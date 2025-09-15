2025 FIM Motocross World Championship

Round 19 – MXGP of China, Shanghai

After a Saturday evening downpour of near-biblical proportions, Sunday dawned bright and blisteringly hot at the Shanghai International Off-Road Circuit, setting the stage for a sweltering 19th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

Heat and humidity pushed riders to their limits, but Jeffrey Herlings (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) rose to the occasion to dominate the MXGP class.

Herlings paired two strong starts with trademark stamina, fending off late pressure from Tim Gajser in both races to claim the overall win. Gajser had to settle for second, while Ruben Fernandez fought hard in race two to secure third and give Honda HRC a double podium.

In MX2, Sacha Coenen snapped the streak of the title frontrunners with his second Grand Prix victory of the season, spearheading a Red Bull KTM Factory Racing podium lockout alongside race two winner Andrea Adamo and Championship leader Simon Längenfelder.

Längenfelder’s third place was enough to extend his series lead to 16 points with just one round remaining.

What began as a mud-soaked weekend ended in scorching sunshine, with Herlings and Coenen standing tallest as the MXGP paddock now heads into its season finale this weekend in Australia.

MXGP Race One

When the gate dropped for the opening MXGP contest in China, it was Maxime Renaux who snatched his first Fox Holeshot of the season, leading Herlings with the Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP duo of Pauls Jonass and Romain Febvre tucked in behind. Gajser was on the move early, charging from outside the top five to third by the end of the first full lap.

For title contender Lucas Coenen, it was an uphill fight from the opening sector as he emerged 12th. He quickly carved his way through the pack to eighth, closing on Febvre after the Frenchman slipped back with a few errors. Just ahead, Ruben Fernandez held fifth behind Jonass, while Glenn Coldenhoff ran sixth for Fantic Factory Racing MXGP with teammate Andrea Bonacorsi in ninth. Jeremy Seewer sat tenth for Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX Team.

A slight error from Coldenhoff after the wave section let the two championship leaders pounce either side of him, but while Coenen threatened Febvre, he couldn’t make the pass stick. Febvre regrouped and moved past Fernandez for fifth on lap six, while Coenen faded, slipping behind Coldenhoff and Bonacorsi to ninth by lap 11. Vlaanderen also pushed past Seewer for tenth late on.

Out front, Renaux held steady but never broke clear of the looming Herlings-Gajser shadow. Jonass dropped to sixth with a mistake on lap 13 as the Fantic pair held seventh and eighth.

Then came Herlings’ trademark late charge. The Dutchman reeled Renaux in and attacked in the final two corners, finally blasting past on the start straight to seize control. Gajser followed him through a lap later, leaving Renaux to settle for third. Febvre held off Fernandez for fourth, while Jonass claimed his best finish since returning from injury in sixth.

MXGP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Herlings KTM 34m38.944 2 T. Gajser Hon +2.502 3 M. Renaux Yam +5.815 4 R. Febvre Kaw +33.205 5 R. Fernandez Hon +34.804 6 P. Jonass Kaw +37.896 7 G. Coldenhoff Fan +38.977 8 A. Bonacorsi Fan +41.285 9 L. Coenen KTM +56.713 10 C. Vlaanderen Yam +1m01.210 11 J. Seewer Duc +1m06.013 12 I. Gifting Yam +1m10.858 13 M. Guadagnini Duc +1m19.380 14 B. Bogers Fan +1m22.317 15 J. Geerts Yam +1m23.389 16 J. Pancar KTM +1m41.546 17 K. Brumann Hus +1m52.800 18 T. Koch Bet +2m08.899 19 Q. Prugnieres Hon +1 lap 20 B. Watson Bet +1 lap 21 Y. Li Yam +4 laps 22 W. Riga Yam +4 laps 23 L. Rogers Yam +12 laps 24 Z. Watson Tri +17 laps

MXGP Race Two

Race two at the MXGP of China burst into life with Tim Gajser (Team HRC) stealing the Fox Holeshot, while Lucas Coenen (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) hit the deck in the second corner and had to restart from dead last. Maxime Renaux (Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP) was also caught up but quickly got rolling again in traffic.

