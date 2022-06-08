KTM Powerwear 2022 Collection

The latest range of KTM Powerwear, designed for the most passionate of ‘orange bleeders’ – and are available now from authorised KTM dealerships across the country.

The 2022 KTM PowerWear collection includes functional riding gear for adults and youth dirt racers, as well as for adventure and street riders seeking to travel the distance over any terrain.

The functional range features complete riding gear sets for the track, street, or trail, to helmets and boots designed exclusively for KTM by leading brand partners, offering the protection and equipment to ensure all options are covered.

Plus there’s the stylish everyday comfort options of the 2022 KTM PowerWear casual range for when you’re not out riding.

Ensuring you are the most READY TO RACE you can be off the motorcycle, the casual collection features mens, ladies and youth styles, plus accessories to match.

The extensive Replica Teamwear range is also available with styles to suit men, women and kids, with a range of accessories to show your passion and support for the KTM race teams.

The full 2022 KTM PowerWear Collection be viewed online here.