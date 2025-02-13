PIERER Mobility AG / KTM

February 13, 2025 update

Following the meeting of the creditors’ committee in the restructuring proceedings of KTM AG on February 10, 2025, KTM AG is today improving the restructuring plan offered to date to the effect that the creditors will be offered the quota of 30 percent as a “cash quota”, which will be deposited with the restructuring administrator by April 15, 2025.

The investor process is currently in the decisive phase. According to KTM AG’s concept, the financing for the resumption of production should be in place by the end of February 2025 and the financing of the cash quota for creditors by the end of March 2025. The necessary funds are to be provided by the current owners, new investors and banks.

Restructuring administrator Peter Vogl explains: “If the restructuring plan is rejected and bankruptcy proceedings are opened over the assets of KTM AG, the expected quota for creditors from the dismantling of the KTM Group will only reach around 15%. The report and the expert opinions on this will be completed by February 17, 2025 and submitted to the court.” KTM AG’s offer is therefore significantly better for the creditors.

The alternative offer to creditors submitted by Whitebox Advisors LLC, New York, cannot be implemented under the applicable Austrian law. Moreover, the alternative offer only offers creditors the possibility of an improvement if they waive their quota in the first step and also provide additional financing.

Vogl says: “If the restructuring plan is rejected in the hope of this proposal, there is a risk of bankruptcy and thus of the company being dismantled”.

The hearing to vote on the restructuring plan will take place on February 25, 2025 before the Regional Court of Ried im Innkreis.