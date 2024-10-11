KTM HMI

Huge new touchscreen panels for 2025

KTM is introducing huge new touchscreen panels on selected 2025 models, and we recently sampled these on some prototypes we rode in Austria.

The horizontally oriented touchscreens measure 8.8-inches (224 mm) in width while the vertically aligned screens measure 8 inches (203 mm). Resolution is 1280 x 720.

In person the vertical screen resembles an iPad and looks absolutely huge.

The colour gradient sports 256,000 Colors – compared to the previous 65,000 – helping visibility in all lighting conditions.

The newly developed inductive touchscreens, designed to also work with gloved fingers, feature bonded screen technology boasting Anti-Reflex, Anti-Fingerprint, and Anti-Glare screen coatings.

Touchscreen shortcut buttons on the main screen also eliminate the need for auxiliary switches, thanks to the virtual buttons that allow access to functions such as turning the heated grips on/, the rider heated seat, and the fog lights depending on the model.

The screen also allows for more customisation options, with configurable split-screen functionality with five available layout options. This is supported by pre-set screen options, allowing riders to choose between adaptive cruise control functions, map navigation, telemetry, favorites, or music as their core home screen – along with a reduced, bare-basics-only view.

Furthermore, the switchgear has also been completely revised and optimised. It now features a dedicated Ride Mode button, a new five-way joystick and back button, new cruise control buttons, new A/M (automatic/manual) button for AMT models, light, and ignition switch and new paddle buttons that are customisable for models that are not fitted with AMT. The new buttons are also backlit and with graphics placed in optimal and logical positions to make it easy to find while riding in any conditions.

In a great boon for users the navigation functionality does not require the use of a headset or a mobile phone, but is instead navigation is built in and able to be used off-line. Hallelujah. This allows for active route guidance and route planning, along with A-B routes, preprogrammed Points of Interest, and more.

An upgraded CCU3.0 connectivity unit has 32 GB of storage and 3 GB of RAM which ultimately runs the Android Automotive operating system. This allows for IoT connectivity with eSim, a GPS Antenna, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

The CCU3.0 ensures seamless reconnection with your smartphone on every ignition cycle, allowing riders to pick up where they left off in their music app on the split screen – now with album covers – and access their complete contacts list from the phone.

With this new approach it will be much easier to update functions and features throughout the life of the motorcycle in a way that we know from many other products such as phones and personal electronic devices. Initially, all updates will be done through the KTM dealer, but in the future also over-the-air directly to the motorcycle.

The all-new TFT Dashboard will initially be available on upcoming KTM premium models, with more options being added to the range in the coming years.