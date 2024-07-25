AFTN Fires Into life This Weekend!

A record number of entrants is set to descend upon the Appin’s Skyline flat track circuit as the Yamaha Blu Cru Aussie Flat Track Nationals season fires into life at the Macarthur Motorcycle Club complex in south-west Sydney (Brians Rd, Appin) this weekend.

With all key classes beyond capacity, riders are set to battle it out in qualifying to secure their positions on the grid of the season opener, before lining up for their four scheduled races through the day.

AFTN’s Dave Maddock

“We’ve seen consistent growth since we started the AFTN, and 2024 is no different with 113 riders set to race this weekend. We did anticipate the growth, and riders will have to qualify for the 90 places available to race on Saturday and again on Sunday for round two’s TT schedule, and while I’m really happy to see 42 riders searching for the 36 Pro 450 places, it’s really promising to see our two junior classes also well subscribed this year. I think it’s a sign that we’re heading in the right direction.”

The season opening weekend proved too much for two veterans of the discipline with Paul Caslick inspired to join the action after spectating at Gunnedah in 2023, and two-time AFTN champion Mick Kirkness, a late inclusion to show the Pro 450 #1 plate in competition aboard a Stark Varg.

Notable other late inclusions include Jarred Brook after returning early from Europe and Yamaha’s Cam Dunker, the latter making the age difference in Pro 450 an astounding 40 years.

The scene is set for an incredible weekend of racing with two separate rounds on two different track layouts thanks to the Macarthur Motorcycle Club Flat Track crew, with Round 1 on Saturday using the Flat Track layout with the always impressive Pro Twins, while Round 2 on Sunday will see competitors take to the TT circuit.

Event Schedule

Saturday July 27 – Round 1: Flat Track

9am: Practice & Qualifying

11:30am: Pro 450 Superpole

11:45am: Racing underway

(4 races per class from 6 to 15 laps in length)

(4 races per class from 6 to 15 laps in length) 3:45pm: Podium Presentations

Sunday July 28 – Round 2: TT

9am: Practice & Qualifying

11:30am: Pro 450 Superpole

11:45am: Racing underway

(4 races per class from 6 to 15 laps in length)

(4 races per class from 6 to 15 laps in length) 3:45pm: Podium Presentations

Purchase tickets here

2024 Aussie Flat Track Nationals Calendar