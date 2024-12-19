2025 Australian Enduro Championship

The title-winning KTM DM31 Racing Team of Daniel Milner will expand entering season 2025, with defending national champion Milner to be joined by Jonte Reynders and Korey McMahon in the high-profile, three-rider Australian Enduro Championship (AEC) roster.

Milner achieved a remarkable homecoming during this past season as both team owner/rider in KTM Australia’s official off-road program, dominating the series – formerly the Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) – Outright and in the E2 category onboard the KTM 450 XC-F. Defending his titles is the primary goal for 2025, alongside team ownership/management duties in fielding new rider signings Reynders and McMahon.

Daniel Milner

“I’m excited for the 2025 season! I’m sure you’re used to hearing that from us riders, but honestly, next year I truly am. I’m excited for Korey and Jonte to be joining my KTM DM31 Racing Team and I hope to share my knowledge and the race skills that I have learnt over the years while I am still at the top of my game. I have observed Jonte and Korey all year and really admire their drive and determination to improve and – most of all – win, which I believe was a standout amongst the field. I’m absolutely stoked to have them on my team and am looking forward to pushing them to reach their potential. For me, it’s business as usual making sure I get myself and my sponsors on that top step again. Being back on the KTM this year was amazing and has brought the fun back into racing, with the added motivation of starting my own team and beginning the next chapter of my career. Without KTM and all of our generous sponsors, I would not be able to run this team and keep my dreams alive.”

After claiming second behind Milner in the E2 championship this year with multiple round victories to his credit, Reynders is an exciting new addition to the KTM DM31 Racing Team for 2025. Winner of the 2023 Australian Four-Day Enduro (A4DE) on debut, the Tasmanian has his sights set on making an impact within the E1 ranks of AEC next year, to be equipped with the KTM 250 XC-F.

Jonte Reynders

“I’m excited that in 2025 I will be joining KTM Australia and the KTM DM31 Racing Team! It’s been a dream to be part of such a high-profile brand, and I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity. I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together!”

McMahon, meanwhile, has proven to be one of the most versatile racers in the country and is stepping up to the E3 class for 2025 riding a KTM 500 EXC-F with the KTM DM31 Racing Team. He placed second in the E1 standings this year, in addition to finishing third on the Finke Desert Race podium and then P3 in the Over 450 Four-Stroke class at the Hattah Desert Race, showcasing his capabilities on larger capacity machinery.

Korey McMahon

“Joining KTM alongside Daniel as team manager is incredibly exciting for me, as the experience he brings to the team is second to none. It has always been my goal to ride for KTM in the senior ranks, since it is the bike that I have ridden my entire life before switching to GASGAS in recent seasons. Many changes are happening for me in 2025, because not only am I on a new brand, but stepping up to the E3 class is something that I have aspired to do for a long time. I now have the best people around me to help with this transition, so overall, I am thrilled to be part of this program in 2025 and cannot wait to see what we can achieve for both the brand and the team moving forward.”

Kyle Blunden – KTM Group Australia Motorsport Manager

“I’m delighted with our KTM line-up for 2025. Daniel Milner’s proven leadership and expertise, paired with the exciting potential of Jonte Reynders and Korey McMahon, make this team a force to be reckoned with. Daniel’s putting together a fantastic team of committed partners and we’re confident our riders will showcase the performance and race winning pedigree KTM is known for, and we’re eager to see them hit the ground running at round one of the Australian Enduro Championship in the new year.”

The new look 12-round AEC will debut in Kempsey (NSW) on March 1-2, 2025 with a fresh focus on aligning more closely with point-scoring in global championships.

To that end, an outright points table will be established, where riders from the E1, E2 and E3 categories will battle it out for the coveted title of Pro Enduro champion at every round and across the 2025 championship.

Another key change is the introduction of a Sportsman class – an exciting platform for clubman riders to compete at a national level.

2025 Australian Enduro Championship Calendar