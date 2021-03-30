KTM 12eDRIVE and 16eDRIVE electric balance bikes

KTM’s eDRIVE electric balance bikes are set to spark plenty of interest when they land in Australia this May.

Future rider can discover the basics of bars, wheels, torque and balance, emulating their Red Bull KTM Factory Racing heroes before developing to rip a track with the KTM SX-E 5 – an innovative electric motocrosser that can ‘grow’ with a child.

Joachim Sauer – KTM Product Manager Offroad

“The diversity of the whole KTM Offroad range is something we are very proud of and now with the KTM FACTORY REPLICA STACYC DRIVEs we have an ideal first platform. It’s not only a cool and enjoyable product but one that carries pure strands of KTM’s READY TO RACE DNA. Importantly, the two models are also further superb examples of how we can use e-mobility effectively. Future generations or riders can make their first revs into biking thanks to the KTM FACTORY REPLICA STACYC DRIVEs.”

The KTM Factory Replica Stacyc 12eDRIVE is the ideal starter for youngsters, typically between three and five years of age. Featuring 12-in wheels with pneumatic tyres and a low 33 cm seat height, it allows riders to learn to push or coast with confidence before graduating through the three-level powered mode.

It weighs less than 8 kg, boasts an aluminum frame and BMX style forks. A low mode is good for speeds up to 8 km/h while a medium mode provides a little more thrust up to 11 km/h while the high mode tops out at 14 km/h. The bikes respond to a twist-grip throttle.

The KTM Factory Replica Stacyc 16eDRIVE is the clear choice for slightly taller riders or those with more experience under their belts, perhaps for an age range of four to eight-years or a 45-61 cm inseam measurement. The bike has a high-output motor that is slightly more powerful than its smaller brother. It is fitted with larger 16” wheels and provides an increased 43 cm seat height.

KTM Factory Replica Stacyc 16eDRIVE tips the scales at 9 kg and has a low mode that provides speeds up to 8 km/h, a medium mode that’s good for 12 km/h and a high mode that can propel the 9 kg machine to speeds of 21 km/h.

Both models offer quick charging and roughly 30 – 60 minutes of run-time for plenty of fun, along with hours of hand-eye coordination and outdoor exercise. A quick-change lithium-ion battery provides the energy.

KTM Factory Replica Stacyc highlights

Sturdy, lightweight aluminum frame -> easy for children to pick up & handle

Three progressive power modes -> first experience of powered speed

Safe, thermally protected 20V battery -> 30-60 mins run time & 45-60 mins charging time

33 cm & 43 cm seat heights -> age ranges from 3 to 8

Steel, BMX-style forks, BMX-styled chain & freewheel

Multi-functional throttle with ride mode display & battery level

Race Replica aesthetic with tapered footrests and ergonomics

Stocks are due in Australia from May with the 12eDRIVE to retail from $1082 and the 16eDrive from $1430.