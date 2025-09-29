King of the Baggers 2025

KOTB Round Seven – NJMP

Images by Brian J Nelson

Mission King Of The Baggers Race One

It’s a rare sight in the Mission King Of The Baggers Championship: a race without a factory Harley-Davidson or Indian rider on the podium. That’s what unfolded on Saturday at New Jersey Motorsports Park, as RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson’s Hayden Gillim fended off Cameron Petersen (SDI Racing) and teammate Rocco Landers to take a dramatic win.

Gillim and Petersen traded blows throughout the race, the South African shadowing the Road Glide lap after lap. It came down to the final corner of the final lap, where Gillim’s bike bucked and twitched violently but he somehow kept it in line to edge Petersen by just 0.229s at the flag.

Landers was the only other rider capable of matching their pace, the trio the only riders to dip into the 1:22s. He completed the podium 3.7 seconds behind Gillim, with newly crowned champion Kyle Wyman (Harley-Davidson x Dynojet Factory Racing) a further 3.2 seconds adrift in fourth.

S&S/Indian Motorcycle’s Loris Baz claimed fifth, narrowly holding off Wyman’s teammate James Rispoli.

Troy Herfoss didn’t seem to have the pace to fight for the podium on Saturday, the defending champ finishing seventh.

Among the non-finishers was Bradley Smith, who escaped uninjured after a heavy crash on the opening lap.

Mission King Of The Baggers Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H. Gillim Hd 12m31.445 2 C. Petersen Ind +0.229 3 R. Landers Hd +3.719 4 K. Wyman Hd +6.979 5 L. Baz Ind +7.271 6 J. Rispoli Hd +7.981 7 T. Herfoss Ind +16.517 8 J. Lewis Hd +16.740 9 T. O’Hara Ind +18.256 10 K. Ohnsorg Ind +23.017 11 M. Flinders Hd +37.319 12 B. Smith Hd 1 Lap DNS C. West Hd DNS

Mission King Of The Baggers Race Two

Cameron Petersen capped the 2025 Mission King Of The Baggers season with victory in the finale at New Jersey Motorsports Park, edging Saturday winner Hayden Gillim by just 0.208s.

After a year plagued by mechanical issues, Petersen and the SDI Racing team found form late in the campaign, and the South African rider’s maiden win in the class provided the perfect end to a difficult season. Gillim, meanwhile, continued his own turnaround with another podium for the RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson squad. After a slow start to the year, Gillim has collected four podiums in total, including three wins, to close out 2025 on a strong note.

Defending champion Troy Herfoss completed the podium in third, salvaging some positives from a frustrating year aboard the S&S Indian Challenger.

Teammate Loris Baz followed him home in fourth, just ahead of newly crowned champion Kyle Wyman, who had already secured the 2025 title with Harley-Davidson x Dynojet Factory Racing.

Wyman’s teammate James Rispoli was sixth, while S&S Indian’s Tyler O’Hara narrowly held off Bradley Smith for seventh. Kyle Ohnsorg (TAB Performance Racing) and Jake Lewis (Saddlemen Race Development) rounded out the top ten.

In the final standings, Wyman finished as a dominant champion, while Baz took runner-up honours, 11 points clear of Herfoss. Gillim’s late-season surge lifted him to fourth overall, with O’Hara completing the top five.

Troy Herfoss

“Not quite the back-to-back title run I was chasing, but proud to finish the season third. We worked hard, overcame the hurdles that racing always throws at you, and pushed through a few injuries along the way. Huge congratulations to my teammate Loris Bas for his 2nd place finish, a great result for the team. I’m proud of what we achieved together this year. A big thank you to our sponsors and supporters who made it all possible. It was an honour to carry the #1 plate this season, what a privilege.”

Mission King Of The Baggers Race Two Results

Cameron Petersen IND Hayden Gillim HD +0.208s Troy Herfoss IND +4.793s Loris Baz IND +5.111s Kyle Wyman HD +6.071s James Rispoli HD +6.812s Tyler O’Hara IND +12.292s Bradley Smith HD +12.358s Kyle Ohnsorg IND +17.427s Jake Lewis HD +25.807s

King Of The Baggers Final Points

Kyle Wyman 264 Loris Baz 194 Troy Herfoss 183 Hayden Gillim 172 Tyler O’Hara 144 James Rispoli 130 Rocco Landers 118 Cameron Petersen 117 Bradley Smith 115 Cory West 80

2025 King Of The Baggers Calendar