As Coenen picked himself up, Jeffrey Herlings wasted no time, slicing up the inside of Gajser to seize the lead, with Romain Febvre (Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP) third and Ruben Fernandez (Team HRC) in close pursuit. Behind them, Pauls Jonass crashed out of fifth on the exit of Turn 3, remounting just ahead of Coenen as they began the long chase from the back.

Calvin Vlaanderen slotted into fifth ahead of Andrea Bonacorsi, while Jago Geerts surged forward to pass Vlaanderen on lap two. Ben Watson and Glenn Coldenhoff traded places just inside the top ten, Coldenhoff eventually moving past the Brit on lap three.

Out front, Herlings immediately laid down the Acerbis Fastest Lap on lap two, but Gajser clung stubbornly to his rear wheel, refusing to let “The Bullet” break clear. Fernandez, sensing Febvre wouldn’t risk everything with the title on the line, launched a hard move on the Frenchman at the final corner of lap four to snatch third.

Coenen never recovered beyond 14th, while Jonass salvaged 12th to take ninth overall. Geerts fought past Bonacorsi for seventh in the moto, while the Fantic duo of Coldenhoff and Bonacorsi finished eighth and ninth, Mattia Guadagnini rounding out the top ten. Renaux produced an impressive charge to sixth, just missing the podium and taking fifth overall ahead of Vlaanderen, Bonacorsi and Coldenhoff. The result also locked in third place in the championship for Coldenhoff — matching his career-best finish from 2019.

Febvre’s fourth overall edged him closer to the big prize, trimming the gap to Coenen to 47 points heading into the season finale in Australia. Fernandez’s gritty third overall marked his third podium of the year, while Gajser’s late charge fell just seven-tenths short of denying Herlings the GP win. It was enough, though, to deliver the Slovenian his first podium since returning from an early-season shoulder injury. Herlings made sure to praise the effort in animated fashion on the podium.

For Herlings, it was win number 112, enough to leapfrog Vlaanderen into fifth in the standings and close to within 17 points of Fernandez for fourth. A statement ride to cap off his Shanghai weekend in style.

MXGP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Herlings KTM 34m31.201 2 T. Gajser Hon +0.605 3 R. Fernandez Hon +28.530 4 R. Febvre Kaw +39.495 5 C. Vlaanderen Yam +42.100 6 M. Renaux Yam +48.197 7 J. Geerts Yam +54.961 8 A. Bonacorsi Fan +1m01.411 9 G. Coldenhoff Fan +1m03.499 10 M. Guadagnini Duc +1m05.885 11 J. Pancar KTM +1m09.901 12 P. Jonass Kaw +1m21.619 13 B. Watson Bet +1m33.756 14 L. Coenen KTM +1m44.940 15 B. Bogers Fan +2m06.591 16 K. Brumann Hus +1 lap 17 T. Koch Bet +1 lap 18 Z. Watson Tri +1 lap 19 Q. Prugnieres Hon +1 lap 20 Y. Li Yam +4 laps 21 W. Riga Yam +5 laps 22 L. Rogers Yam +9 laps 23 I. Gifting Yam +17 laps 24 J. Seewer Duc +17 laps

MXGP Round Overall

Jeffrey Herlings 1-1 (P1)

“So hot. I was cooking. So humid. The speed was not a problem…just the heat. I managed to pull it off. Another 1-1 and I’m hoping it’s going to be a bit cooler in Australia. I had just one day to adapt here and now we’ll have more time for the final round. I want to give it up to the Red Bull KTM team for this win. I’ll try and do my best again next week.”

Tim Gajser 2-2 (P2)

“Very happy to make a return to the podium and ride well in all three races over the weekend. It was tough out there, especially in the first race, but I felt good and I tried my hardest at the end to make the pass for the win but I knew it was difficult. It is another good step for my recovery and we have one round left to try and go for the win and really end the season in a good way.”

