2025 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Asia-Pacific Championship

Round One – Chang International Circuit

Qualifying honours at the opening round of the 2025 Yamaha bLU cRU R3 Asia-Pacific Championship went to Japan’s Hinata Okada, who stole the spotlight with a record-breaking 1:57.310 pole position. Australia’s Valentino Knezovic pushed hard to take second place on the grid.

Race One

Valentino Knezovic took victory in the season-opening bout after 12 intense laps by a bike length over Thanakit Pratumtong, who also had Hinata Okada and Markus Maxwell Mays in close company at the chequered flag.

Hunter Corney rounded out the top five a few bike lengths further back from the top quartet.

New Zealand’s Haydn Fordyce came home in seventh, with Australian Nikolas Lazos ninth. Fellow Aussie Jed Louis took 15th while countryman Phoenix O’Brien was the final finisher. Varis Fleming is entered as a Thai rider courtesy of his heritage but grew up here and is essentially Austraia, Fleming opened his account with a 12th place finish.

Race One Results

Pos Name Diff 1 Valentino Knezovic 23:53.534 2 Thanakit Pratumtong 0.128 3 Hinata Okada 0.206 4 Markus Maxwell Mays 0.330 5 Hunter Corney 1.189 6 Pasin Chompurat 3.024 7 Haydn Fordyce 6.171 8 Zain Kaizzer Doblada 13.433 9 Nikolas Lazos 13.620 10 Theppitak Kraiyafai 13.824 11 Mytchell Joshua NGO 14.231 12 Varis Fleming 19.972 13 Ing Asavanund 34.579 14 Jiaqi Gong 42.791 15 Jed Louis 44.213 16 Huanni Ke 50.261 17 Wenbin Pan 1:16.512 18 Phoenix O’brien 1 Lap

Race Two

The second and final bout of the opening round witnessed a spectacular fight between Hinata Okada against the Aussie pairing of Valentino Knezovic and Hunter Corney. The triumvirate continuously exchanged the lead throughout the race. Thanakit Patoomtong was also a strong contender, consistently challenging the front-runners.

Over the final laps Knezovic and Corney engaged in a thrilling duel for the top position. However, Okada seized the opportunity to make a decisive move, overtaking both of them to secure the lead when it mattered, leaving the Aussie duo to battle it out to the line for second place honours. Ultimately, Corney ran a little wide on the final corner and Knezovic capitalised to claim that second place and with it the early championship lead.

Thanakit Patoomtong was only a few bike lenghts further behind in fourth, with a small buffer over Markus Maxwell Mays and Varis Fleming.

Valentino Knezovic

“It’s been such a good week and then to get a race win and a second on the weekend just made it even better. Everything has been super organised, and the races were unreal. It was so close and there were guys going everywhere, so you really had to think about your strategy and not make any mistakes.”

Kiwi Haydn Fordyce finished ninth. Aussies O’Brien 10th, Lazos 12th and Louis 13th.

Valentino Knezovic leads the championship with 45 points, closely followed by Hinata Okada with 41 points. Thanakit Patoomtong remains a strong contender in third place with 33 points, while Hunter Corney and Thailand’s Markus Maxwell May round out the top five with 27 and 24 points respectively.

Fordyce is just outside the top five on 16 points in sixth. Lazos is 10th with 11-points, O’Brien 13th with six, and Louis 16th with four points.

Next stop on the R3 Asia Pacific Championship calendar is Japan – Sportland Sugo, June 27-28, 2025.

Race Two Results

Pos Name Diff 1 Hinata Okada 23:53.861 2 Valentino Knezovic 0.151 3 Hunter Corney 0.375 4 Thanakit Pratumtong 0.476 5 Markus Maxwell Mays 0.843 6 Varis Fleming 0.997 7 Theppitak Kraiyafai 1.520 8 Moses Gerard Reyes 1.647 9 Haydn Fordyce 2.548 10 Phoenix O’brien 2.947 11 Pasin Chompurat 5.040 12 Nikolas Lazos 20.764 13 Jed Louis 29.103 14 Ing Asavanund 31.191 15 Jiaqi Gong 41.272 16 Nguyen Huu Phap Tri 41.637 17 Alvin Wu 1:01.331 18 Wenbin Pan 1:08.994

2025 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Asia-Pacific Championship Standings after Round One