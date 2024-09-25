2024 King of the Baggers

There’s nothing better than a championship fight going to the final round, in boxing and motorcycle racing. And that’s exactly what we have in the Mission King Of The Baggers series as rival heavyweights racing for rival manufacturers will go to the start line in race one at New Jersey Motorsports Park on Saturday, separated by just two points. Can you say winner-take-all? Times two.

With the championship likely not to be clinched after the first of two races on Saturday at NJMP, we’re almost guaranteed that this brawl will go the distance – the full nine rounds and 18 races.

Harley-Davidson Factory Racing’s Kyle Wyman is atop the standings by those precious two points heading to what is his home track in Millville. Wyman has logged six wins in the year and 12 total podiums to S&S/Indian Motorcycle’s Troy Herfoss, with six wins and 13 total podiums.

The difference between the two is in the non-podium finishes. Wyman’s worst result is an eighth-place finish in race two at Brainerd International Raceway. Herfoss, meanwhile, crashed and remounted to finish 11th in race one at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Even though Wyman has a zillion laps around NJMP to Herfoss’ zero laps, the Australian has proven to be a quick study as his rookie season has been full of racetracks he’s never seen before. The fact that the notoriously bumpy NJMP has been resurfaced could help equalize things as local knowledge of the bumps is usually more important than knowledge of the grip. And the bumps are reportedly gone.

Wyman and Herfoss have owned the series as evidenced by their 100-point lead over defending series champion Hayden Gillim and his RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson. Gillim has three race wins on his scorecard, but “only” five total podiums. The Kentuckian would like nothing better than to insert himself into the battle and come away with a win or two in the finale.

Tyler O’Hara is 15 points behind Gillim and could prove to be a factor in helping his teammate Herfoss win the title, though the same could be said for Wyman’s teammate James Rispoli, who sits sixth and just four points behind Gillim’s team-mate Rocco Landers, who rides the momentum of winning his first-career Mission King Of The Baggers race at COTA two weeks ago.

In winning race one at COTA, Landers became the fourth different winner in the class, joining Wyman (six wins), Herfoss (six wins), and Gillim (3 wins). The win was 19-year-old Landers’ 53rd MotoAmerica victory, and he’s now won races in four different classes – Mission King Of The Baggers, Supersport, BellissiMoto Twins Cup, and Junior Cup.

King of the Baggers Championship Points