Ruben Fernandez – 5-3 (P3)

“It is great to be back on the podium after a long time, and it is great for the team and for the new bike to show that it is capable of battling at the highest level. It’s been tough recently with a few different things but I kept fighting and I think, in the toughest conditions we’ve faced this year, to get a podium is a strong statement about my racing and fitness. It is good to share it with Tim as well and now I hope we can do the same in Australia at the final round.”

Romain Febvre – P4

“This was one of the toughest GPs of the year and today was a good day for the championship; it feels like a win and I don’t care about missing the podium. I got a really good start in the first moto but I didn’t have a good first lap and some guys passed me. I knew I needed to come back at them but I took it really smooth and didn’t risk attacking too hard and hitting the wall in the heat. I knew Lucas was behind me and that was the most important thing as I came back to fourth. I had another good start in race two but Lucas came across us from the outside. However he then went over the front at turn two and I knew he would need to come back through the pack so I just rode a steady race. In my head I was focused on the front and I wanted to stick with them but Ruben had a better line and when he came through I decided to concentrate on keeping fourth.”

Maxime Renaux – P5

“Overall, it’s been a positive weekend. I took the holeshot in Race One and led until near the very end when the heat really affected me. I finished third so it was still a good result. I crashed at the start of the second race, and after that I was climbing through quite well until I crashed again. I was really happy with my pace in that one, and it would have been nice to see how the race went if I had a good start, but that’s how racing goes sometimes.”

Calvin Vlaanderen – P6

“Quite a tough day today. In the first race I fell in the first turn and I was right at the back. I pushed really hard to get back to 10th and used up a lot of energy. My start was good in Race Two and I was fifth. I tried to conserve some energy for the end, because it was so hot, but at the end I felt good so I could have pushed a little harder. So, it was a little frustrating to leave something in the tank but overall, I can be happy about my day.”

Pauls Jonass – P9

“It was tough and heavy with the heat but there were many positives this weekend with two good starts and I also showed that the speed is there; I just need to stay on two wheels. I was running fourth in the first moto until I had a small tip-over and I also got a good start in second race but I lost the front in the mud at the fourth corner and had to come back from last.”

Jago Geerts – P10

“It’s been a good weekend although the results might not show it. We made some small adjustments to the bike for this weekend and they really worked. I felt really comfortable on the track, however in Race One I crashed too many times. The second race was much better though. I felt good, I was in some battles, and I enjoyed that race a lot. My goal for the final GP is to ride like this in both races and finish the year with a strong result.”

Mattia Guadagnini – P11

“It was definitely a better weekend. I wanted to bring home something good, and to a certain extent, I succeeded. Yesterday was a so-so day for me, where I didn’t perform at my best. Today, however, I had a decent start in race one. I lost a couple of positions on the first lap, but I managed to find my rhythm and hold on until the end. In race two, I had a better start. I lost a few positions again, but I rode better. I tired less than in the first, and I finished in a solid tenth place. I finally managed to put together two decent races, and now I want to take another step in Australia.”

Lucas Coenen – P12

“If I can sum up the weekend in one line then it would be: no power in the body and tired. I don’t know what happened. That’s all. The weekend in China here is done and we have one more to go – as well as the Nations – so I just need to try and be ready and look forward to the last GP.”

Jeremy Seewer – P15

“There’s not much to say. Actually, I had two great starts today – really, really good from outside. First moto, I did what I could with an 11th. Then in the second, it could have been similar, but I was simply unlucky at the start and a crash seriously damaged my bike, and my race was over after a few meters.”

MXGP Round Overall Results

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Herlings KTM 50 2 T. Gajser Hon 44 3 R. Fernandez Hon 36 4 R. Febvre Kaw 36 5 M. Renaux Yam 35 6 C. Vlaanderen Yam 27 7 A. Bonacorsi Fan 26 8 G. Coldenhoff Fan 26 9 P. Jonass Kaw 24 10 J. Geerts Yam 20 11 M. Guadagnini Duc 19 12 L. Coenen KTM 19 13 J. Pancar KTM 15 14 B. Bogers Fan 13 15 J. Seewer Duc 10 16 B. Watson Bet 9 17 K. Brumann Hus 9 18 I. Gifting Yam 9 19 T. Koch Bet 7 20 Q. Prugnieres Hon 4 21 Z. Watson Tri 3 22 Y. Li Yam 1 23 W. Riga Yam 0 24 L. Rogers Yam 0

MXGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 R. Febvre Kaw 929 2 L. Coenen KTM 882 3 G. Coldenhoff Fan 665 4 R. Fernandez Hon 599 5 J. Herlings KTM 582 6 C. Vlaanderen Yam 560 7 M. Renaux Yam 525 8 A. Bonacorsi Fan 508 9 T. Gajser Hon 464 10 J. Seewer Duc 368 11 J. Pancar KTM 314 12 J. Geerts Yam 297 13 B. Bogers Fan 292 14 B. Watson Bet 290 15 P. Jonass Kaw 262 16 I. Gifting Yam 251 17 K. Horgmo Hon 243 18 M. Guadagnini Duc 225 19 B. Van doninck Hon 191 20 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 168 21 A. Sterry KTM 104 22 T. Koch Bet 103 23 K. Brumann Hus 87 24 V. Guillod Yam 72 25 A. Forato Hon 72 26 M. Spies KTM 47 27 H. Fredriksen Yam 41 28 Q. Prugnieres Hon 40 29 M. Stauffer KTM 38 30 A. Cairoli Duc 37 31 J. Gilbert Hon 27 32 N. Ludwig KTM 22 33 C. Toendel Hon 20 34 J. Talviku Yam 17 35 M. Pumpurs Hus 10 36 A. Lupino Duc 9 37 M. Boisrame KTM 9 38 A. Tonus Yam 8 39 P. Nissinen Gas 7 40 I. Monticelli Kaw 6 41 C. Nickel Hus 6 42 T. Guyon Tri 5 43 F. dos Santos Yam 5 44 A. Gerhardsson Hus 4 45 J. Teresak Hon 3 46 Z. Watson Tri 3 47 B. Blanken KTM 3 48 J. Adamson Hon 3 49 R. Pape Yam 3 50 V. Alonso Hon 2 51 K. Kangasniemi KTM 2 52 J. Carpenter Hon 2 53 M. Varjonen KTM 1 54 M. Evans Hon 1 55 M. Scheu Hus 1 56 Y. Li Yam 1 57 A. Östlund Tri 1 58 J. Haavisto KTM 1

MX2 Race One

When the gate dropped for MX2 race one, Sacha Coenen exploded out for his 16th Fox Holeshot Award of the season, immediately clearing off at the front. Valin and Valerio Lata (Honda HRC) fought for second until Valin ran out of room and hit the deck in the third corner, stuck under his Kawasaki as the entire field streamed past.

Behind Coenen, Kay de Wolf surged into fourth in the opening corners, right behind Längenfelder, and then forced the red plate holder into a mistake with a firm move up the inside. That also let Liam Everts (Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing) through, momentarily shuffling Längenfelder back to fifth. But the German quickly regrouped, reclaiming third from Everts and following De Wolf past Lata so that by lap four, the winners of the past seven GPs were running second and third, though already eight seconds behind Coenen.

Adamo picked off Lata late to take fourth, the Honda man holding onto fifth ahead of Everts. Camden McLellan and Guillem Farres (Monster Energy Triumph Racing) came home seventh and eighth, while Rick Elzinga and Karlis Reisulis (Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2) rounded out the top ten.

Längenfelder briefly closed on De Wolf, but the Dutchman dug deep to edge clear in the final laps, clawing back the two points he’d dropped to the German on Saturday.

Out front, Coenen’s margin had grown large enough to survive a dramatic last-lap crash. The Belgian quickly remounted and still crossed the line with 7.8 seconds in hand, taking his second MX2 race win of the Shanghai weekend.

