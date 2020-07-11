Looks to be a bit more to this….

MV Agusta has put out a tersely worded statement in response to a seemingly snap decision by the Swiss rider to walk away from his contract with MV Agusta Reparto Corse for what the 30-year-old alleges are ‘serious breaches on the part of the company that compromise both the rider‘s performance as well as his professionalism, reputation and personal integrity‘.

Krummenacher also stated that he ‘has also moved to inform the competent bodies, responsible for verifying any technical irregularities.’

Randy Krummenacher

“This is not a pleasant situation and I never wanted any of this. The aim was to fight for the world title once more but unfortunately, the foundations needed to move ahead with the project with MV Agusta Reparto Corse are not there. I have had to take this decision in order to preserve my moral and professional integrity, as well as my safety. Throughout my career, I have always tried to do the right thing, giving it my all in any situation, even the most challenging. But this time there was only one decision I could make. I cannot say more about my motives at this time, but further details will be communicated in due course.”

Read into that what you will but reading between the lines one could surmise that Krummenacher is accusing the MV backed team of perhaps not following the rules…MV Agusta then put out the following statement, distancing themselves from the team organisation, and strongly denying any wrong-doing.

MV Agusta Statement

MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. had no knowledge of the rider Randy Krummenacher’s decision to terminate his contract with MVRC S.r.l. after only competing in the first race of the 2020 Supersport World Championship.

It being understood that this decision comes as a total surprise to MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., who learned about it through the media. MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. points out that MVRC S.r.l. is a completely independent company which participates in the Supersport World Championship as a private external team.

This apparently sudden decision by the rider was completely unexpected as the company had received no prior warning signs about a possible contentious situation from either Krummenacher nor from the MVRC team.

Following the very encouraging results obtained during the first race of the 2020 World Supersport Championship in Phillip Island, with a front row position on the race’s starting grid, as well as a second place finish by Raffaele De Rosa in the race, MV Agusta was entirely satisfied with the performance and competitiveness of the F3 Supersport bike. Since its inception the F3 Supersport project has brought MV Agusta several vice-World-Championship titles and numerous race wins and podium finishes.

Due to the fact that MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. has no direct contractual relationship with the rider, we will start a comprehensive investigation concerning this matter and reserve any and all rights to take all proper legal actions to protect our brand image and reputation.

2020 WorldSSP Championship Standings

Andrea Locatelli – Yamaha 25 Raffaele De Rosa – MV Agusta 20 Jules Cluzel – Yamaha 16 Corentin Perolari – Yamaha 13 Lucas Mahias – Kawasaki 11

