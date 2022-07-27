2023 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition

Built for mini champs that want to do things right, and do them in style, the KTM 50 SX Factory Edition unleashes new looks for 2023. This mini weapon delivers the thrill of race-spec performance straight out of the crate and features fresh factory-inspired orange and blue graphics to match its Ready To Race build.

The 2023 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition comes equipped with a long list of premium components to give young racers the perfect first taste of factory performance.

KTM’s designers and engineers-working with racers of all sizes-sought to spec out the perfect mini machine for future champions, which led to a carefully selected parts list that includes a full FMF exhaust system, CNC machined aluminum clutch and ignition covers, race-derived gearing, jetting, and clutch configuration, premium Dunlop Geomax MX 53 tires, and a special gripper seat to keep racers planted under power.

The KTM 50 SX, which features a potent range of premium componentry in its own right, resides at the heart of the 2023 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition, meaning mini shredders can count on advanced WP XACT suspension with AER technology, high-end Formula brakes paired with waved discs, NEKEN tapered bars and ODI grips, and black-anodized aluminum rims as standard.

All of this highlights its ultralightweight design, rider-focused ergonomics, and powerful yet ridable 50 cc engine with an easy-to-manage, adjustable centrifugal clutch.

There’s no mistake that the 2023 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition is not only Ready To Race, but also fully sik!

2023 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition Highlights

New FACTORY EDITION graphics

FMF pipe // FMF silencer

Orange gripper seat

Smaller rear sprocket

CNC clutch cover

CNC ignition cover

Reworked jetting

Special clutch configuration

Gray ODI grips

Chain guide with orange inserts

Dunlop Geomax MX 53 tyres

The 2023 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition will arrive in authorised KTM dealerships in Australia and New Zealand from September 2022 onward at $6699. For more information, visit ktm.com.