MX2 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S. Coenen KTM 35m01.661 2 K. de Wolf Hus +07.865 3 S. Längenfelder KTM +15.303 4 A. Adamo KTM +34.955 5 V. Lata Hon +43.950 6 L. Everts Hus +49.201 7 C. Mc Lellan Tri +59.168 8 G. Farres Tri +1m02.290 9 R. Elzinga Yam +1m21.332 10 K. Reisulis Yam +1m23.452 11 K. Karssemakers Kaw +1 lap 12 M. Valin Kaw +1 lap 13 J. Walvoort KTM +1 lap 14 A. Monne Gas +1 lap 15 H. Li Kaw +3 laps 16 J. Yang KTM +3 laps 17 N. Fransson Yam +4 laps 18 B. Dennis KTM +5 laps

MX2 Race Two

In race two, it was championship leader Simon Längenfelder (Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing) who nailed his seventh Fox Holeshot Award of the season, second only to the mercurial Sacha Coenen (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing).

It looked like the perfect launch for the series leader, with Kay de Wolf (Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing) scrapping into the top five but boxed in behind a fierce tussle between Valerio Lata (Honda HRC) and Coenen for second, while Andrea Adamo (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was right there in the mix.

Coenen muscled past Lata first, before the two previous World Champions, Längenfelder and De Wolf, quickly followed suit to demote the young Honda rider down the order. Further back, Guillem Farres and Camden McLellan (Monster Energy Triumph Racing) also took advantage, slipping by Lata as the Italian tumbled down the pack.

For much of the moto, the front six held formation until lap seven, when Adamo charged past Coenen up the start straight, while McLellan found a way by Farres for fifth. Coenen’s response was immediate but costly, a hard crash while trying to re-pass Adamo into Turn 2 left him scrambling, his goggles wrecked and soon tossed aside.

Behind them, Liam Everts picked off Rick Elzinga for seventh with four laps to go as Mathis Valin (Kawasaki Racing Team MX2) claimed ninth ahead of Karlis Reisulis (Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2). Elzinga and Reisulis ended up ninth and tenth overall behind Lata, while McLellan, Everts and Farres filled fifth through seventh in the combined classification.

Up front, De Wolf tried everything to get on terms with the goggle-less Coenen, even launching off-line in a wild effort over a fast jump, but couldn’t quite find a way through. Instead, the real late drama came as Adamo hunted down Längenfelder. In a decisive moment, the Italian slipped up the inside to steal the race win, his first since Sweden, which not only eliminated him from mathematical title contention but also knocked Längenfelder from the GP lead down to third overall.

That elevated Coenen to the top step, his fourth career GP victory, with Adamo second overall and De Wolf left fourth despite another solid ride. The Dutchman now trails Längenfelder by 16 points heading into the season finale in Australia. At the same time, the German proved in Shanghai that he’s now handling the heat far better than earlier in the year and has just one more test ahead in his quest to seal a first World Championship.

MX2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A. Adamo KTM 33m59.017 2 S. Längenfelder KTM +03.294 3 S. Coenen KTM +24.322 4 K. de Wolf Hus +29.759 5 C. Mc Lellan Tri +31.284 6 G. Farres Tri +50.788 7 L. Everts Hus +58.789 8 R. Elzinga Yam +1m05.116 9 M. Valin Kaw +1m28.396 10 K. Reisulis Yam +1m32.029 11 V. Lata Hon +2m03.125 12 J. Walvoort KTM +1 lap 13 A. Monne Gas +1 lap 14 B. Dennis KTM +1 lap 15 H. Li Kaw +2 laps 16 J. Yang KTM +3 laps 17 N. Fransson Yam +3 laps 18 K. Karssemakers Kaw +17 laps

MX2 Round Overall

Sacha Coenen 1-3 (P1)

“A difficult weekend for everybody but my riding was good…apart from a stupid mistake in the second moto. I was cruising and just lost the front. I picked-up and kept going though and I’m really happy to win and happy because we worked for this.”

Andrea Adamo 4-1 (P2)

“Two pretty good motos. I didn’t have a good start in the first and it was difficult to come back, even if my speed was alright and I was one of the fastest on track at the end, so I know I’m fit. I was confident then for the second moto. A better start and I made my race. Sacha was fast and good but I took the chance to pass him. I hammered the lap-times and set a pace so I could see Simon. I put him under pressure and could win the moto. Super.”

