simon Crafar, John Hopkins, Randy Mamola, and Marco Melandri.

“Racing is a core pillar of the Harley-Davidson brand, showcasing our commitment to performance and innovation,” said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, of Harley-Davidson. “Partnering with DORNA/MotoGP, we aim to expand our racing footprint globally, fueling the passions of our customers and fans. This MotoGP Test is a pivotal step in realising these ambitions and demonstrating our dedication to racing excellence.”

While overcast and cool conditions prevented outright lap time attacks, Wyman and Rispoli reached measured top speeds of over 171 MPH (275 KPH) on the fastest sector of the track.

“We were riding alongside our heroes, and were able to share our body of work with people we respect so much,” said Wyman. “These are special moments, and memories I’ll not soon forget. I want to thank DORNA, Harley-Davidson and all of the staff who worked tirelessly to put on this event in the most challenging circumstances of recent events.”

After Wyman and Rispoli warmed up the Harley-Davidson Factory Racing Road Glides, Crafar, Hopkins, Mamola, and Melandri each took sessions on the bikes and were impressed with the power and performance of the bagger racing motorcycles.

Simon Crafar

“I was just enjoying it, and trying to figure out how it works. It’s so different. It takes a lot to get your head around it. The engine is just amazing, and I really like the sound. The engine is so good. It’s unreal, and I want one as a street bike.”

John Hopkins

“Man, that was so fun. It was so good. Just getting the feeling of it. I was riding tight. But it handles so good. It’s so wild.”

Randy Mamola

“The torque is amazing, and the smoothness. This is why I’ve loved motorcycles since I was 12 years old. It’s a motorcycle. And it’s a freaking race bike. Everything is so sweet about the bike. Everything is in the right place. It stops really well. The transmission is insane, and it’s smooth. She’s just a big [bike].”

Marco Melandri

“My laps were better and better as we go. Once I tested the lean angle, I feel much better. It’s not so heavy, and not so big when you ride it. And the engine and the torque is amazing.”

Across the 18-race 2024 MotoAmerica KOTB season, Wyman won six races and finished on the podium fourteen times, but was beaten to the 2024 King of the Baggers Title by Troy Herfoss on an Indian Challenger.