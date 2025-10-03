New 850 cc engine fires into life

Red Bull KTM have fired the first shots of MotoGP’s next era, with the Austrian manufacturer confirming its new 850cc concept engine has completed its initial dyno runs at Mattighofen.

Almost ten years on from the brand’s debut in MotoGP, the new unit, designed to run on 100% non-fossil fuel in line with the 2027 regulations, was recently brought to life in front of KTM engineers, staff and CEO Gottfried Neumeister.

The first power curve output marks a major step in KTM’s preparations for the forthcoming rules shift, with the testing and development phase now officially underway. Noise and excitement filled the dyno facility as the motor, which represents the company’s most advanced MotoGP project yet, was pushed through its early paces.

Since its first wildcard outing at Valencia in 2016, Red Bull KTM has gone on to secure victories and podiums with six different riders, establishing a strong partnership with the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team and cementing MotoGP as a key pillar of the factory racing program.

KTM Motorsports Director Pit Beirer hailed the milestone: “I am extremely happy that we could fire up the future of MotoGP already in September 2025. We are on a perfect time schedule to get the full bike up and running very soon. We have packed everything we have learned during the last years of MotoGP participation into this engine and I am very confident that this piece of art will become a benchmark in the seasons to come from 2027. I want to thank the factory and the whole team behind the project for this massive effort.”