Simon Laengenfelder 3-2 (P3)

“Finally a good start in the second race and it meant I could stay away from problems. When the track was more technical, I was feeling quite good and it was only at the end that Andrea was faster. Still, a good weekend and now we go into the last round. I made the [championship] gap a bit bigger going to Australia. You never know what will happen but I’m going for it. I hope it will be less humid!”

Kay de Wolf – P4

“The first moto was good. I felt comfortable behind Sacha and just rode my own lines. In the second moto I made a mistake in sector two that cost me some time, and after that the front guys just pulled away a little. The heat and humidity made it tough, but fourth overall keeps us in the fight. Now we go to Australia and everything is still open – I’ll give it everything.”

Camden McLellan – P5

“A hard weekend but it ended on a positive note. I didn’t have the best gate position for the races and I had to fight from the back in race one for seventh. With the team, we made some changes for the second moto and they really made a difference. I had a better start and at the end I was really close to third. So, I’m happy with that and we have a good feeling ahead of the final round in Australia.”

Liam Everts – P6

“It was a tough weekend, but I think I managed the conditions okay. In the first race I had good speed at the start but dropped off a bit at the end. The second race was better, more consistent – I stayed calm, made a pass for seventh, and held it to the finish. Sixth overall and moving up in the championship is good, and now I want to finish strong in Australia.”

Guillem Farres – P7

“My weekend has been pretty good here in China. I was fifth in the qualifying race so that was decent, and then for race day today it was really hot and humid. My start in the first moto wasn’t the best and I ended up eighth in that one. We changed the bike a little for the second moto and I felt strong out there. I was running fifth early on and then Camden passed me. My results improved from race one to race two so that was good, and now I’m looking forward to Australia.”

Valerio Lata – P8

“It was a tough day today, but I am pleased with my first moto result of fifth. I am also happy with the starts in both races because it was important on this track. Unfortunately, I had a collision early on in race two and that damaged the bike and made things very difficult in the second race and although I tried my best, I couldn’t maintain the speed I wanted, and I dropped down the field. Although that was disappointing, I am happy with how I coped with the hot and humid temperatures so we have one more round in what will probably be similar conditions, so I want to finish the season strongly.”

Rick Elzinga – P9

“It’s been a pretty good GP for me despite being unwell all week after Turkiye. Fortunately, by the time this weekend came around I was feeling a lot better. On Saturday I didn’t have the best feeling but that changed for today and I felt strong in the races. My starts weren’t the best but I was able to make a lot of passes, especially in the second race, so I was pleased with that. I was in the battle for sixth until I made a few mistakes and in the end I finished eighth. Thanks to the team for their hard work this weekend, especially the mechanics, as it’s been a really hot GP.”

Karlis Reisulis – P10

“Today was OK. My speed was really good in both races, however the heat really got to me near the end of each race. My second race was a little better as I rode with a more consistent pace, so I didn’t feel too bad at the end of that. Now it’s on to Australia for the final round.”

Mathis Valin – P11

“It was a really tough day; the weather was crazy and it’s the first time I have encountered it. I got a really good start in the first moto but Lata went inside me at the third corner and I went into a soft patch. My riding and my speed were good after that but I was alone all moto. I didn’t get a good start in the second race and in the last few laps I was dead after that first race and pushing hard through the first laps of race two, but for sure we will again give everything at the last GP.”

MX2 Round Overall Results

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 S. Coenen KTM 45 2 A. Adamo KTM 43 3 S. Längenfelder KTM 42 4 K. de Wolf Hus 40 5 C. Mc Lellan Tri 30 6 L. Everts Hus 29 7 G. Farres Tri 28 8 V. Lata Hon 26 9 R. Elzinga Yam 25 10 K. Reisulis Yam 22 11 M. Valin Kaw 21 12 J. Walvoort KTM 17 13 A. Monne Gas 15 14 K. Karssemakers Kaw 13 15 H. Li Kaw 12 16 B. Dennis KTM 10 17 J. Yang KTM 10 18 N. Fransson Yam 8 19 S. Zou Hon 0

MX2 Championship Standings