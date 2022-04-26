2023 KTM Enduro range

The 2023 KTM Enduro model range arrives in Australia this July with few changes to the 2023 EXC and EXC-F ranges.

Boasting an updated design, orange-coated Chromoly steel frame, race-proven WP XPLOR suspension at each end, and real ‘Ready to Race’ credentials, this is the most extensive competition Enduro line-up available on the market, starting with the underdog 150 EXC 2-Stroke and topping out with the class-leading powerhouse that is the KTM 500 EXC-F 4-Stroke.

An all-new graphic design and white, purple and orange color scheme come together for 2023, specifically chosen by the designers to pay homage to the early ‘90s enduro models. The looks are further emphasised with the use of a race-inspired orange-coated Chromoly steel frame.

In terms of engines, the two-stroke model range makes use of KTM’s patented Transfer Port Injection (TPI) technology. Not only has this ensured fewer emissions and fuel consumption but provides smooth and strong power delivery from the bottom right through to the top end of the rev-range.

The four-stroke model range provides the most concise offering of models, starting with the KTM 250 EXC-F and KTM 350 EXC-F and topping out with the powerhouses that are the KTM 450 EXC-F and KTM 500 EXC-F.

These are flanked by the ever-popular KTM EXC SIX DAYS range, which offers a special tribute to the upcoming 2022 FIM International Six Days Enduro in France, combining the very latest in innovation with an extensive list of race-derived parts as standard and will sell out fast.

Every motorcycle in the range gets fully adjustable WP XPLOR suspension as standard, with the advantage of a Progressive Damping System (PDS) on the rear. The PDS layout – a staple across KTM EXC and EXC-F models, offers lower maintenance due to fewer moving parts, but provides more ground clearance, with less chance of hooking up when climbing logs or rocks.

2023 KTM EXC and EXC-F models will be landing on authorised KTM dealer floors in Australia and New Zealand from July 2022 onwards, with more info available at the official KTM website (link).