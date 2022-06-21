KTM e-Balance 12eDRIVE & 16eDRIVE now available

KTM’s 12eDRIVE and 16eDRIVE balance bikes provide an easy way for kids to discover the fun of two-wheeled adrenaline hits, with the KTM e-Balance bikes carrying the ‘READY TO RACE’ vibe, matching the look of the factory race bikes!

The KTM 12eDRIVE is the ideal starter, featuring 12” wheels with pneumatic tires and a low 33 cm seat height, it allows riders to learn to push or coast with confidence before graduating to the three-level powered mode. It weighs less than 8 kg, boasts an aluminium frame and BMX style forks.

The KTM 16eDRIVE is the choice for slightly taller riders or those with a slightly larger 45-61 inch inseam measurement. The bike has a high-output motor that is slightly more powerful than its smaller brother. It is fitted with larger 16” wheels and provides an increased 43cm seat height.

Both models offer quick charging and roughly 30-60 minutes of run-time for exceptional fun, with the freedom and empowerment of a throttle. Light, portable, robust, intuitive and ‘race-styled’, both the KTM 12eDRIVE and the KTM 16eDRIVE are ideal stepping stones to the competitiveness offered by the KTM SX-E 5.

KTM eDRIVE features

Sturdy, lightweight aluminum frame

Three progressive power modes

Safe, thermally protected 20V battery – 30-60 mins run time & 45-60 mins charging time

33cm & 43 cm seat heights

Steel, BMX-style forks, BMX-styled chain & freewheel

Multi-functional throttle with ride mode display & battery level

Race Replica aesthetic with tapered footrests and ergonomics

Comprehensive and exclusive KTM PowerWear items

To complete the package, KTM’s 2022 PowerWear catalog has a mix of apparel. The STATUS helmet has been made especially for KTM and electric balance bike riders by eyewear and bicycle helmet specialists 100%.

The STATUS is light with washable, moisture-wicking liners, cheek pads and an adjustable peak. The American company’s STRATA goggles allow great vision through an anti-fog and anti-scratch lens, two-layer fleece-foam and a band with a silicone strap for better helmet grip.

The ‘rigors’ of offroad can be tackled with the GRAVITY-FX EDRIVE shirt that gives mini-racers the same type of material and fabric performance as their motocross idols.

KTM 12eDRIVE and 16eDRIVE electric balance bikes with the latest graphics are available now from your local authorised KTM dealerships.