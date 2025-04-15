KTM Australia Adventure Rallye hits WA in 2025

KTM Australia is thrilled to announce the long-awaited western debut of the 2025 KTM Australia Adventure Rallye, with this year’s edition set to explore the breathtaking Southwest region of Western Australia.

Starting and finishing in the coastal gem of Bunbury, this exclusive five-day adventure riding event will run from October 12 to 17, 2025, bringing together 130 KTM riders for an unforgettable off-road experience.

Now in its ninth edition, the KTM Australia Adventure Rallye is all about camaraderie, discovery, and two-wheeled adventure. This year’s route will showcase a diverse array of Western Australia’s best terrain – from pristine coastal beaches to winding forest trails – all carefully mapped by expert local Route Coordinators. With two route options available daily – a Main Route and more challenging Breakout Routes – there’s something for riders of all skill levels.

Tailored specifically for KTM Adventure models (390 through 1290R), the event welcomes both intermediate and advanced riders (with a minimum of two years off-road experience recommended). Navigation is GPS-based, supplemented by daily route briefings, markers, and a detailed route sheet, including fuel stops, lunch spots, and points of interest.

Whether you’re in it for the epic riding, the nightly dinners with new and old friends, or simply for the chance to escape into the spirit of KTM’s orange world – the ADVENTURE RALLYE is designed to deliver the ultimate adventure riding experience.

What’s Included:

5 days / 1,700 km of adventure riding

Daily GPS tracks, route briefings & lead/sweep rider support

Luggage transport

Technical support & tyreassistance

Medic support

Backup 4WD support vehicles

Dinner each night

KTM Rider Pack (T-shirt, stickers & more)

Professional event photography & video coverage

Special guest riders

$2,395 AUD per rider

Requirements:

Road-registered KTM ADVENTURE motorcycle in good condition

Minimum 250 km fuel range

Knobby tyres & ultra heavy-duty tubes

GPS navigation capabilities

InReach or SPOT tracking device

Valid Full Motorcycle License

Insurance & medical cover (Ambulance cover valid in WA required)

Spaces are limited, and demand is expected to be high. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the 2025 KTM Australia Adventure Rallye – where dirt, discovery, and unforgettable memories await.

To find out more and for details on how to register, click here.