PIERER Mobility AG / KTM

February 19, 2025 update

As already communicated on February 12, 2025, KTM AG intends to resume production at the Austrian sites in the near future (starting mid-March 2025). Financial resources of EUR 150 million are required in the short term for the resumption of production operations.

The ownership sphere of KTM AG is working on this and is in advanced discussions to provide the necessary liquidity in the amount of EUR 150 million to enable the start up.

However, this is contingent upon the approval of the presented restructuring plan with a quota of 30 per cent, payable by the end of May 2025, at the restructuring plan meeting on February 25, 2025.

The restructuring administrator Peter Vogl explains: “If the restructuring plan is rejected, bankruptcy will be the result.”

Furthermore, Vogl forecasts a dismantling quota of 14.9 per cent for this case and points out various opportunities and risks resulting from the dismantling of the entire group in the event of bankruptcy.

Based on this forecast Vogl adds: “In view of this dismantling quota, the restructuring plan ratio of 30 per cent offered by KTM AG can be considered appropriate.”

The hearing to vote on the restructuring plan will take place on February 25, 2025 before the Regional Court of Ried im Innkreis.